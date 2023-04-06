Davidson announces 2023 football schedule

The Davidson Wildcats have announced their 2023 football schedule, which includes six home games and 11 contests total.

Davidson opens the 2023 season on Saturday, Sept. 2 with a non-conference contest on the road against the VMI Keydets of the Southern Conference. The Redhawks open their home slate the following week on Saturday, Sept. 9 with a contest against the Barton Bulldogs of the Division II South Atlantic Conference at Richardson Stadium in Davidson, N.C.

The Wildcats then hit the road to Poughkeepsie, N.Y., to start the PFL campaign on Saturday, Sept. 16, before the St. Andrews Knights of the NAIA Mid-South Conference visit on Sept. 23 to close out the non-league campaign.

Davidson then turns its focus toward Pioneer League play for the remainder of the season. The Wildcats welcome the San Diego Toreros on Sept. 30, before a bye week follows. Visits from Valparaiso on Oct. 21, Presbyterian on Oct. 28, and Dayton on Nov. 18 round out the home portion of the final season in Davidson’s current facility.

Road tilts on the docket for Davidson include trips to Butler on Oct. 14, Stetson on Nov. 4, and Morehead State on Nov. 11.

Below is Davidson’s complete schedule for the 2023 season, plus a link to their schedule page which will be updated with kickoff times and TV as they are announced:

2023 Davidson Football Schedule

09/02 – at VMI

09/09 – Barton

09/16 – at Marist*

09/23 – St. Andrews

09/30 – San Diego*

10/07 – OFF

10/14 – at Butler*

10/21 – Valparaiso*

10/28 – Presbyterian*

11/04 – at Stetson*

11/11 – at Morehead State*

11/18 – Dayton*

* Pioneer League contest.

Davidson went 8-4 in 2022, including a 6-2 docket in Pioneer League action. The Wildcats fell, 41-0, in the first round of the FCS playoffs at Richmond. The Wildcats are led by sixth-year head coach Scott Abell.