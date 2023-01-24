Delaware State adds Virginia-Lynchburg to 2023 football schedule

The Delaware State Hornets have added the Virginia-Lynchburg Dragons to their 2023 football schedule, according to an announcement by VUL.

Delaware State will host Virginia-Lynchburg at Alumni Stadium in Dover, Del., on Saturday, Sept. 30, 2023. The game will mark the third meeting between the two schools on the gridiron.

VUL dragons travel to Delaware State September 30 pic.twitter.com/YHJjNShxzw — VUL Football (@FootballVul) January 21, 2023

The Hornets defeated the Dragons 41-7 in their first matchup in 2018, and then followed that up with another victory last season, 35-19.

Virginia University of Lynchburg is a historically black Christian university located in Lynchburg, Va. The Dragons are members of the National Christian College Athletic Association (NCCAA).

Virginia-Lynchburg now has four games scheduled against Football Championship Subdivision (FCS) opponents in 2023. In addition to Delaware State, the Dragons are also scheduled to visit Presbyterian on Sept. 9, Robert Morris on Sept. 23, and Kennesaw State on Nov. 11.

Delaware State, a member of the Mid-Eastern Athletic Association (MEAC), now has four of their six non-conference games set for the 2023 season. All three of Delaware State’s other non-conference contests are on the road — at Army on Sept. 9, at Richmond on Sept. 16, and at Miami (Ohio) on Sept. 23.

In MEAC play in 2023, Delaware State will host Norfolk State, Howard, and South Carolina State and will travel to face North Carolina Central and Morgan State.

