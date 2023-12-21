Dartmouth announces 2024 football schedule

The Dartmouth Big Green have announced their 2024 football schedule, which includes five home tilts as part of a 10-game slate.

Dartmouth puts toe to leather to start 2024 with a home outing against Fordham of the Patriot League at Memorial Field in Hanover, N.H., on Saturday, Sept. 21. The road portion of the season kicks off the following week at Duane Stadium in North Andover, Mass., against the Merrimack College Warriors.

The game against Merrimack replaces a previously scheduled contest at Army due to the Black Knights joining the American Athletic Conference.

“The game at Army West Point was first agreed upon in 2015, but its move to the AAC made it impossible for us to make it happen. Their athletics director, Mike Buddie, is a close friend and though we’re disappointed we won’t play in 2024, we are exploring the possibility of playing a game at West Point in the future,” said Mike Harrity, the Haldeman Family Director of Athletics and Recreation who came to Dartmouth after serving as the deputy athletics director and chief operating officer on the Black Knights’ staff for two years. “We are excited to play Merrimack, which has quickly established itself at the FCS level since moving up to Division I in 2019.”

Ivy League play turns the page into October, as Penn visits on Oct. 5. The first road contest in the league follows on Oct. 12, with the Yale Bowl in New Haven, Conn., hosting the battle between Dartmouth and Yale.

Memorial Field will host the final non-league date of the season, with the Central Connecticut State Blue Devils of the Northeast Conference hitting the gridiron against the Big Green on Oct. 19.

Dartmouth will host two additional home league dates, with Harvard visiting Hanover on Nov. 2 and Brown providing the opposition on Nov. 23.

The Big Green have remaining Ivy League road outings at Columbia Oct. 26, Princeton Nov. 9, and Cornell Nov. 16.

Below is Dartmouth’s complete schedule for the 2024 season, plus a link to their schedule page which will be updated with kickoff times and TV as they are announced:

2024 Dartmouth Football Schedule

09/21 – Fordham

09/28 – at Merrimack

10/05 – Penn*

10/12 – at Yale*

10/19 – Central Connecticut State

10/26 – at Columbia*

11/02 – Harvard*

11/09 – at Princeton*

11/16 – at Cornell*

11/23 – Brown*

* Ivy League contest.

The Big Green finished the 2023 season with a 6-4 record and 4-1 ledger in league play, earning them a share of the league championship. Dartmouth is led by Sammy McCorkle, who just finished his first season guiding the Big Green.