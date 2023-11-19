FCS Playoffs 2023: Bracket, full schedule, TV channels released

The regular-season is complete, and now it’s time for the 2023 FCS Playoffs! The bracket, 10 automatic qualifiers, full 24 team field, and FCS Playoff Schedule were announced today by the NCAA.

Ten teams that won their respective conference championships move on to the 2023 FCS Playoffs as automatic qualifiers. Those teams are listed below:

Montana – Big Sky

– Big Sky Gardner-Webb – Big South-OVC

– Big South-OVC Villanova – CAA (via tie-breaker)

– CAA (via tie-breaker) South Dakota State – MVFC

– MVFC Duquesne – NEC

– NEC Lafayette – Patriot

– Patriot Drake – Pioneer

– Pioneer Furman – Southern

– Southern Nicholls – Southland

Below are the top eight seeds for the 2023 FCS Playoffs. The top eight teams receive a first-round bye and will host a second-round matchup on Saturday, Dec. 2:

1. South Dakota State

2. Montana

3. South Dakota

4. Idaho

5. UAlbany

6. Montana State

7. Furman

8. Villanova

The remaining 16 qualifiers (14 at-large) open the FCS Playoffs with a First-Round matchup on Saturday, Nov. 25. Below is the schedule for the first two rounds of the 2023 FCS Playoffs:

FIRST-ROUND GAMES (NOV. 25)

*All games ET and streaming via ESPN+.

Sac State at North Dakota – 1pm

Lafayette at Delaware – 2pm

NC Central at Richmond – 2pm

Chattanooga at Austin Peay – 3pm

Gardner-Webb at Mercer – 3pm

Nicholls at Southern Illinois – 3pm

Drake at NDSU – 3:30pm

Duquesne at Youngstown State – 5pm

SECOND-ROUND GAMES (DEC. 2)

*All games ET and streaming via ESPN+.



Duquesne/YSU at (8) Villanova – 12pm

NCCU/Richmond at (5) UAlbany – 12pm

UTC/Austin Peay at (7) Furman – 1pm

GWU/Mercer at (1) South Dakota State – 2pm

Sac State/UND at (3) South Dakota – 2pm

Drake/NDSU at (6) Montana State – 3pm

Lafayette/Delaware at (2) Montana – 9pm

Nicholls/SIU at (4) Idaho – 10pm

The FCS Championship Game for the 2023 season is scheduled for Sunday, Jan. 7, 2024 at Toyota Stadium in Frisco, Texas. The game will be nationally televised by ABC at 2:00pm ET.

FCS Playoff Schedule

FCS Playoff Bracket (PDF)