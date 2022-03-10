ETSU announces 2022 football schedule

The ETSU Buccaneers have announced their 2022 football schedule, which includes five home games and 11 total contests.

“I am excited about the schedule that was put together for this upcoming fall,” said new ETSU head coach George Quarles. “It will be a challenging conference as always and I feel that each game will make us better as the season progresses. We are excited to continue the winning ways in front of the best fans in the Southern Conference.”

ETSU opens the 2022 season on Thursday, Sept. 1 at home at William B. Greene Stadium in Johnson City, Tenn., with a non-conference contest against the Mars Hill Lions.

The Buccaneers will also play non-conference games on the road at the Robert Morris Colonials on Sept. 24 and at the Mississippi State Bulldogs on Nov. 19.

The Buccaneers open their Southern Conference (SoCon) schedule on Sept. 10 on the road against The Citadel. Other SoCon road opponents include VMI (Oct. 8), Mercer (Oct. 15), and Wofford (Oct. 29).

ETSU will host SoCon foes Furman (Sept. 17), Chattanooga (Oct. 1), Samford (Oct. 22), and Western Carolina (Nov. 12) in Johnson City in 2022.

Below is ETSU’s complete schedule for the 2022 season, plus a link to their schedule page which will be updated with kickoff times and TV as they are announced:

2022 ETSU Football Schedule

09/01 – Mars Hill

09/10 – at The Citadel*

09/17 – Furman*

09/24 – at Robert Morris

10/01 – Chattanooga*

10/08 – at VMI*

10/15 – at Mercer*

10/22 – Samford*

10/29 – at Wofford*

11/05 – OFF

11/12 – Western Carolina*

11/19 – at Mississippi State

* SoCon contest.

ETSU finished the fall 2021 season with a 11-2 overall record and a 7-1 record in SoCon play, which earned them the SoCon title. The Bucs advanced to the FCS Playoffs where they fell at North Dakota State, 27-3, in the quarterfinals.