Dayton announces 2023 football schedule

The Dayton Flyers have announced their 2023 football schedule, which includes six home games and 11 contests total.

Dayton opens the 2023 season on Saturday, Sept. 2 with a non-conference contest on the road against the Illinois State Redbirds. The Flyers. open their home slate the following week on Saturday, Sept. 9 against the Central State Marauders at Welcome Stadium in Dayton, Ohio.

Non-conference action for Dayton in 2023 concludes with a home contest against the Taylor University Trojans on Saturday, Sept. 16.

Dayton begins Pioneer Football League (PFL) play on the road on Sept. 23 against San Diego. The Flyers will also travel to face PFL foes Morehead State on Oct. 7, Valparaiso on Nov. 4, and Davidson on Nov. 18.

PFL opponents scheduled to visit Welcome Stadium in 2023 include St. Thomas on Sept. 30, Presbyterian on Oct. 14, Butler on Oct. 21, and Marist on Nov. 11.

Below is Dayton’s complete schedule for the 2023 season, plus a link to their schedule page which will be updated with kickoff times and TV as they are announced:

2023 Dayton Football Schedule

09/02 – at Illinois State

09/09 – Central State

09/16 – Taylor

09/23 – at San Diego*

09/30 – St. Thomas*

10/07 – at Morehead State*

10/14 – Presbyterian*

10/21 – Butler*

10/28 – OFF

11/04 – at Valparaiso*

11/11 – Marist*

11/18 – at Davidson*

* Pioneer League contest.

Dayton finished the 2022 season 8-3 overall and 6-2 in PFL action. This season will be the first under new Flyer head coach and alum Trevor Andrews, who returned to the university after a stint as an assistant at Western Michigan..