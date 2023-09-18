College football schedule: TV selections for Sept. 30, 2023

College football schedule TV selections for the weekend of September 30, 2023 will be made today. Selections will be made by the five power conferences, while some Group of Five games will also be set.
A few games could be held under the six-day option. If held, those game times and/or TV will be finalized on Sunday, Sept. 24. Games times and TV will be updated below as selections are announced through early Monday afternoon.
College football schedule: Week 5 TV selections
*All times Eastern.
ACC
Friday, Sept. 29
Louisville at NC State – 7pm, ESPN
Saturday, Sept. 30
Bowling Green at Georgia Tech – TBA
Notre Dame at Duke – TBA
Clemson at Syracuse – TBA
Pitt at Virginia Tech – TBA
Virginia at Boston College – TBA
Off: Florida State, Miami, North Carolina, Wake Forest
AMERICAN
Thursday, Sept. 28
Temple at Tulsa – 7:30pm, ESPN
Saturday, Sept. 30
USF at Navy – 3:30pm, CBSSN
Boise State at Memphis – TBA
Charlotte at SMU – TBA
East Carolina at Rice – TBA
UAB at Tulane – TBA
Abilene Christian at North Texas – TBA
Off: Florida Atlantic, UTSA
BIG 12
Friday, Sept. 29
Cincinnati at BYU – 10:15pm, ESPN
Saturday, Sept. 30
Baylor at UCF – TBA
Houston at Texas Tech – TBA
Iowa State at Oklahoma – TBA
Kansas at Texas – TBA
West Virginia at TCU – TBA
Off: Kansas State, Oklahoma State
BIG TEN
Saturday, Sept. 30
Louisiana at Minnesota – 12pm, TV TBA
Illinois at Purdue – 7:30pm, NBC/Peacock
Indiana at Maryland – TBA
Michigan at Nebraska – TBA
Michigan State at Iowa – TBA
Penn State at Northwestern – TBA
Wagner at Rutgers – TBA
Off: Ohio State, Wisconsin
CONFERENCE USA
Thursday, Sept. 28
MTSU at WKU – 7:30pm, CBSSN
Jax State at Sam Houston – 8pm, ESPNU
Friday, Sept. 29
LA Tech at UTEP – 9pm, CBSSN
Off: FIU, Liberty, New Mexico State
INDEPENDENTS
Saturday, Sept. 30
Utah State at UConn – 12pm, CBSSN
Arkansas State at UMass – 3:30pm, TV TBA
Notre Dame at Duke – TBA
Off: Army
MAC
Saturday, Sept. 30
NIU at Toledo – 3:30pm, TV TBA
BGSU at Georgia Tech – TBA
Ball State at WMU – TBA
Buffalo at Akron – TBA
EMU at CMU – TBA
Miami (OH) at Kent State – TBA
Off: Ohio
MOUNTAIN WEST
Saturday, Sept. 30
Utah State at UConn – 12pm, CBSSN
Hawaii at UNLV – 4pm, SSSEN/MWN/Spectrum
New Mexico at Wyoming – 4pm, MWN
Utah Tech at Colorado St. – 7pm, TV TBA
San Diego St. at Air Force – 8pm, CBSSN
Nevada at Fresno State – TBA, FOX network
Boise State at Memphis – TBA
Off: San Jose State
PAC-12
Friday, Sept. 29
Utah at Oregon State 9pm, FS1
Saturday, Sept. 30
Arizona State at California – TBA
Oregon at Stanford – TBA
USC at Colorado – TBA
Washington at Arizona – TBA
Off: UCLA, Washington State
SEC
Saturday, Sept. 30
Alabama at Mississippi State – TBA
Florida at Kentucky – TBA
Georgia at Auburn – TBA
LSU at Ole Miss – TBA
Missouri at Vanderbilt – TBA
South Carolina at Tennessee – TBA
Texas A&M vs Arkansas (Arlington) – TBA
Off: None
SUN BELT
Saturday, Sept. 30
Louisiana at Minnesota – 12pm, TV TBA
Arkansas State at UMass – 3:30pm, TV TBA
CCU at Georgia Southern – 6pm, TV TBA
App State at ULM – 8pm, TV TBA
Old Dominion at Marshall – TBA
South Alabama at James Madison – TBA
Texas State at Southern Miss – TBA
Troy at Georgia State – TBA
Off: None
