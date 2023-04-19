ESPN FPI projects 2023 college football strength of schedule rankings

ESPN Stats & Information has posted their 2023 Football Power Index (FPI), which includes college football strength of schedule rankings.
The ESPN FPI defines their strength of schedule as the “rank among all FBS teams of remaining schedule strength, from perspective of an average FBS team.”
According to the preseason ESPN FPI, the Ole Miss Rebels have the toughest schedule for the 2023 season. The 2023 Ole Miss football schedule includes home games against Georgia Tech, LSU, Arkansas, Vanderbilt, Texas A&M, ULM and Mercer and road games at Tulane, Alabama, Auburn, Georgia, and Mississippi State.
The Minnesota Golden Gophers are second in the ESPN FPI rankings, and they are followed by the Florida Gators, Maryland Terrapins, and Auburn Tigers.
The SEC leads the ESPN FPI strength of schedule rankings with 12 teams in the Top 25. The SEC is followed by the Big Ten with ten teams, while the ACC, Big 12, and Independents each have one team in the Top 25.
According to the FPI, the reigning national champion Georgia Bulldogs have the 31st toughest schedule next season. TCU, the runner-up, has the 38th toughest schedule.
Below are the top 25 toughest 2023 college football schedules as ranked by the ESPN FPI. To view the full list of rankings, head over to ESPN and check out the “REM SOS” column.
1. Ole Miss
2. Minnesota
3. Florida
4. Maryland
5. Auburn
6. Arkansas
7. Michigan State
8. Tennessee
9. Rutgers
10. Indiana
11. South Carolina
12. Texas
13. Kentucky
14. Penn State
15. LSU
16. Texas A&M
17. Purdue
18. Alabama
19. Notre Dame
20. Missouri
21. Michigan
22. Georgia Tech
23. Ohio State
24. Mississippi State
25. Wisconsin
West Virginia plays 11 P5 teams. How are they not top 25 SOS?