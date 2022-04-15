College football spring games 2022: Georgia, Ohio State highlight Saturday’s TV schedule

College football spring games in 2022 continue this weekend, and the Georgia Bulldogs and Ohio State Buckeyes highlight several games on the TV schedule on Saturday, April 16.

The Georgia Bulldogs, who claimed the 2021 College Football National Championship with a victory over Alabama, are set to play their annual G-Day spring game on Saturday. The game will be televised by ESPN2 at 1:00pm ET.

The Ohio State Buckeyes’ spring game will be one of two contests featured on the Big Ten Network on Saturday afternoon. Ohio State’s game begins at 12:00pm ET, and they are followed by the Michigan State Spartans at 2:00pm ET.

Four college football spring games in the ACC are slated for broadcast on the ACC Network on Saturday. First up are the Miami Hurricanes at 12:00pm ET, and they are followed by the Wake Forest Demon Deacons at 2:00pm ET, Virginia Tech Hokies at 4:00pm ET, and Duke Blue Devils at 6:00pm ET.

In the SEC, five teams will stage their annual spring games on Saturday and each contest will be streamed live via ESPN+ and SECN+ — Arkansas (12:00pm ET), Mississippi State (12:00pm ET), Vanderbilt (2:00pm ET), Alabama (3:00pm ET), and South Carolina (7:00pm ET).

Oregon State is the only other power conference team that will be featured on television on Saturday. The Beavers will play their spring game at 2:00pm ET and the contest will be televised by the Pac-12 Network.

College Football Spring Games 2022

*All times Eastern.

TV/Streaming Schedule (April 16)

Tulane – 11:00am, ESPN+

Arkansas – 12:00pm, SECN+/ESPN+

Miami (FL) – 12:00pm, ACCN

Mississippi State – 12:00pm, SECN+/ESPN+

Ohio State – 12:00pm, BTN

Georgia – 1:00pm, ESPN2

Michigan State – 2:00pm, BTN

Oregon State – 2:00pm, P12N

Vanderbilt – 2:00pm, SECN+/ESPN+

Wake Forest – 2:00pm, ACCN

Alabama – 3:00pm, SECN+/ESPN+

Virginia Tech – 4:00pm, ACCN

Duke – 6:00pm, ACCN

South Carolina – 7:00pm, SECN+/ESPN+

No Live Broadcast (April 16)

Kent State – 9:30am

Ball State – 11:00am

Middle Tennessee – 11:00am

NIU – 11:00am

South Alabama – 11:00am

UCF – 12:00pm

Rice – 1:00pm

Southern Illinois – 1:00pm

Towson – 1:00pm

Bethune-Cookman – 2:00pm

Southern Utah – 3:00pm

Delaware – 3:30pm

Weber State – 4:00pm

Hawaii – 12:00am

Spring Football Game Schedule