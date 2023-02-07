Delaware State releases 2023 football schedule

The Delaware State Hornets have released their 2023 football schedule, which includes five home games and 11 games overall.

Delaware State opens the season with six consecutive non-conference games, beginning on Saturday, Sept. 2 at home at Alumni Stadium in Dover, Dela., against Bowie State, which was previously unannounced.

The Hornets then travel for three straight road games at Army on Sept. 9, at Richmond on Sept. 16, and at Miami (Ohio) on Sept. 23.

Delaware State then returns home to host Virginia-Lynchburg on Sept. 30 before closing out non-conference action on the road against Central Connecticut on Oct. 7 in another non-conference matchup that was previously unannounced.

After an open date, Delaware State opens Mid-Eastern Athletic Conference (MEAC) action on Oct. 21 at home against South Carolina State. Other home contests include Howard on Oct. 28 and Norfolk State on Nov. 11.

Delaware State will travel to face MEAC foes Morgan State on Nov. 4 and North Carolina Central on Nov. 18.

Below is Delaware State’ complete schedule for the 2023 season, plus a link to their schedule page which will be updated with kickoff times and TV as they are announced:

2023 Delaware State Football Schedule

09/02 – Bowie State

09/09 – at Army

09/16 – at Richmond

09/23 – at Miami (Ohio)

09/30 – Virginia-Lynchburg

10/07 – at Central Connecticut

10/14 – OFF

10/21 – SC State*

10/28 – Howard*

11/04 – at Morgan State*

11/11 – Norfolk State*

11/18 – at NC Central*

* MEAC contest.

Delaware State finished the 2022 season 5-6 overall and 2-3 in MEAC action. The 2023 season will be the first under head coach Lee Hull, who most recently served as offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach at rival Howard University since 2020.