College football spring games 2022: USC, Texas highlight Saturday’s TV schedule

College football spring games in 2022 continue this weekend, and the USC Trojans and Texas Longhorns highlight several games on the TV schedule.
The USC Trojans, who are now led by former Oklahoma head coach Lincoln Riley, are set to play their annual spring football game on Saturday, April 23. The game will be televised by ESPN at 3:00pm ET / 12:00pm PT.
Five additional Pac-12 spring games are slated for Saturday and each will be televised by the Pac-12 Network — UCLA (12:00pm ET), Utah (2:00pm ET), Colorado (3:00pm ET), Oregon (4:00pm ET), and Washington State (6:30pm ET).
The Texas Longhorns’ annual Orange-White Spring Game will be featured on the Longhorn Network on Saturday evening. The game is scheduled to begin at 7:00pm ET / 6:00pm CT.
Other televised/streamed spring games in the Big 12 on Saturday include Baylor (1:00pm ET, ESPN+), West Virginia (1:00pm ET, ESPN+), Texas Tech (1:30pm ET, ESPN+), and Oklahoma (4:00pm ET, SoonerSports.TV).
Two college football spring games in the SEC are slated for broadcast on SECN+ and ESPN+ on Saturday. First up are the Ole Miss Rebels at 1:00pm ET, and they are followed by the LSU Tigers at 2:00pm ET.
In the Big Ten, Rutgers’ spring game is up first on Friday evening at 7:00pm ET on the Big Ten Network. Penn State is also in action on Saturday at 2:00pm ET, also with live coverage on the Big Ten Network.
The Virginia Cavaliers are the lone spring game from the ACC on Saturday. Their contest will be televised by the ACC Network at 4:00pm ET.
On Sunday, April 24, Deion Sanders and the Jackson State Tigers will be featured on ESPNU. JSU’s annual Blue & White Spring Game will begin at 6:00pm ET / 5:00pm CT.
Overall, a total of 24 college football spring games will be televised or streamed this weekend.
College Football Spring Games 2022
*All times Eastern.
TV/Streaming Schedule (April 22-23)
Friday, April 22
Rutgers – 7:00pm – BTN
TCU – 8:00pm – ESPN+
NAU – 9:00pm – ESPN+
Saturday, April 23
Georgia Southern – 12:00pm, ESPN+
UCLA – 12:00pm, P12N
Baylor – 1:00pm, ESPN+
Notre Dame – 1:00pm, Peacock
Ole Miss – 1:00pm, SECN+/ESPN+
West Virginia – 1:00pm, ESPN+
Texas Tech – 1:30pm, ESPN+
LSU – 2:00pm, SECN+/ESPN+
Penn State – 2:00pm, BTN
Utah – 2:00pm, P12N
Idaho State – 2:30pm, ESPN+
Colorado – 3:00pm, P12N
Montana State – 3:00pm, ESPN+
USC – 3:00pm, ESPN
North Dakota State – 3:30pm, WDAY TV
Oklahoma – 4:00pm, SoonerSports.tv
Oregon – 4:00pm, P12N
Virginia – 4:00pm, ACCN
Washington State – 6:30pm, P12N
Texas – 7:00pm, LHN
Sunday, April 24
Jackson State – 6pm, ESPNU
No Live Broadcast (April 22-23)
Friday, April 22
Army – 6:00pm
UConn – 7:00pm
Southeast Missouri – 7:30pm
Western Illinois – 7:30pm
Memphis – 8:00pm
UAPB – 8:00pm
Saturday, April 23
Charleston Southern – 10:00am
Rhode Island – 10:00am
Iowa – 10:45am
Bowling Green – 11:00am
Lehigh – 11:00am
Youngstown State – 2:00pm
Maine – 11:30am
Butler – 12:00pm
Columbia – 12:00pm
Louisiana Tech – 12:00pm
Northern Iowa – 12:00pm
Oklahoma State – 12:00pm
UC Davis – 12:00pm
Chattanooga – 1:00pm
James Madison – 1:00pm
Miami (Ohio) – 1:00pm
Monmouth – 1:00pm
Northern Colorado – 1:00pm
SC State – 1:00pm
Eastern Illinois – 2:00pm
Morehead State – 2:00pm
South Dakota – 2:00pm
South Dakota State – 2:00pm
Stony Brook – 2:00pm
UT Martin – 2:00pm
Colorado State – 3:00pm
Marshall – 3:00pm
Texas A&M-Commerce – 3:00pm
Utah State – 3:00pm
WKU – 3:00pm
Arkansas State – 3:15pm
Howard – 4:00pm
PVAMU – 5:00pm
Stephen F. Austin – 5:00pm
Troy – 5:00pm
Davidson – 6:00pm
Presbyterian – 6:00pm
Tarleton State – 7:00pm
UNLV – 8:00pm
Nevada – 9:00pm
Fordham – TBA
Sunday, April 24
Bucknell – 12:00pm
Valparaiso – 2:00pm