ESPN announces four college football matchups for 2023 season

ESPN has announced four college football matchups for the 2023 season, which includes two neutral-site games.

The slate begins on Sunday, Sept. 3 with the LSU Tigers taking on the Florida State Seminoles in the 2023 Camping World Kickoff at Camping World Stadium in Orlando, Fla. The game is set for 7:30pm ET / 6:30pm CT with television coverage on ABC.

The following week on Saturday, Sept. 9, the Alabama Crimson Tide will host the Texas Longhorns at Bryant-Denny Stadium in Tuscaloosa, Ala. The game is set for 7:00pm ET / 6:00pm CT and it will be televised by ESPN.

ESPN also announced today that ABC will televise the Red River Showdown between the Oklahoma Sooners and Texas Longhorns at the Cotton Bowl in Dallas, Texas, on Saturday, Oct. 7 as well as the Clemson Tigers hosting the Notre Dame Fighting Irish at Memorial Stadium in Clemson, S.C., on Saturday, Nov. 4. The kickoff time for both contests on ABC will be announced at a later date.

The first three weeks of the 2023 college football schedule, special date games, and the 2023-24 college football bowl schedule will be announced on Wednesday, May 31.

