College football schedule: TV selections for Sept. 25, 2021

College football schedule TV selections for the weekend of September 25, 2021 will be made today. Selections will be made by the five power conferences, while some Group of Five games will also be set.

A few were held under the six-day option. Those game times and/or TV will be finalized on Sunday, Sept. 19. Games times and TV will be updated below as selections are announced.

Week 4 TV Schedule Selections

All times Eastern

ACC

Wake Forest at Virginia – 7pm, ESPN2 (Fri.)

Liberty at Syracuse – 8pm, ACCN (Fri.)

Missouri at Boston College – 12pm, ESPN2

Richmond at Virginia Tech – 12pm, ACCN

New Hampshire at Pitt – 12pm, ACCNX/ESPN+

Central Connecticut at Miami – 12:30pm, RSN

Clemson at NC State – 3:30pm, ABC or ESPN

Louisville at Florida State – 3:30pm, ESPN2

Kansas at Duke – 4pm, ACCN

North Carolina at Ga. Tech – 7:30pm, ACCN

Off: None

American

SMU at TCU – 12pm, FS1

Wagner at Temple – 12pm, ESPN+

UTSA at Memphis – 3:30pm, ESPNU

Arkansas State at Tulsa – 5pm, ESPN+

Charleston Southern at ECU – 6pm, ESPN+

Navy at Houston – 7pm, ESPNU

UAB at Tulane – 8pm, ESPN+

USF at BYU – 10:15pm, ESPN2 or ESPNU

Off: Cincinnati, UCF

Big 12

Texas Tech at Texas – 12pm, ABC

SMU at TCU – 12pm, FS1

Iowa State at Baylor – 3:30pm, FOX

Kansas at Duke – 4pm, ACCN

K-State at Okla. State – 7pm, ESPN+

W. Virginia at Oklahoma – 7:30pm, ABC

Off: None

Big Ten

BGSU at Minnesota – 12pm, ESPNU

Notre Dame-Wisconsin (Chicago) – 12pm, FOX

Ohio at Northwestern – 12pm, BTN

Villanova at Penn State – 12pm, BTN

Colorado State at Iowa – 3:30pm, FS1

Illinois at Purdue – 3:30pm, BTN

Kent State at Maryland – 3:30pm, BTN

Rutgers at Michigan – 3:30pm, ABC or ESPN

Nebraska at Michigan State – 7pm, FS1

Akron at Ohio State – 7:30pm, BTN

Indiana at WKU – 8pm, CBSSN

Off: None

Conference USA

Marshall at App State – 7:30pm, ESPN (Thu.)

MTSU at Charlotte – 6:30pm, CBSSN (Fri.)

FIU at Central Michigan – 12pm, ESPN+

UTSA at Memphis – 3:30pm, ESPNU

Buffalo at Old Dominion – 6pm, ESPN+

Texas Southern at Rice – 6:30pm, ESPN3

North Texas at LA Tech – 7pm, Stadium

Southern Miss at Alabama – 7:30pm, SECN

FAU at Air Force – 8pm, FS2

Indiana at WKU – 8pm, CBSSN

UAB at Tulane – 8pm, ESPN+

New Mexico at UTEP – 9pm, ESPN+

Off: None

Independents

Liberty at Syracuse – 8pm, ACCN (Fri.)

Miami (Ohio) at Army – 12pm, CBSSN

Notre Dame-Wisconsin (Chicago) – 12pm, FOX

UMass at Coastal Carolina – 1pm, ESPN+

Wyoming at UConn – 3:30pm, CBSSN

Hawaii at NMSU – 8pm FloFootball/CW El Paso

USF at BYU – 10:15pm, ESPN2 or ESPNU

Off: None

MAC

BGSU at Minnesota – 12pm, ESPNU

FIU at Central Michigan – 12pm, ESPN+

Miami (Ohio) at Army – 12pm, CBSSN

Ohio at Northwestern – 12pm, BTN

San Jose St. at WMU – 2pm, ESPN+

Texas State at EMU – 2pm, ESPN+

Toledo at Ball State – 2pm, ESPN+

Maine at NIU – 2:30pm, ESPN3

Kent State at Maryland – 3:30pm, BTN

Buffalo at Old Dominion – 6pm, ESPN+

Akron at Ohio State – 7:30pm, BTN

Off: None

Mountain West

UNLV at Fresno State – 10pm, CBSSN (Fri.)

Boise State at Utah State – 12pm, CBS

San Jose St. at WMU – 2pm, ESPN+

Colorado State at Iowa – 3:30pm, FS1

Towson at San Diego State – 3:30pm, Stadium

Wyoming at UConn – 3:30pm, CBSSN

FAU at Air Force – 8pm, FS2

Hawaii at NMSU – 8pm, FloFootball/CW El Paso

New Mexico at UTEP – 9pm, ESPN network

Off: Nevada

Pac-12

Washington State at Utah – 2:30pm, P12N

UCLA at Stanford – 6pm, P12N

California at Washington – 9:30pm, P12N

Arizona at Oregon – 10:30pm, ESPN

Oregon State at USC – 10:30pm, FS1

Colorado at Arizona St. – 10:30pm, ESPN2/ESPNU

Off: None

SEC

Georgia at Vanderbilt – 12pm, SECN

LSU at Mississippi State – 12pm, ESPN

Missouri at Boston College – 12pm, ESPN2

Texas A&M-Arkansas (Arlington) – 3:30pm, CBS

Georgia State at Auburn – 4pm, SECN

Tennessee at Florida – 7pm, ESPN

Kentucky at South Carolina – 7pm, ESPN2

Southern Miss at Alabama – 7:30pm, SECN

Off: Ole Miss

Sun Belt

Marshall at App State – 7:30pm, ESPN (Thu.)

UMass at Coastal Carolina – 1pm, ESPN+

Texas State at EMU – 2pm, ESPN+

Georgia State at Auburn – 4pm, SECN

Arkansas State at Tulsa – 5pm, ESPN+

Louisiana at Georgia Southern – 6pm, ESPN+

Troy at ULM – 8pm, ESPN+

Off: South Alabama