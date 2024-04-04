College football spring games 2024: TV schedule for weekend of April 6

College football spring games in 2024 continue this weekend. The TV schedule includes three live games on Saturday.

The Sacred Heart Pioneers get the spring schedule started this weekend with their annual football game on Friday, April 5. The game will kickoff at 4:00pm ET.

The SMU Mustangs, who join the ACC officially this summer, will also play their annual spring game on Friday with kickoff at 7:15pm ET. Neither the Sacred Heart nor SMU Spring game on Friday will have live coverage.

Saturday’s action includes one contest with television coverage and two others with live streaming broadcasts. The Clemson Tigers are up first with their Orange & White Spring Game at 1:00pm ET on ACC Network Extra (ACCNX) and ESPN+. One hour later at 2:00pm ET, the Auburn Tigers will play their annual A-Day Spring Game with streaming coverage via SEC Network+ and ESPN+.

The NC State Wolfpack will play their annual Red-White Spring Game at 2:00pm ET on Saturday and the contest will be televised by the ACC Network.

Including the above three games, a total of 19 college football spring games will be played this weekend through Monday.

College Football Spring Games 2024

*All times Eastern.

TV/Streaming Schedule (April 5-8)

Saturday, April 6

Clemson – 1pm, ACCNX/ESPN+

Auburn – 2pm, SECN+/ESPN+

NC State – 2pm, ACCN

