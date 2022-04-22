College football spring games 2022: USC, Texas highlight Saturday’s TV schedule

College football spring games in 2022 continue this weekend, and the USC Trojans and Texas Longhorns highlight several games on the TV schedule.

The USC Trojans, who are now led by former Oklahoma head coach Lincoln Riley, are set to play their annual spring football game on Saturday, April 23. The game will be televised by ESPN at 3:00pm ET / 12:00pm PT.

Five additional Pac-12 spring games are slated for Saturday and each will be televised by the Pac-12 Network — UCLA (12:00pm ET), Utah (2:00pm ET), Colorado (3:00pm ET), Oregon (4:00pm ET), and Washington State (6:30pm ET).

The Texas Longhorns’ annual Orange-White Spring Game will be featured on the Longhorn Network on Saturday evening. The game is scheduled to begin at 7:00pm ET / 6:00pm CT.

Other televised/streamed spring games in the Big 12 on Saturday include Baylor (1:00pm ET, ESPN+), West Virginia (1:00pm ET, ESPN+), Texas Tech (1:30pm ET, ESPN+), and Oklahoma (4:00pm ET, SoonerSports.TV).

Two college football spring games in the SEC are slated for broadcast on SECN+ and ESPN+ on Saturday. First up are the Ole Miss Rebels at 1:00pm ET, and they are followed by the LSU Tigers at 2:00pm ET.

In the Big Ten, Rutgers’ spring game is up first on Friday evening at 7:00pm ET on the Big Ten Network. Penn State is also in action on Saturday at 2:00pm ET, also with live coverage on the Big Ten Network.

The Virginia Cavaliers are the lone spring game from the ACC on Saturday. Their contest will be televised by the ACC Network at 4:00pm ET.

On Sunday, April 24, Deion Sanders and the Jackson State Tigers will be featured on ESPNU. JSU’s annual Blue & White Spring Game will begin at 6:00pm ET / 5:00pm CT.

Overall, a total of 24 college football spring games will be televised or streamed this weekend.

College Football Spring Games 2022

*All times Eastern.

TV/Streaming Schedule (April 22-23)

Friday, April 22

Rutgers – 7:00pm – BTN

TCU – 8:00pm – ESPN+

NAU – 9:00pm – ESPN+

Saturday, April 23

Georgia Southern – 12:00pm, ESPN+

UCLA – 12:00pm, P12N

Baylor – 1:00pm, ESPN+

Notre Dame – 1:00pm, Peacock

Ole Miss – 1:00pm, SECN+/ESPN+

West Virginia – 1:00pm, ESPN+

Texas Tech – 1:30pm, ESPN+

LSU – 2:00pm, SECN+/ESPN+

Penn State – 2:00pm, BTN

Utah – 2:00pm, P12N

Idaho State – 2:30pm, ESPN+

Colorado – 3:00pm, P12N

Montana State – 3:00pm, ESPN+

USC – 3:00pm, ESPN

North Dakota State – 3:30pm, WDAY TV

Oklahoma – 4:00pm, SoonerSports.tv

Oregon – 4:00pm, P12N

Virginia – 4:00pm, ACCN

Washington State – 6:30pm, P12N

Texas – 7:00pm, LHN

Sunday, April 24

Jackson State – 6pm, ESPNU

No Live Broadcast (April 22-23)

Friday, April 22

Army – 6:00pm

UConn – 7:00pm

Southeast Missouri – 7:30pm

Western Illinois – 7:30pm

Memphis – 8:00pm

UAPB – 8:00pm



Saturday, April 23

Charleston Southern – 10:00am

Rhode Island – 10:00am

Iowa – 10:45am

Bowling Green – 11:00am

Lehigh – 11:00am

Youngstown State – 2:00pm

Maine – 11:30am

Butler – 12:00pm

Columbia – 12:00pm

Louisiana Tech – 12:00pm

Northern Iowa – 12:00pm

Oklahoma State – 12:00pm

UC Davis – 12:00pm

Chattanooga – 1:00pm

James Madison – 1:00pm

Miami (Ohio) – 1:00pm

Monmouth – 1:00pm

Northern Colorado – 1:00pm

SC State – 1:00pm

Eastern Illinois – 2:00pm

Morehead State – 2:00pm

South Dakota – 2:00pm

South Dakota State – 2:00pm

Stony Brook – 2:00pm

UT Martin – 2:00pm

Colorado State – 3:00pm

Marshall – 3:00pm

Texas A&M-Commerce – 3:00pm

Utah State – 3:00pm

WKU – 3:00pm

Arkansas State – 3:15pm

Howard – 4:00pm

PVAMU – 5:00pm

Stephen F. Austin – 5:00pm

Troy – 5:00pm

Davidson – 6:00pm

Presbyterian – 6:00pm

Tarleton State – 7:00pm

UNLV – 8:00pm

Nevada – 9:00pm

Fordham – TBA



Sunday, April 24

Bucknell – 12:00pm

Valparaiso – 2:00pm

