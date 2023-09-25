search

College football schedule: TV selections for October 7, 2023

By Kevin Kelley - September 25, 2023
Photo: Austin American-Statesman-USA TODAY NETWORK

College football schedule TV selections for the weekend of October 7, 2023 will be made today. Selections will be made by the five power conferences, while some Group of Five games will also be set.

A few games were held under the six-day option. Those TV selections will be finalized on Sunday, Oct. 1. The listings below will be updated as they are announced through Monday afternoon.

*All times Eastern.

ACC

Saturday, Oct. 7
Boston College at Army – 12pm, CBSSN
William & Mary at Virginia – 12pm, ACCN
Marshall at NC State – 2pm, The CW
Wake Forest at Clemson – 3:30pm, ACCN
Syracuse at N. Carolina – 3:30pm, ABC or ESPN
Virginia Tech at FSU – 3:30pm, ABC or ESPN
Notre Dame at Louisville – 7:30pm, ABC
Georgia Tech at Miami (FL) – 8pm, ACCN

Off: Duke, Pitt

AMERICAN

Saturday, Oct. 7
UTSA at Temple – 2pm, ESPN+
North Texas at Navy – 3:30pm, CBSSN
USF at UAB – 3:30/4pm, ESPN2 or ESPNU
UConn at Rice – 5pm, ESPN+
Tulsa at Florida Atlantic – TBA

Off: Charlotte, East Carolina, Memphis, SMU, Tulane

BIG 12

Friday, Oct. 6
K-State at Oklahoma St. – 7:30pm, ESPN

Saturday, Oct. 7
Oklahoma vs. Texas (Dallas) – 12pm, ABC
UCF at Kansas – 4pm, FOX
TCU at Iowa State – 8pm, FOX or FS2
Texas Tech at Baylor – 8pm, ESPN2

Off: BYU, Cincinnati, Houston, West Virginia

BIG TEN

Friday, Oct. 6
Nebraska at Illinois – 8pm, FS1

Saturday, Oct. 7
Maryland at Ohio State – 12pm, FOX
Rutgers at Wisconsin – 12pm, Peacock
Howard at Northwestern – 3pm, BTN
Purdue at Iowa – 3:30pm, Peacock
Michigan at Minnesota – 7:30pm, NBC/Peacock

Off: Indiana, Michigan State, Penn State

CONFERENCE USA

Wednesday, Oct. 4
Jax State at MTSU – 8pm, ESPNU
FIU at NM State – 9pm, CBSSN

Thursday, Oct. 5
Sam Houston at Liberty – 7pm, CBSSN
WKU at LA Tech – 8pm, ESPNU

Off: UTEP

INDEPENDENTS

Saturday, Oct. 7
Boston College at Army – 12pm, CBSSN
Toledo at UMass – 12pm, ESPNU
UConn at Rice – 5pm, ESPN+
Notre Dame at Louisville – 7:30pm, ABC

Off: None

MAC

Saturday, Oct. 7
Toledo at UMass – 12pm, ESPNU
WMU at Mississippi State – 12pm, SECN
CMU at Buffalo – 2pm, ESPN+
Ball State at EMU – 3:30pm, ESPN+
BGSU at Miami (Ohio) – 3:30pm, ESPN+
Kent State at Ohio – 3:30pm, ESPN+
NIU at Akron – 3:30pm, ESPN+

Off: None

MOUNTAIN WEST

Saturday, Oct. 7
Colorado St. at Utah St. – 8pm, MWN/KJZZ 14
San Jose St. at Boise St. – 8pm, CBSSN
Fresno St. at Wyoming – Time TBA, FOX network

Off: Air Force, Hawaii, Nevada, New Mexico, San Diego State, UNLV

PAC-12

Saturday, Oct. 7
Washington State at UCLA – 3pm, P12N
Colorado at Arizona State – 6:30pm, P12N
Oregon State at California – 10pm, P12N
Arizona at USC – 10:30pm, ESPN

Off: Oregon, Stanford, Utah, Washington

SEC

Saturday, Oct. 7
LSU at Missouri – 12pm, ESPN
WMU at Mississippi State – 12pm, SECN
Alabama at Texas A&M – 3:30pm, CBS
Vanderbilt at Florida – 4pm, SECN
Kentucky at Georgia – 7pm, ESPN
Arkansas at Ole Miss – 7:30pm, SECN

Off: Auburn, South Carolina, Tennessee

SUN BELT

Saturday, Oct. 7
Marshall at NC State – 2pm, The CW
Texas St. at Louisiana – 3:30/4pm, ESPN2 or ESPNU
Arkansas State at Troy – 4pm, ESPN+
South Alabama at ULM – 7pm, ESPN+
ODU at Southern Miss – TBA

Off: App State, Coastal Carolina, Georgia Southern, Georgia State, James Madison

2023 College Football Schedule

