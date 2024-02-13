ESPN revises 2024 Way-Too-Early college football Top 25 rankings

ESPN has revised its 2024 Way-Too-Early college football Top 25 rankings, the network revealed on Tuesday.

The rankings were initially released on January 8, 2024. But since that release, major coaching moves took place across college football.

Chief among those moves was the retirement of Alabama head coach Nick Saban, who won six national championships with the Crimson Tide. Washington’s Kalen DeBoer took over in Tuscaloosa.

Close behind that move was Michigan head coach Jim Harbaugh, who led the Wolverines to the 2023 College Football Playoff National Championship, departing Ann Arbor to take over the NFL’s Los Angeles Chargers. The Wolverines replaced Harbaugh by elevating defensive coordinator Sherron Moore to the head coach spot.

Another surprising announcement involved UCLA head coach Chip Kelly, who resigned as the head man of the Bruins to become the new offensive coordinator at Ohio State under head coach Ryan Day.

Following those moves and several others, as well as player transfers, ESPN made some changes to its Way-Too-Early Top 25. Below are the revised rankings along with the prior ranking of each team.

ESPN 2024 Way-Too-Early College Football Top 25 Rankings

Team Ranking Previous Georgia 1 1 Ohio State 2 5 Oregon 3 3 Texas 4 2 Notre Dame 5 10 Ole Miss 6 7 Missouri 7 8 Penn State 8 12 Alabama 9 4 Utah 10 13 Arizona 11 9 LSU 12 14 Michigan 6 13 Oklahoma 14 15 Florida State 15 16 Tennessee 16 17 Oklahoma State 17 18 NC State 18 20 Clemson 19 19 Kansas State 20 21 Louisville 21 22 Kansas 22 23 Kentucky 23 NR Miami FL 24 NR Texas A&M 25 NR

Dropped out: Washington (No. 11), SMU (No. 24), Iowa (No. 25)

ESPN’s Way-Too-Early Top 25 college football rankings are used on our 2024 college football schedule as well as our College Football Team Schedules. The rankings will be updated with the preseason AP Poll after its release this summer.

