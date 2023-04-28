College football spring games 2023: TV schedule for weekend of April 29

College football spring games in 2023 continue the weekend of April 29. The TV schedule includes games on Friday and Saturday.

Spring games with live video coverage begin on Friday, April 28 in the Football Championship Subdivision (FCS) with two Big Sky Conference teams in action. The Eastern Washington Eagles play their spring game at 9:00pm ET with local coverage on SWX and streaming via ESPN+. The Idaho Vandals kickoff their spring contest one hour later at 10:00pm ET with streaming available via ESPN+.

The Spring football game slate on Saturday, April 29 features four contests with live video, beginning at noon ET with the Maryland Terrapins on the Big Ten Network. Also at noon ET, the UMass Minutemen will play their annual spring game with streaming coverage available via NESN+.

The Rutgers Scarlet Knights are slated to play their spring game at 3:00pm ET and the Big Ten Network will have live coverage. The action on Saturday concludes with the Oregon Ducks’ spring game at 4:00pm ET on the Pac-12 Network.

Overall, a total of six college football spring games will be televised or streamed live this weekend.

College Football Spring Games 2023

*All times Eastern.

TV/Streaming Schedule (April 28-29)

Friday, April 28

Eastern Washington – 9pm, SWX/ESPN+

Idaho – 10pm, ESPN+

Saturday, April 29

Maryland – 12pm, BTN

UMass – 12pm, NESN+

Rutgers – 3pm, BTN

Oregon – 4pm, P12N

For the complete list of college football spring games this season, you can view our schedule at the link below.

