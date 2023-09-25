College football schedule TV selections for the weekend of October 7, 2023 will be made today. Selections will be made by the five power conferences, while some Group of Five games will also be set.

A few games were held under the six-day option. Those TV selections will be finalized on Sunday, Oct. 1. The listings below will be updated as they are announced through Monday afternoon.

College football schedule: TV selections for October 7, 2023

*All times Eastern.

ACC



Saturday, Oct. 7

Boston College at Army – 12pm, CBSSN

William & Mary at Virginia – 12pm, ACCN

Marshall at NC State – 2pm, The CW

Wake Forest at Clemson – 3:30pm, ACCN

Syracuse at N. Carolina – 3:30pm, ABC or ESPN

Virginia Tech at FSU – 3:30pm, ABC or ESPN

Notre Dame at Louisville – 7:30pm, ABC

Georgia Tech at Miami (FL) – 8pm, ACCN

Off: Duke, Pitt

AMERICAN

Saturday, Oct. 7

UTSA at Temple – 2pm, ESPN+

North Texas at Navy – 3:30pm, CBSSN

USF at UAB – 3:30/4pm, ESPN2 or ESPNU

UConn at Rice – 5pm, ESPN+

Tulsa at Florida Atlantic – TBA

Off: Charlotte, East Carolina, Memphis, SMU, Tulane

BIG 12

Friday, Oct. 6

K-State at Oklahoma St. – 7:30pm, ESPN

Saturday, Oct. 7

Oklahoma vs. Texas (Dallas) – 12pm, ABC

UCF at Kansas – 4pm, FOX

TCU at Iowa State – 8pm, FOX or FS2

Texas Tech at Baylor – 8pm, ESPN2

Off: BYU, Cincinnati, Houston, West Virginia

BIG TEN

Friday, Oct. 6

Nebraska at Illinois – 8pm, FS1

Saturday, Oct. 7

Maryland at Ohio State – 12pm, FOX

Rutgers at Wisconsin – 12pm, Peacock

Howard at Northwestern – 3pm, BTN

Purdue at Iowa – 3:30pm, Peacock

Michigan at Minnesota – 7:30pm, NBC/Peacock

Off: Indiana, Michigan State, Penn State

CONFERENCE USA

Wednesday, Oct. 4

Jax State at MTSU – 8pm, ESPNU

FIU at NM State – 9pm, CBSSN

Thursday, Oct. 5

Sam Houston at Liberty – 7pm, CBSSN

WKU at LA Tech – 8pm, ESPNU

Off: UTEP

INDEPENDENTS

Saturday, Oct. 7

Boston College at Army – 12pm, CBSSN

Toledo at UMass – 12pm, ESPNU

UConn at Rice – 5pm, ESPN+

Notre Dame at Louisville – 7:30pm, ABC

Off: None

MAC

Saturday, Oct. 7

Toledo at UMass – 12pm, ESPNU

WMU at Mississippi State – 12pm, SECN

CMU at Buffalo – 2pm, ESPN+

Ball State at EMU – 3:30pm, ESPN+

BGSU at Miami (Ohio) – 3:30pm, ESPN+

Kent State at Ohio – 3:30pm, ESPN+

NIU at Akron – 3:30pm, ESPN+

Off: None

MOUNTAIN WEST

Saturday, Oct. 7

Colorado St. at Utah St. – 8pm, MWN/KJZZ 14

San Jose St. at Boise St. – 8pm, CBSSN

Fresno St. at Wyoming – Time TBA, FOX network

Off: Air Force, Hawaii, Nevada, New Mexico, San Diego State, UNLV

PAC-12

Saturday, Oct. 7

Washington State at UCLA – 3pm, P12N

Colorado at Arizona State – 6:30pm, P12N

Oregon State at California – 10pm, P12N

Arizona at USC – 10:30pm, ESPN

Off: Oregon, Stanford, Utah, Washington

SEC

Saturday, Oct. 7

LSU at Missouri – 12pm, ESPN

WMU at Mississippi State – 12pm, SECN

Alabama at Texas A&M – 3:30pm, CBS

Vanderbilt at Florida – 4pm, SECN

Kentucky at Georgia – 7pm, ESPN

Arkansas at Ole Miss – 7:30pm, SECN

Off: Auburn, South Carolina, Tennessee

SUN BELT

Saturday, Oct. 7

Marshall at NC State – 2pm, The CW

Texas St. at Louisiana – 3:30/4pm, ESPN2 or ESPNU

Arkansas State at Troy – 4pm, ESPN+

South Alabama at ULM – 7pm, ESPN+

ODU at Southern Miss – TBA

Off: App State, Coastal Carolina, Georgia Southern, Georgia State, James Madison

