College football schedule TV selections for the weekend of October 7, 2023 will be made today. Selections will be made by the five power conferences, while some Group of Five games will also be set.
A few games were held under the six-day option. Those TV selections will be finalized on Sunday, Oct. 1. The listings below will be updated as they are announced through Monday afternoon.
College football schedule: TV selections for October 7, 2023
*All times Eastern.
ACC
Saturday, Oct. 7
Boston College at Army – 12pm, CBSSN
William & Mary at Virginia – 12pm, ACCN
Marshall at NC State – 2pm, The CW
Wake Forest at Clemson – 3:30pm, ACCN
Syracuse at N. Carolina – 3:30pm, ABC or ESPN
Virginia Tech at FSU – 3:30pm, ABC or ESPN
Notre Dame at Louisville – 7:30pm, ABC
Georgia Tech at Miami (FL) – 8pm, ACCN
Off: Duke, Pitt
AMERICAN
Saturday, Oct. 7
UTSA at Temple – 2pm, ESPN+
North Texas at Navy – 3:30pm, CBSSN
USF at UAB – 3:30/4pm, ESPN2 or ESPNU
UConn at Rice – 5pm, ESPN+
Tulsa at Florida Atlantic – TBA
Off: Charlotte, East Carolina, Memphis, SMU, Tulane
BIG 12
Friday, Oct. 6
K-State at Oklahoma St. – 7:30pm, ESPN
Saturday, Oct. 7
Oklahoma vs. Texas (Dallas) – 12pm, ABC
UCF at Kansas – 4pm, FOX
TCU at Iowa State – 8pm, FOX or FS2
Texas Tech at Baylor – 8pm, ESPN2
Off: BYU, Cincinnati, Houston, West Virginia
BIG TEN
Friday, Oct. 6
Nebraska at Illinois – 8pm, FS1
Saturday, Oct. 7
Maryland at Ohio State – 12pm, FOX
Rutgers at Wisconsin – 12pm, Peacock
Howard at Northwestern – 3pm, BTN
Purdue at Iowa – 3:30pm, Peacock
Michigan at Minnesota – 7:30pm, NBC/Peacock
Off: Indiana, Michigan State, Penn State
CONFERENCE USA
Wednesday, Oct. 4
Jax State at MTSU – 8pm, ESPNU
FIU at NM State – 9pm, CBSSN
Thursday, Oct. 5
Sam Houston at Liberty – 7pm, CBSSN
WKU at LA Tech – 8pm, ESPNU
Off: UTEP
INDEPENDENTS
Saturday, Oct. 7
Boston College at Army – 12pm, CBSSN
Toledo at UMass – 12pm, ESPNU
UConn at Rice – 5pm, ESPN+
Notre Dame at Louisville – 7:30pm, ABC
Off: None
MAC
Saturday, Oct. 7
Toledo at UMass – 12pm, ESPNU
WMU at Mississippi State – 12pm, SECN
CMU at Buffalo – 2pm, ESPN+
Ball State at EMU – 3:30pm, ESPN+
BGSU at Miami (Ohio) – 3:30pm, ESPN+
Kent State at Ohio – 3:30pm, ESPN+
NIU at Akron – 3:30pm, ESPN+
Off: None
MOUNTAIN WEST
Saturday, Oct. 7
Colorado St. at Utah St. – 8pm, MWN/KJZZ 14
San Jose St. at Boise St. – 8pm, CBSSN
Fresno St. at Wyoming – Time TBA, FOX network
Off: Air Force, Hawaii, Nevada, New Mexico, San Diego State, UNLV
PAC-12
Saturday, Oct. 7
Washington State at UCLA – 3pm, P12N
Colorado at Arizona State – 6:30pm, P12N
Oregon State at California – 10pm, P12N
Arizona at USC – 10:30pm, ESPN
Off: Oregon, Stanford, Utah, Washington
SEC
Saturday, Oct. 7
LSU at Missouri – 12pm, ESPN
WMU at Mississippi State – 12pm, SECN
Alabama at Texas A&M – 3:30pm, CBS
Vanderbilt at Florida – 4pm, SECN
Kentucky at Georgia – 7pm, ESPN
Arkansas at Ole Miss – 7:30pm, SECN
Off: Auburn, South Carolina, Tennessee
SUN BELT
Saturday, Oct. 7
Marshall at NC State – 2pm, The CW
Texas St. at Louisiana – 3:30/4pm, ESPN2 or ESPNU
Arkansas State at Troy – 4pm, ESPN+
South Alabama at ULM – 7pm, ESPN+
ODU at Southern Miss – TBA
Off: App State, Coastal Carolina, Georgia Southern, Georgia State, James Madison
