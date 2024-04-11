College football spring games 2024: TV schedule for weekend of April 13

College football spring games in 2024 continue this weekend. The TV and/or streaming schedule includes one live game on Friday and 19 live games on Saturday.

Spring football game coverage this weekend begins on Friday, April 12 with Montana’s annual Griz Spring Game. The contest will kickoff at 8:00pm ET and it will be televised by SWX TV Nonstop Local Sports, which is available over the air and on Spectrum Cable across Montana and the Inland Northwest.

Saturday’s action includes includes seven contests with live television coverage and 12 others with streaming-only broadcasts. The North Carolina Tar Heels are up first with a live All-Access Practice at 10:00am ET on ACC Network Extra (ACCNX) and ESPN+.

One Big Ten football team will have its Spring game nationally televised by FOX for the first-time ever. Ohio State’s LiFEsports Spring Game is scheduled to kickoff at noon ET.

The Alabama Crimson Tide will have its annual A-Day Spring Game nationally televised by ESPN with kickoff scheduled for 4:00pm ET.

Other teams with TV broadcasts slated for Saturday, April 13 include Boston College (noon ET, ACC Network), Purdue (noon ET, Big Ten Network), Utah (1:00pm ET, Pac-12 Network), Penn State (2:00pm ET, Big Ten Network), and Pitt (2:00pm ET, ACC Network).

College Football Spring Games 2024

*All times Eastern.

TV/Streaming Schedule (April 12-13)

Friday, April 12

Montana – 8pm, SWX

Saturday, April 13

North Carolina (practice) – 10:00am, ACCNX

Houston – 11am, ESPN+

Boston College – 12pm, ACCN

Ohio State – 12pm, FOX

Purdue – 12pm, BTN

Arkansas – 1pm, SECN+/ESPN+

Florida – 1pm, SECN+/ESPN+

Georgia – 1pm, SECN+/ESPN+

Georgia Tech – 1pm, ACCNX/ESPN+

Kentucky – 1pm, SECN+/ESPN+

Tennessee – 1pm, SECN+/ESPN+

Utah – 1pm, P12N

LSU – 2pm, SECN+/ESPN+

Penn State – 2pm, BTN

Pitt – 2pm, ACCN

Virginia Tech – 3pm, ACCNX/ESPN+

Alabama – 4pm, ESPN

Miami FL – 4pm, ACCNX/ESPN+

Ole Miss – 4pm, SECN+/ESPN+

For the complete list of college football spring games this season, you can view our schedule at the link below.

Spring Football Game Schedule