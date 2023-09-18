College football schedule: TV selections for Sept. 30, 2023

College football schedule TV selections for the weekend of September 30, 2023 will be made today. Selections will be made by the five power conferences, while some Group of Five games will also be set.

A few games could be held under the six-day option. If held, those game times and/or TV will be finalized on Sunday, Sept. 24. Games times and TV will be updated below as selections are announced through early Monday afternoon.

College football schedule: Week 5 TV selections

*All times Eastern.

ACC



Friday, Sept. 29

Louisville at NC State – 7pm, ESPN

Saturday, Sept. 30

Bowling Green at Georgia Tech – TBA

Notre Dame at Duke – TBA

Clemson at Syracuse – TBA

Pitt at Virginia Tech – TBA

Virginia at Boston College – TBA

Off: Florida State, Miami, North Carolina, Wake Forest

AMERICAN

Thursday, Sept. 28

Temple at Tulsa – 7:30pm, ESPN

Saturday, Sept. 30

USF at Navy – 3:30pm, CBSSN

Boise State at Memphis – TBA

Charlotte at SMU – TBA

East Carolina at Rice – TBA

UAB at Tulane – TBA

Abilene Christian at North Texas – TBA

Off: Florida Atlantic, UTSA

BIG 12

Friday, Sept. 29

Cincinnati at BYU – 10:15pm, ESPN

Saturday, Sept. 30

Baylor at UCF – TBA

Houston at Texas Tech – TBA

Iowa State at Oklahoma – TBA

Kansas at Texas – TBA

West Virginia at TCU – TBA

Off: Kansas State, Oklahoma State

BIG TEN

Saturday, Sept. 30

Louisiana at Minnesota – 12pm, TV TBA

Illinois at Purdue – 7:30pm, NBC/Peacock

Indiana at Maryland – TBA

Michigan at Nebraska – TBA

Michigan State at Iowa – TBA

Penn State at Northwestern – TBA

Wagner at Rutgers – TBA

Off: Ohio State, Wisconsin

CONFERENCE USA

Thursday, Sept. 28

MTSU at WKU – 7:30pm, CBSSN

Jax State at Sam Houston – 8pm, ESPNU

Friday, Sept. 29

LA Tech at UTEP – 9pm, CBSSN

Off: FIU, Liberty, New Mexico State

INDEPENDENTS

Saturday, Sept. 30

Utah State at UConn – 12pm, CBSSN

Arkansas State at UMass – 3:30pm, TV TBA

Notre Dame at Duke – TBA

Off: Army

MAC

Saturday, Sept. 30

NIU at Toledo – 3:30pm, TV TBA

BGSU at Georgia Tech – TBA

Ball State at WMU – TBA

Buffalo at Akron – TBA

EMU at CMU – TBA

Miami (OH) at Kent State – TBA

Off: Ohio

MOUNTAIN WEST

Saturday, Sept. 30

Utah State at UConn – 12pm, CBSSN

Hawaii at UNLV – 4pm, SSSEN/MWN/Spectrum

New Mexico at Wyoming – 4pm, MWN

Utah Tech at Colorado St. – 7pm, TV TBA

San Diego St. at Air Force – 8pm, CBSSN

Nevada at Fresno State – TBA, FOX network

Boise State at Memphis – TBA

Off: San Jose State

PAC-12

Friday, Sept. 29

Utah at Oregon State 9pm, FS1

Saturday, Sept. 30

Arizona State at California – TBA

Oregon at Stanford – TBA

USC at Colorado – TBA

Washington at Arizona – TBA

Off: UCLA, Washington State

SEC

Saturday, Sept. 30

Alabama at Mississippi State – TBA

Florida at Kentucky – TBA

Georgia at Auburn – TBA

LSU at Ole Miss – TBA

Missouri at Vanderbilt – TBA

South Carolina at Tennessee – TBA

Texas A&M vs Arkansas (Arlington) – TBA

Off: None

SUN BELT

Saturday, Sept. 30

Louisiana at Minnesota – 12pm, TV TBA

Arkansas State at UMass – 3:30pm, TV TBA

CCU at Georgia Southern – 6pm, TV TBA

App State at ULM – 8pm, TV TBA

Old Dominion at Marshall – TBA

South Alabama at James Madison – TBA

Texas State at Southern Miss – TBA

Troy at Georgia State – TBA

Off: None

2023 College Football Schedule