Columbia releases football schedules through 2024 season

The Columbia Lions have released their football schedules through the 2024 season via their official athletics website.

Columbia will continue to play an annual contest with the Georgetown Hoyas, which is a series that began in 2015 but was not played in 2020 due to the novel coronavirus 2019 (COVID-19) pandemic. The Lions will travel to play the Hoyas in 2022 and 2024 and will host them at Wien Stadium in New York, N.Y., in 2023.

A home-and-home series with the Wagner Seahawks is also on the future docket for Columbia. The Lions will host the Seahawks on Oct. 8, 2022 before traveling to face them at Wagner College Stadium in Staten Island, N.Y., on Oct. 7, 2023.

Non-conference contests against Marist in 2022 and Lafayette in 2023 and 2024 were previously announced. Columbia needs one non-conference opponent for Oct. 12, 2024 to complete their schedule for that season.

In Ivy League action, Columbia’s schedule in even seasons will continue to include home games against Princeton, Dartmouth, Yale, and Cornell and road games at Penn, Harvard, and Brown. In odd years, the Lions will host Penn, Harvard, and Brown and travel to Princeton, Dartmouth, Yale, and Cornell.

Below is a look at Columbia’s football schedules for the 2022 through 2024 seasons:

2022 Columbia Football Schedule

09/17 – at Marist

09/24 – at Georgetown

10/01 – Princeton*

10/08 – Wagner

10/15 – at Penn*

10/22 – Dartmouth*

10/29 – Yale*

11/05 – at Harvard*

11/12 – at Brown*

11/19 – Cornell*

2023 Columbia Football Schedule

09/16 – at Lafayette

09/23 – Georgetown

09/30 – at Princeton*

10/07 – at Wagner

10/14 – Penn*

10/21 – at Dartmouth*

10/28 – at Yale*

11/04 – Harvard*

11/11 – Brown*

11/18 – at Cornell*

2024 Columbia Football Schedule

09/21 – Lafayette

09/28 – at Georgetown

10/05 – Princeton*

10/12 – TBA

10/19 – at Penn*

10/26 – Dartmouth*

11/02 – Yale*

11/09 – at Harvard*

11/16 – at Brown*

11/23 – Cornell*

* Ivy League contest.

Future Columbia Football Schedules