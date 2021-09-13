College football schedule: TV selections for Sept. 25, 2021

College football schedule TV selections for the weekend of September 25, 2021 will be made today. Selections will be made by the five power conferences, while some Group of Five games will also be set.
A few were held under the six-day option. Those game times and/or TV will be finalized on Sunday, Sept. 19. Games times and TV will be updated below as selections are announced.
Week 4 TV Schedule Selections
All times Eastern
ACC
Wake Forest at Virginia – 7pm, ESPN2 (Fri.)
Liberty at Syracuse – 8pm, ACCN (Fri.)
Missouri at Boston College – 12pm, ESPN2
Richmond at Virginia Tech – 12pm, ACCN
New Hampshire at Pitt – 12pm, ACCNX/ESPN+
Central Connecticut at Miami – 12:30pm, RSN
Clemson at NC State – 3:30pm, ABC or ESPN
Louisville at Florida State – 3:30pm, ESPN2
Kansas at Duke – 4pm, ACCN
North Carolina at Ga. Tech – 7:30pm, ACCN
Off: None
American
SMU at TCU – 12pm, FS1
Wagner at Temple – 12pm, ESPN+
UTSA at Memphis – 3:30pm, ESPNU
Arkansas State at Tulsa – 5pm, ESPN+
Charleston Southern at ECU – 6pm, ESPN+
Navy at Houston – 7pm, ESPNU
UAB at Tulane – 8pm, ESPN+
USF at BYU – 10:15pm, ESPN2 or ESPNU
Off: Cincinnati, UCF
Big 12
Texas Tech at Texas – 12pm, ABC
SMU at TCU – 12pm, FS1
Iowa State at Baylor – 3:30pm, FOX
Kansas at Duke – 4pm, ACCN
K-State at Okla. State – 7pm, ESPN+
W. Virginia at Oklahoma – 7:30pm, ABC
Off: None
Big Ten
BGSU at Minnesota – 12pm, ESPNU
Notre Dame-Wisconsin (Chicago) – 12pm, FOX
Ohio at Northwestern – 12pm, BTN
Villanova at Penn State – 12pm, BTN
Colorado State at Iowa – 3:30pm, FS1
Illinois at Purdue – 3:30pm, BTN
Kent State at Maryland – 3:30pm, BTN
Rutgers at Michigan – 3:30pm, ABC or ESPN
Nebraska at Michigan State – 7pm, FS1
Akron at Ohio State – 7:30pm, BTN
Indiana at WKU – 8pm, CBSSN
Off: None
Conference USA
Marshall at App State – 7:30pm, ESPN (Thu.)
MTSU at Charlotte – 6:30pm, CBSSN (Fri.)
FIU at Central Michigan – 12pm, ESPN+
UTSA at Memphis – 3:30pm, ESPNU
Buffalo at Old Dominion – 6pm, ESPN+
Texas Southern at Rice – 6:30pm, ESPN3
North Texas at LA Tech – 7pm, Stadium
Southern Miss at Alabama – 7:30pm, SECN
FAU at Air Force – 8pm, FS2
Indiana at WKU – 8pm, CBSSN
UAB at Tulane – 8pm, ESPN+
New Mexico at UTEP – 9pm, ESPN+
Off: None
Independents
Liberty at Syracuse – 8pm, ACCN (Fri.)
Miami (Ohio) at Army – 12pm, CBSSN
Notre Dame-Wisconsin (Chicago) – 12pm, FOX
UMass at Coastal Carolina – 1pm, ESPN+
Wyoming at UConn – 3:30pm, CBSSN
Hawaii at NMSU – 8pm FloFootball/CW El Paso
USF at BYU – 10:15pm, ESPN2 or ESPNU
Off: None
MAC
BGSU at Minnesota – 12pm, ESPNU
FIU at Central Michigan – 12pm, ESPN+
Miami (Ohio) at Army – 12pm, CBSSN
Ohio at Northwestern – 12pm, BTN
San Jose St. at WMU – 2pm, ESPN+
Texas State at EMU – 2pm, ESPN+
Toledo at Ball State – 2pm, ESPN+
Maine at NIU – 2:30pm, ESPN3
Kent State at Maryland – 3:30pm, BTN
Buffalo at Old Dominion – 6pm, ESPN+
Akron at Ohio State – 7:30pm, BTN
Off: None
Mountain West
UNLV at Fresno State – 10pm, CBSSN (Fri.)
Boise State at Utah State – 12pm, CBS
San Jose St. at WMU – 2pm, ESPN+
Colorado State at Iowa – 3:30pm, FS1
Towson at San Diego State – 3:30pm, Stadium
Wyoming at UConn – 3:30pm, CBSSN
FAU at Air Force – 8pm, FS2
Hawaii at NMSU – 8pm, FloFootball/CW El Paso
New Mexico at UTEP – 9pm, ESPN network
Off: Nevada
Pac-12
Washington State at Utah – 2:30pm, P12N
UCLA at Stanford – 6pm, P12N
California at Washington – 9:30pm, P12N
Arizona at Oregon – 10:30pm, ESPN
Oregon State at USC – 10:30pm, FS1
Colorado at Arizona St. – 10:30pm, ESPN2/ESPNU
Off: None
SEC
Georgia at Vanderbilt – 12pm, SECN
LSU at Mississippi State – 12pm, ESPN
Missouri at Boston College – 12pm, ESPN2
Texas A&M-Arkansas (Arlington) – 3:30pm, CBS
Georgia State at Auburn – 4pm, SECN
Tennessee at Florida – 7pm, ESPN
Kentucky at South Carolina – 7pm, ESPN2
Southern Miss at Alabama – 7:30pm, SECN
Off: Ole Miss
Sun Belt
Marshall at App State – 7:30pm, ESPN (Thu.)
UMass at Coastal Carolina – 1pm, ESPN+
Texas State at EMU – 2pm, ESPN+
Georgia State at Auburn – 4pm, SECN
Arkansas State at Tulsa – 5pm, ESPN+
Louisiana at Georgia Southern – 6pm, ESPN+
Troy at ULM – 8pm, ESPN+
Off: South Alabama
