Colorado leaving Pac-12, rejoining Big 12 in 2024

The Colorado Buffaloes will depart the Pac-12 Conference and rejoin the Big 12 Conference in 2024, it was announced on Thursday.
“After careful thought and consideration, it was determined that a switch in conference would give CU Boulder the stability, resources, and exposure necessary for long-term future success in a college athletics environment that is constantly evolving,” Chancellor Philip DiStefano and Athletic Director Rick George said in a statement. “The Big 12’s national reach across three time zones as well as our shared creative vision for the future we feel makes it an excellent fit for CU Boulder, our students, faculty, and alumni.
“These decisions are never easy and we’ve valued our 12 years as proud members of the Pac-12 Conference. We look forward to achieving new goals while embarking on this exciting next era as members of the Big 12 Conference.”
Colorado was a member of the Big 12 Conference from 1996 through the 2010 season before they left for the Pac-12 in 2011.
“I want to thank the Pac 12 Conference for the home it has provided to CU athletics for more than a decade,” University of Colorado President Todd Saliman said. “We look forward to maintaining the many partnerships developed with our Pac 12 colleagues. The landscape of collegiate sports is ever-evolving, and the University of Colorado Boulder has determined the Big 12 is the best future fit for our athletic teams.
“The move is good for our student-athletes and the university. It will help advance our commitment to supporting CU student-athletes in their academic and athletic pursuits in future years. I look forward to a great season ahead for all our teams.”
News of Colorado rejoining the Big 12 Conference was first reported by Brett McMurphy of Action Network on Wednesday. According to the report, Colorado is returning to the Big 12 due to “…the Big 12’s stability under commissioner Brett Yormark; a more lucrative financial outlook in the Big 12; the uncertainty of the Pac-12’s future without USC and UCLA; and the inability of Pac-12 commissioner George Kliavkoff to secure a new Grant of Rights deal in the past 12 months.”
Colorado will stand to improve its financial position with the move back to the Big 12, per the report:
In the Big 12, Colorado will receive $31.7 million annually in media rights revenue (not including other league revenue from College Football Playoff, etc.) once the Big 12’s new six-year, $2.3 billion Grant of Rights deal with ESPN and FOX begins in 2025, sources said. That’s the same amount each Big 12 member will receive.
In 2024, Colorado also will receive a full Big 12 revenue share, including media rights and other league revenue, estimated to be about $42 million, a source said.
Big 12 Commissioner Brett Yormark released a short, simple statement following Colorado’s reacceptance into the league.
“They’re back,” Yormark said.
The 2023 season will be the last for Colorado in the Pac-12 and it will also be the first under the leadership of head coach Deion Sanders, aka Coach Prime.
Future Colorado Football Schedules
Not a buffs fan, but I live in Denver. I’ll attend more CU games to watch Big XII games than I’ve gone to watch PAC games.
I would think the Pac-12 goes after Colorado State to keep the Denver market. SDSU and UNLV should still replace the LA schools.
The Big 12 should also add Boise State, Memphis, SMU, South Florida, Temple, Tulane and UConn. This would primarily be about getting into more major markets.
Like the news has suggested, the Big 12 will start out seeing if any of the other Pac 12 schools decide to make the jump to the Big 12. There’s lots of smoke around Arizona, who apparently has had a bunch of talks with the Big 12 while Arizona State and Utah were both dismissing the idea.
Sifting through the other “sources say” stuff to look for things that ring true, the Big 12 will likely add an even number (including Colorado), and the Big 12 tv partners sound like they’d prefer to cut things off at 16 at most. So we’ll see Colorado plus 1 or 3 more.
If they’re Power 5 schools (which, at this point basically means Pac 12 schools) they will get a full share of tv money… the same amount the 12 current members will get with the new tv deal. If they add any group of 5 schools they’ll likely start as a smaller portion and work their way up. Aaaaand the Pac 12 members currently can leave without paying a departure penalty since there isn’t a tv deal that covers anything after the upcoming season. (This isn’t how it would work for, say, a MWC school like SDSU who would be paying a significant departure fee AND be starting out with a smaller portion of Big 12 tv money.
So, expect the rest of the Pac 12 schools to give the Big 12 a long look, especially if there isn’t a reasonably close Pac 12 tv deal coming out ASAP (and if the Big 10 isn’t on the phone).
The Pac 12 still has a chance to shore things up and stabilize, but if it doesn’t happen rather quickly, Arizona won’t be the only one looking to make moves. The pressure is on because, on one hand, they could add 1 or 3 schools (even though, the MWC still has that stubborn exit fee) and be fine… but if that looks like it’s taking too long… look, the magic “upper limit” for conference size seems to currently be 16. If that holds, and no one goes for 18 or 20 or 24… the Big 12 has up to 3 more slots, and the MWC has up to 4 more slots. 9 remaining Pac 12 members minus 3 slots minus 4 slots… means there’s a chance that 2 teams from the Pac 12 wouldn’t get into either the Big 12 or the backup landing spot in the MWC. No one would want to be those 2 teams. (But someone could be those 2 if the Big 10 doesn’t expand and the Pac 12 doesn’t get their contract worked out…)
Side note, I love the idea of Tulane and Memphis in the Big 12… but… the pecking order for who the Big 12 will invite probably looks like
1. 1 to 3 more Pac 12 schools… with Arizona, Arizona State, Utah, Washington, and Oregon being a step ahead of the other 4.
2. UConn, who they’ve been in touch with for a while. There would be an exit fee for the Big East… but the Big 12 has already been exploring that with them.
3. Everyone else. USF, Memphis, SDSU, UNLV, etc. I unfortunately haven’t even seen Tulane mentioned. Same with Temple. Boise is more likely to be a Pac 12 candidate if they have to expand by more than just 1 or 3. SMU’s geography almost makes TOO much sense, by not expanding much of anything at all when you already have TCU, Baylor, Houston, and Texas Tech, which is why they’re more likely to be invited to the Pac 12 than the Big 12.
I imagine the ACC has to be wondering what it should be doing too. Add 2 schools? Prepare to lose schools that are currently trapped with their out-of-sync tv deal that comes up several years after everyone else’s.
Also, the first tenure of the Buffs in the Big 12 dates back to 1947, when they joined what later became the Big 8, which then became the Big 12 but the charter only dates back to 1996 and the Big 12 doesn’t claim the Big 8’s history even though the continuity between conferences is obvious.