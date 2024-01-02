Duke adds Elon to 2024 football schedule, per report

The Duke Blue Devils have added the Elon Phoenix to their 2024 football schedule, according to a report from Brian Kennedy.

Duke will host Elon at Wallace Wade Stadium in Durham, N.C., on either Friday, Aug. 30 or Saturday, Aug. 31, 2024, per the report. The game will mark the ninth overall meeting between the two schools on the gridiron.

ACC football schedule release is a month away. September for @DukeFOOTBALL in 2024 is all but set with non-con action. Nothing will be officially official until the announcement. pic.twitter.com/bw3Px3Drrz — Brian Kennedy (@tbkennedy22) January 1, 2024

Duke and Elon first met in football in 1920. The Blue Devils defeated the Phoenix in their most recent contest in 2014, 52-13, and now lead the overall series 7-0-1.

Elon is a member of the Coastal Athletic Association (CAA) in the Football Championship Subdivision (FCS). The Phoenix finished the 2023 season 6-5 overall and 6-2 in CAA action.

With the addition of Elon, Duke now has all four non-conference opponents set for the 2024 season. After opening the season against Elon, the Blue Devils are scheduled to visit the Northwestern Wildcats on Sept. 7, host the UConn Huskies on Sept. 14, and visit the Middle Tennessee Blue Raiders on Sept. 21.

In ACC action, Duke is slated to host Florida State, North Carolina, SMU, and Virginia Tech and visit Georgia Tech, Miami, NC State, and Wake Forest.

The 2024 season will be the first for Duke under head coach Manny Diaz following Mike Elko’s departure for Texas A&M.

Elon also has four non-conference games set for 2024. The Phoenix are scheduled to visit the North Carolina Central Eagles on Sept. 7 before hosting consecutive home tilts against the Western Carolina Catamounts on Sept. 14 and the ETSU Buccaneers on Sept. 21.

Football Schedules