College football spring games 2022: Maryland, Minnesota highlight Saturday’s TV schedule

College football spring games in 2022 continue this weekend, and the Maryland Terrapins and Minnesota Golden Gophers highlight several games on the TV schedule.

The Maryland Terrapins begin a Big Ten doubleheader with their annual spring football game on Saturday, April 30. The game will be televised by the Big Ten Network at noon ET / 11am CT. The Minnesota Golden Gophers then hit the Big Ten Network airwaves for their spring contest. Coverage is set to begin at 2pm ET / 1pm CT.

The Washington Huskies will kick off an afternoon doubleheader of spring action on the Pac-12 Network. The game is scheduled to begin at 2:30pm ET / 11:30am PT. The Cal Golden Bears will follow at 4:30pm ET / 1:30pm PT.

One other spring game is scheduled to be televised as part of the Saturday slate. The UMass Minutemen hit the gridiron at noon ET / 11am CT, with NESN handling the coverage.

Overall, a total of 22 college football spring games will take place this weekend. Five will be televised or streamed.

College Football Spring Games 2022

*All times Eastern.

TV/Streaming Schedule (April 30)

Saturday, April 30

Maryland – 12:00pm, BTN

UMass – 12:00pm, NESN

Minnesota – 2:00pm, BTN

Washington – 2:30pm, P12N

California – 4:30pm, P12N

No Live Broadcast (April 28-May 1)

Thursday, April 28

Murray State – 7:00pm



Friday, April 29

Marist – 6:00pm

Merrimack – 6:00pm

Saturday, April 30

Lafayette – 12:00pm

Buffalo – 1P00pm

Indiana State – 1:00pm

Idaho – 2:00pm

VMI – 2:00pm

Sacramento State – 2:15pm

Fresno State – 2:30pm

Akron – 3:00pm

Cal Poly – 3:00pm

Eastern Kentucky – 3:00pm

Eastern Washington – 4:00pm

Wyoming – 4:00pm



Sunday, May 1

UAlbany – 10:30am

Spring Football Game Schedule