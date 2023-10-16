College football schedule TV selections for the weekend of October 28, 2023 will be made today. Selections will be made by the five power conferences, while some Group of Five games will also be set.
A few games were held under the six-day option. Those TV selections will be finalized and announced on Sunday, Oct. 22.
College football schedule: TV selections for October 28, 2023
*All times Eastern.
ACC
Thursday, Oct. 26
Syracuse at Virginia Tech – 7:30pm, ESPN
Saturday, Oct. 28
UConn at Boston College – 12pm, ACCN
Pitt at Notre Dame – 3:30pm, NBC/Peacock
Clemson at NC State – TBA 10/22
Duke at Louisville – TBA 10/22
Florida State at Wake Forest – TBA 10/22
North Carolina at Georgia Tech – TBA 10/22
Virginia at Miami FL – TBA 10/22
Off: None
Here's the five slots the ACC 6 day hold is open for (not in a selection order)
12pm ABC
2pm CW
3:30pm ABC or ESPN (wherever BYU-Texas doesn't air)
3:30pm ACCN
8pm ACCN
AMERICAN
Friday, Oct. 27
Florida Atlantic at Charlotte – 7:30pm, ESPN2
Saturday, Oct. 28
Tulsa at SMU – 12pm, ESPNU
Memphis at North Texas – 3pm, ESPN+
East Carolina at UTSA – 3:30pm, ESPN+
Tulane at Rice – 4pm, ESPN2
Off: Navy, Temple, UAB, USF
BIG 12
Saturday, Oct. 28
Houston at Kansas State – 12pm, ESPN2
Oklahoma at Kansas – 12pm, FOX
West Virginia at UCF – 12pm, FS1
BYU at Texas – 3:30pm, ABC or ESPN
Iowa State at Baylor – 3:30pm, ESPN+
Cincinnati at Oklahoma St. – 8pm, ESPN2
Off: TCU, Texas Tech
BIG TEN
Saturday, Oct. 28
Indiana at Penn State – 12pm, CBS
Maryland at Northwestern – 12pm, BTN
Purdue at Nebraska – 3:30pm, FS1
Michigan St. at Minnesota – 3:30pm, BTN
Ohio State at Wisconsin – 7:30pm, NBC/Peacock
Off: Illinois, Iowa, Michigan, Rutgers
CONFERENCE USA
Tuesday, Oct. 24
NM State at LA Tech – 7pm, CBSSN
Liberty at WKU – 7:30pm, ESPNU
Wednesday, Oct. 25
Jax State at FIU – 7pm, CBSSN
UTEP at Sam Houston – 8pm, ESPN2
Off: Middle Tennessee
INDEPENDENTS
Saturday, Oct. 28
UConn at Boston College – 12pm, ACCN
UMass at Army – 12pm, CBSSN
Pitt at Notre Dame – 3:30pm, NBC/Peacock
Off: None
MAC
Saturday, Oct. 28
WMU at EMU – 1pm, ESPN+
Miami (Ohio) at Ohio – 3:30pm, CBSSN
Off: Akron, Ball State, Bowling Green, Buffalo, Central Michigan, Kent State, Northern Illinois, Toledo
MOUNTAIN WEST
Saturday, Oct. 28
Wyoming at Boise St. – 5:30pm, FS2
Air Force at Colorado St. – 7pm, CBSSN
New Mexico at Nevada – 10:30pm, CBSSN
UNLV at Fresno St. – 10:30pm, FS1
San Jose St. at Hawaii – 11:59pm, Spectrum PPV
Off: San Diego State, Utah State
PAC-12
Saturday, Oct. 28
Oregon at Utah – 3:30pm, FOX
USC at California – 4pm, P12N
Washington at Stanford – 7pm, FS1
Colorado at UCLA – 7:30pm, ABC
Washington St. at Arizona St. – 8pm, P12N
Oregon St. at Arizona – 10:30pm, ESPN
Off: None
SEC
Saturday, Oct. 28
South Carolina at Texas A&M – 12pm, ESPN
Georgia vs. Florida (in Jax) – 3:30pm, CBS
Mississippi St. at Auburn – 3:30pm, SECN
Tennessee at Kentucky – 7pm, ESPN
Vanderbilt at Ole Miss – 7:30pm, SECN
Off: Alabama, Arkansas, LSU, Missouri
SUN BELT
Thursday, Oct. 26
Georgia St. at Georgia Southern – 7:30pm, ESPN2
Saturday, Oct. 28
Southern Miss at App State – 3:30pm, ESPN+
Arkansas State at ULM – 5pm, ESPN+
Louisiana at South Alabama – 5pm, ESPN+
Marshall at Coastal Carolina – 6pm, NFLN
Troy at Texas State – 7pm, ESPN+
Old Dominion at James Madison – 8pm, ESPNU
Off: None
