College football spring games 2024: TV schedule for weekend of April 20

College football spring games in 2024 continue this weekend. The TV and streaming schedule includes two live games on Friday and 20 live games on Saturday.

Spring football game coverage this weekend begins on Friday, April 19 with Louisville’s annual Red-White Spring Game. The contest will kickoff at 7:00pm ET and it will be televised by the ACC Network.

Northern Iowa will also play its Spring game on Friday evening, with kickoff slated for 8:00pm ET and local television coverage on CFU Channel 15 and streaming at UNIpanthers.com.

Saturday’s action includes includes 11 contests with live television coverage and nine others with streaming-only broadcasts. The national champion Michigan Wolverines are up first and their annual Maize-Blue Spring Game will be televised nationally by FOX at noon ET.

Other teams with live TV broadcasts slated for Saturday, April 20 include Illinois (2:00pm, BTN), Texas (2:00pm, LHN), North Dakota State (2:00pm, WDAY Xtra), Oregon State (3:00pm, P12N), USC (3:00pm, P12N Los Angeles), Stanford (3:30pm, P12N Bay Area), Florida State (4:00pm, ACCN), California (5:30pm, P12N), and Duke (6:00pm, ACCN).

Check out the full TV and streaming list of college football spring games this weekend below.

College Football Spring Games 2024

*All times Eastern.

TV/Streaming Schedule (April 19-20)

Friday, April 19

Louisville – 7pm, ACCN

Northern Iowa – 8pm, CFU 15

Saturday, April 20

Michigan – 12pm, FOX

Notre Dame – 1pm, Peacock

Texas A&M – 1pm, SECN+/ESPN+

Illinois – 2pm, BTN

Michigan State – 2pm, BTN+ / BTN (4pm)

Mississippi State – 2pm, SECN+/ESPN+

North Dakota State – 2pm, WDAY Xtra

South Dakota – 2pm, GoYotes.com

Texas – 2pm, LHN

Virginia – 2pm, ACCNX/ESPN+

Wake Forest – 2pm, ACCN

Oregon State – 3pm, P12N

USC – 3pm, P12N LA

Oklahoma – 3:30pm, ESPN+

Stanford – 3:30pm, P12N Bay Area

Florida State – 4pm, ACCN / Tickets

California – 5:30pm, P12N

Duke – 6pm, ACCN

South Carolina – 7pm, SECN+/ESPN+

Syracuse – 7pm, ACCNX/ESPN+

For the complete list of college football spring games this season, you can view our schedule at the link below.

Spring Football Game Schedule