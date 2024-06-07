Eastern Kentucky adds Dayton to 2026 football schedule

The Eastern Kentucky Colonels have added the Dayton Flyers to their 2026 football schedule, FBSchedules.com has learned.

A copy of the football game contract with the University of Dayton was obtained from Eastern Kentucky University via a state open records request.

Eastern Kentucky will host Dayton at Roy Kidd Stadium in Richmond, Ky., on Saturday, Sept. 19, 2026. The Colonels will pay the Flyers a $125,000 guarantee for playing the game, according to the copy of the contract.

Eastern Kentucky and Dayton first met on the gridiron in 1967 and have played seven contests total. In their most recent contest in 1981, the Colonels defeated the Flyers, 14-3, to take a one-game advantage in the overall series, 4-3.

With the addition of Dayton, Eastern Kentucky now has three opponents for their 2026 non-conference schedule. The Colonels are also slated to host the Chattanooga Mocs on Sept. 12 and will visit the Ole Miss Rebels on a date to be determined, possibly the season-opener on Sept. 5.

Eastern Kentucky is the first known non-conference opponent for Dayton for the 2026 season.

Football Schedules