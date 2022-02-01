Duke adds North Carolina A&T, completes 2022 football schedule

The Duke Blue Devils have added a home game against the North Carolina A&T Aggies to complete their 2022 football schedule.

Duke will host North Carolina A&T at Wallace Wade Stadium in Durham, N.C., on Saturday, Sept. 17, 2022. The game will mark their third overall meeting between the two schools on the gridiron.

The Blue Devils are scheduled to open the 2022 season with a non-conference contest at home against the Temple Owls on Saturday, Sept. 3. Duke is also scheduled to travel to play both the Northwestern Wildcats on Sept. 10 and the Kansas Jayhawks on Sept. 24.

Duke’s complete ACC football schedule for the 2022 season was also announced on Monday. The Blue Devils are scheduled to open up ACC play on Saturday, Oct. 1 at home against the Virginia Cavaliers.

Other ACC foes scheduled to visit Durham in 2022 include North Carolina (Oct. 15), Virginia Tech (Nov. 12), and Wake Forest (Nov. 26).

Duke will travel to face ACC foes Georgia Tech (Oct. 8), Miami (Oct. 22), Boston College (Friday, Nov. 4), and Pitt (Nov. 19).

The Blue Devils will play their annual Blue & White Spring Game on Saturday, April 16, 2022. The game will be televised live by the ACC Network.

2022 Duke Football Schedule