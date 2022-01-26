Drake announces 2022 football schedule

The Drake Bulldogs have announced their 2022 football schedule, which includes five home games and 11 contests overall.

Drake opens the 2022 season on Saturday, Sept. 3 with a non-conference contest on the road against the defending nation champion North Dakota State Bison.

The Bulldogs then open their home slate at Drake Stadium in Des Moines, Iowa, against the Missouri S&T Miners on Sept. 10, which was previously unreported, before traveling to face the Idaho Vandals on Sept. 17, which will close out the non-conference portion of their 2022 schedule.

Drake opens Pioneer Football League (PFL) action on Sept. 24 at home against Marist. Other opponents visiting Drake Stadium this fall include San Diego (Oct. 8), Davidson (Oct. 22), and Butler (Nov. 12).

Road PFL opponents for Drake this season include Dayton (Oct. 1), St. Thomas (Oct. 15), Stetson (Oct. 29), and Valparaiso (Nov. 19).

Below is Drake’s complete schedule for the 2022 season, plus a link to their schedule page which will be updated with kickoff times and TV as they are announced:

2022 Drake Football Schedule

09/03 – at North Dakota State

09/10 – Missouri S&T

09/17 – at Idaho

09/24 – Marist*

10/01 – at Dayton*

10/08 – San Diego*

10/15 – at St. Thomas*

10/22 – Davidson*

10/29 – at Stetson*

11/05 – OFF

11/12 – Butler*

11/19 – at Valparaiso*

* PFL contest.

Drake finished the fall 2021 Pioneer Football League season with a 2-9 overall record and a 1-7 record in PFL play. The Bulldogs finished tied for second-to-last in the conference standings with Butler, one game ahead of last-place Presbyterian (0-8).