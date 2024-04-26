College football spring games 2024: TV schedule for weekend of April 27

College football spring games in 2024 continue this weekend. The TV and streaming schedule includes two live games on Friday and 10 live games on Saturday.

Spring football game coverage this weekend begins on Friday, April 26 with Arizona State’s annual Maroon & Gold Spring Game. The contest will kickoff at 9:00pm ET and it will be televised by Pac-12 Network Arizona.

Idaho will also play its Silver & Gold Spring Game on Friday evening, with kickoff slated for 9:00pm ET and live streaming via ESPN+.

Saturday’s action includes includes six contests with live television coverage and four others with streaming-only broadcasts. The Nebraska Cornhuskers are up first and their annual Red-White Spring Game will be televised nationally by the Big Ten Network at noon ET.

Other teams with live TV broadcasts slated for Saturday, April 27 include Colorado (3pm ET, P12N), Oregon (4pm ET, P12N), UCLA (5pm ET, P12N LA), Washington State (6pm ET, P12N), and Arizona (9pm ET, P12N).

Check out the full TV and streaming list of college football spring games this weekend below.

College Football Spring Games 2024

*All times Eastern.

TV/Streaming Schedule (April 26-27)

Friday, April 26

Arizona State – 9pm, P12N AZ

Idaho – 9pm, ESPN+

Saturday, April 27

Maryland – 12pm, B1G+ / BTN (6pm)

Nebraska – 12pm, BTN

UMass – 12pm, ESPN+

West Virginia – 12pm, ESPN+

Colorado – 3pm, P12N

Rutgers – 3pm, B1G+

Oregon – 4pm, P12N

UCLA – 5pm, P12N LA

Washington State – 6pm, P12N

Arizona – 9pm, P12N

