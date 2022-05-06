Duquesne adds Thomas More to 2022 football schedule

The Duquesne Dukes have added the Thomas More Saints to their 2022 football schedule, according to a schedule release by Thomas More.

Duquesne will host Thomas More at Rooney Field in Pittsburgh, Pa., on Saturday, Sept. 10, 2022. The game will mark the first-ever meeting between the two schools on the gridiron.

Thomas More University, located in Crestview Hills, Ky., is a member of the Mid-South Conference in the National Association of Intercollegiate Athletics (NAIA). The Saints finished the 2021 season 5-5 overall and 4-3 in conference action.

Duquesne competes in the Northeast Conference in the Football Championship Subdivision (FCS). The Dukes have completed their schedule for the 2022 season with the addition of Thomas More.

Duquesne is slated to open the 2022 season in Week Zero on Saturday, Aug. 27 on the road against the Florida State Seminoles. Other non-conference contests include Youngstown State on Sept. 3 and Hawaii on Sept. 17, both on the road.

In Northeast Conference action, Duquesne is scheduled to host Merrimack, LIU, Sacred Heart, and Wagner and travel to Stonehill, Central Connecticut, and Saint Francis U.

Below is Duquesne’s complete schedule for the 2022 season, plus a link to their schedule page which will be updated with kickoff times and TV as they are announced:

2022 Duquesne Football Schedule

08/27 – at Florida State

09/03 – at Youngstown State

09/10 – Thomas More

09/17 – at Hawaii

09/24 – OFF

10/01 – at Stonehill*

10/08 – Merrimack*

10/15 – OFF

10/22 – at Central Connecticut*

10/29 – LIU*

11/05 – Sacred Heart*

11/12 – at Saint Francis U.*

11/19 – Wagner*

* NEC contest.