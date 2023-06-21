Cornell releases 2024 football schedule

The Cornell Big Red have released their 2024 football schedule via their official athletics website.

Cornell will open the 2024 season with a non-conference game on the road against the Colgate Raiders on Saturday, Sept. 21. The Big Red will also host the UAlbany Great Danes on Saturday, Oct. 5 at Schoellkopf Field in Ithaca, N.Y., and travel to face the Bucknell Bison on Saturday, Oct. 19, which will round out non-conference action.

All three non-conference contests for Cornell in 2024 were previously unannounced.

The Big Red kick off Ivy League play in 2024 at home in Ithaca on Saturday, Sept. 28 against the Yale Bulldogs. Other home conference opponents include the Harvard Crimson on Oct. 12, Penn Quakers on Nov. 9, and Dartmouth Big Green on Nov. 16.

Cornell will travel to take on the Brown Bears on Oct. 26, Princeton Tigers on Nov. 2, and Columbia Lions on Nov. 23.

2024 Cornell Football Schedule

09/21 – at Colgate

09/28 – Yale*

10/05 – UAlbany

10/12 – Harvard*

10/19 – at Bucknell

10/26 – at Brown*

11/02 – at Princeton*

11/09 – Penn*

11/16 – Dartmouth*

11/23 – at Columbia*

Cornell is scheduled to open the 2023 season on Saturday, Sept. 16 on the road against the Lehigh Mountain Hawks. The Big Red are entering their 10th season under head coach David Archer, who has a 26-64 overall record at the school (17-45 Ivy League).

Future Cornell Football Schedules