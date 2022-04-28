College football spring games 2022: Maryland, Minnesota highlight Saturday’s TV schedule

College football spring games in 2022 continue this weekend, and the Maryland Terrapins and Minnesota Golden Gophers highlight several games on the TV schedule.
The Maryland Terrapins begin a Big Ten doubleheader with their annual spring football game on Saturday, April 30. The game will be televised by the Big Ten Network at noon ET / 11am CT. The Minnesota Golden Gophers then hit the Big Ten Network airwaves for their spring contest. Coverage is set to begin at 2pm ET / 1pm CT.
The Washington Huskies will kick off an afternoon doubleheader of spring action on the Pac-12 Network. The game is scheduled to begin at 2:30pm ET / 11:30am PT. The Cal Golden Bears will follow at 4:30pm ET / 1:30pm PT.
One other spring game is scheduled to be televised as part of the Saturday slate. The UMass Minutemen hit the gridiron at noon ET / 11am CT, with NESN handling the coverage.
Overall, a total of 22 college football spring games will take place this weekend. Five will be televised or streamed.
College Football Spring Games 2022
*All times Eastern.
TV/Streaming Schedule (April 30)
Saturday, April 30
Maryland – 12:00pm, BTN
UMass – 12:00pm, NESN
Minnesota – 2:00pm, BTN
Washington – 2:30pm, P12N
California – 4:30pm, P12N
No Live Broadcast (April 28-May 1)
Thursday, April 28
Murray State – 7:00pm
Friday, April 29
Marist – 6:00pm
Merrimack – 6:00pm
Saturday, April 30
Lafayette – 12:00pm
Buffalo – 1P00pm
Indiana State – 1:00pm
Idaho – 2:00pm
VMI – 2:00pm
Sacramento State – 2:15pm
Fresno State – 2:30pm
Akron – 3:00pm
Cal Poly – 3:00pm
Eastern Kentucky – 3:00pm
Eastern Washington – 4:00pm
Wyoming – 4:00pm
Sunday, May 1
UAlbany – 10:30am