Eastern Washington adds two home games to 2024 football schedule

The Eastern Washington Eagles have added two home games to their 2024 football schedule, FBSchedules.com has learned.

Copies of contracts for football games with Monmouth University and Drake University were obtained from Eastern Washington University via a state open records request.

Eastern Washington will welcome the Monmouth Hawks of the Colonial Athletic Association to Roos Field in Cheney, Wash., on Thursday, Aug. 29, 2024. The Eagles will pay the Hawks a $250,000 guarantee for the game, according to the copy of the contract.

Eastern Washington and Monmouth have never met on the gridiron.

The Drake Bulldogs of the Pioneer Football League will also travel to take on Eastern Washington in 2024, with the matchup set for Saturday, Sept. 7. Drake will receive a $285,000 guarantee for the contest, per the contract copy.

The 2024 Eastern Washington-Drake contest will also be a first-time gridiron matchup.

With the addition of games against Monmouth and Drake, Eastern Washington has tentatively completed its schedule for the 2024 season. Other non-conference opponents include the Southeastern Louisiana Lions on Sept. 14 and the Nevada Wolf Pack on Sept. 21, both on the road.

Eastern Washington’s Big Sky Conference schedule for the 2024 season, with dates, has already been announced. The Eagles will host Montana, UC Davis, Montana State, and Idaho State and will travel to Sacramento State, Idaho, Northern Colorado, and Northern Arizona.

The addition of Eastern Washington also seems to complete Monmouth’s 2024 non-conference slate. After opening at EWU, Monmouth will host the Lafayette Leopards on Sept. 7, visit the Morgan State Bears on Sept. 21, and host the Fordham Rams on Sept. 28.

Eastern Washington is the second known non-conference opponent for Drake in 2024. The Bulldogs are also slated to visit the South Dakota Coyotes on Sept. 21.

Football Schedules