Date set for Florida at Utah football game in 2023

An official date has been set for the Florida Gators at Utah Utes football game in 2023, both schools have announced.

Florida and Utah were scheduled to meet on either Thursday, Aug. 31 or Saturday, Sept. 2. The date is now officially set for Thursday, Aug. 31 and the two schools will square off at Rice-Eccles Stadium in Salt Lake City, Utah.

The 2023 Florida-Utah game is the second and final game of a home-and-home series that kicked off last season at Ben Hill Griffin Stadium in Gainesville, Fla. The Gators defeated the Utes in that contest, 29-26, and now holds a 2-0 advantage in the overall series.

In their first meeting on the gridiron in 1977, the Gators defeated the Utes 36-29 in Gainesville.

After opening at Utah, Florida returns home to host the McNeese Cowboys on Saturday, Sept. 9. Home games against the Charlotte 49ers on Saturday, Sept. 23 and the in-state rival Florida State Seminoles on Saturday, Nov. 25 round out the non-conference slate for the Gators.

In addition to Florida, Utah’s 2023 non-conference schedule includes a road game against the Baylor Bears on Saturday, Sept. 9 and a home matchup with the Weber State Wildcats on Saturday, Sept. 16.

