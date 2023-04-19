ESPN FPI projects 2023 college football strength of schedule rankings

ESPN Stats & Information has posted their 2023 Football Power Index (FPI), which includes college football strength of schedule rankings.

The ESPN FPI defines their strength of schedule as the “rank among all FBS teams of remaining schedule strength, from perspective of an average FBS team.”

According to the preseason ESPN FPI, the Ole Miss Rebels have the toughest schedule for the 2023 season. The 2023 Ole Miss football schedule includes home games against Georgia Tech, LSU, Arkansas, Vanderbilt, Texas A&M, ULM and Mercer and road games at Tulane, Alabama, Auburn, Georgia, and Mississippi State.

The Minnesota Golden Gophers are second in the ESPN FPI rankings, and they are followed by the Florida Gators, Maryland Terrapins, and Auburn Tigers.

The SEC leads the ESPN FPI strength of schedule rankings with 12 teams in the Top 25. The SEC is followed by the Big Ten with ten teams, while the ACC, Big 12, and Independents each have one team in the Top 25.

According to the FPI, the reigning national champion Georgia Bulldogs have the 31st toughest schedule next season. TCU, the runner-up, has the 38th toughest schedule.

Below are the top 25 toughest 2023 college football schedules as ranked by the ESPN FPI. To view the full list of rankings, head over to ESPN and check out the “REM SOS” column.

1. Ole Miss

2. Minnesota

3. Florida

4. Maryland

5. Auburn

6. Arkansas

7. Michigan State

8. Tennessee

9. Rutgers

10. Indiana

11. South Carolina

12. Texas

13. Kentucky

14. Penn State

15. LSU

16. Texas A&M

17. Purdue

18. Alabama

19. Notre Dame

20. Missouri

21. Michigan

22. Georgia Tech

23. Ohio State

24. Mississippi State

25. Wisconsin