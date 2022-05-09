Dayton announces 2022 football schedule

The Dayton Flyers have announced their 2022 football schedule, which features five home games and 11 contests overall.

Dayton opens the 2022 season with back-to-back non-conference contests on the road. The Flyers will visit the Robert Morris Colonials on Saturday, Sept. 3 and the Youngstown State Penguins on Saturday, Sept. 10.

The third and final non-conference game of the season for Dayton is also their home-opener at Welcome Stadium in Dayton, Ohio. The Flyers will host the Kentucky State Thorobreds on Saturday, Sept. 17.

Following an open date on Sept. 24, Dayton kicks off Pioneer Football League (PFL) play on Saturday, Oct. 1 at home against Drake. Other PFL foes slated to visit Welcome Stadium this fall include Stetson on Oct. 22, Valparaiso on Oct. 29, and Morehead State on Nov. 12.

Dayton will travel to play PFL foes Butler on Oct. 8, Marist on Oct. 15, Presbyterian on Nov. 5, and Davidson on Nov. 19.

Below is Dayton’s complete schedule for the 2022 season, plus a link to their schedule page which will be updated with kickoff times and TV as they are announced:

2022 Dayton Football Schedule

09/03 – at Robert Morris

09/10 – at Youngstown State

09/17 – Kentucky State

10/01 – Drake*

10/08 – at Butler*

10/15 – at Marist*

10/22 – Stetson*

10/29 – Valparaiso*

11/05 – at Presbyterian*

11/12 – Morehead State*

11/19 – at Davidson*

* PFL contest.

Dayton finished the fall 2021 season 6-4 overall, with a 5-3 mark in the Pioneer Football League. The Flyers are entering their 15th season under head coach Rick Chamberlin, who has a 99-45 overall record at the school.