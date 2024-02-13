Davidson announces 2024 football schedule

The Davidson Wildcats have announced their 2024 football schedule, which includes six home games and 11 contests total.

Davidson opens the 2024 season on Saturday, Aug. 31 with a non-conference contest on the road against the Georgetown Hoyas, which was previously unannounced.

The Wildcats open their home slate with a pair of back-to-back non-conference games that were also previously unannounced. Davidson will host the Catawba Indians and the Point Skyhawks at Richardson Stadium in Davidson, N.C., on Sept. 7 and Sept. 14, respectively.

After an open date, Davidson then turns its focus toward Pioneer Football League (PFL) play for the remainder of the season. The Wildcats will open PFL action on the road at Presbyterian on Sept. 28. Other road conference contests include Dayton on Oct. 12, San Diego on Nov. 2, and Valparaiso on Nov. 23.

PFL foes on the home docket for Davidson include Marist on Oct. 5, Stetson on Oct. 19, Butler on Oct. 26, and Morehead State on Nov. 9.

Although FCS teams can play 12 games in 2024, Davidson only has 11 games currently on their schedule. The Wildcats have open dates on Sept. 21 and Nov. 16.

Below is Davidson’s complete schedule for the 2024 season, plus a link to their schedule page which will be updated with kickoff times and TV as they are announced:

2024 Davidson Football Schedule

08/31 – at Georgetown

09/07 – Catawba

09/14 – Point

09/21 – OFF

09/28 – at Presbyterian*

10/05 – Marist*

10/12 – at Dayton*

10/19 – Stetson*

10/26 – Butler*

11/02 – at San Diego*

11/09 – Morehead State*

11/16 – OFF

11/23 – at Valparaiso*

* Pioneer League contest.

Davidson went 7-4 in 2023, including a 6-2 docket in Pioneer League action. The Wildcats are entering their seventh season under head coach Scott Abell, who has a 41-23 overall record at the school with three FCS Playoff appearances.