College football schedule TV selections for the weekend of October 28, 2023 will be made today. Selections will be made by the five power conferences, while some Group of Five games will also be set.

A few games were held under the six-day option. Those TV selections will be finalized and announced on Sunday, Oct. 22.

College football schedule: TV selections for October 28, 2023

*All times Eastern.

ACC



Thursday, Oct. 26

Syracuse at Virginia Tech – 7:30pm, ESPN

Saturday, Oct. 28

UConn at Boston College – 12pm, ACCN

Pitt at Notre Dame – 3:30pm, NBC/Peacock

Clemson at NC State – TBA 10/22

Duke at Louisville – TBA 10/22

Florida State at Wake Forest – TBA 10/22

North Carolina at Georgia Tech – TBA 10/22

Virginia at Miami FL – TBA 10/22

Off: None

Here's the five slots the ACC 6 day hold is open for (not in a selection order) 12pm ABC

2pm CW

3:30pm ABC or ESPN (wherever BYU-Texas doesn't air)

3:30pm ACCN

8pm ACCN — Matt Sarzyniak (@mattsarz) October 16, 2023

AMERICAN

Friday, Oct. 27

Florida Atlantic at Charlotte – 7:30pm, ESPN2

Saturday, Oct. 28

Tulsa at SMU – 12pm, ESPNU

Memphis at North Texas – 3pm, ESPN+

East Carolina at UTSA – 3:30pm, ESPN+

Tulane at Rice – 4pm, ESPN2

Off: Navy, Temple, UAB, USF

BIG 12

Saturday, Oct. 28

Houston at Kansas State – 12pm, ESPN2

Oklahoma at Kansas – 12pm, FOX

West Virginia at UCF – 12pm, FS1

BYU at Texas – 3:30pm, ABC or ESPN

Iowa State at Baylor – 3:30pm, ESPN+

Cincinnati at Oklahoma St. – 8pm, ESPN2

Off: TCU, Texas Tech

BIG TEN

Saturday, Oct. 28

Indiana at Penn State – 12pm, CBS

Maryland at Northwestern – 12pm, BTN

Purdue at Nebraska – 3:30pm, FS1

Michigan St. at Minnesota – 3:30pm, BTN

Ohio State at Wisconsin – 7:30pm, NBC/Peacock

Off: Illinois, Iowa, Michigan, Rutgers

CONFERENCE USA

Tuesday, Oct. 24

NM State at LA Tech – 7pm, CBSSN

Liberty at WKU – 7:30pm, ESPNU

Wednesday, Oct. 25

Jax State at FIU – 7pm, CBSSN

UTEP at Sam Houston – 8pm, ESPN2

Off: Middle Tennessee

INDEPENDENTS

Saturday, Oct. 28

UConn at Boston College – 12pm, ACCN

UMass at Army – 12pm, CBSSN

Pitt at Notre Dame – 3:30pm, NBC/Peacock

Off: None

MAC

Saturday, Oct. 28

WMU at EMU – 1pm, ESPN+

Miami (Ohio) at Ohio – 3:30pm, CBSSN

Off: Akron, Ball State, Bowling Green, Buffalo, Central Michigan, Kent State, Northern Illinois, Toledo

MOUNTAIN WEST

Saturday, Oct. 28

Wyoming at Boise St. – 5:30pm, FS2

Air Force at Colorado St. – 7pm, CBSSN

New Mexico at Nevada – 10:30pm, CBSSN

UNLV at Fresno St. – 10:30pm, FS1

San Jose St. at Hawaii – 11:59pm, Spectrum PPV

Off: San Diego State, Utah State

PAC-12

Saturday, Oct. 28

Oregon at Utah – 3:30pm, FOX

USC at California – 4pm, P12N

Washington at Stanford – 7pm, FS1

Colorado at UCLA – 7:30pm, ABC

Washington St. at Arizona St. – 8pm, P12N

Oregon St. at Arizona – 10:30pm, ESPN

Off: None

SEC

Saturday, Oct. 28

South Carolina at Texas A&M – 12pm, ESPN

Georgia vs. Florida (in Jax) – 3:30pm, CBS

Mississippi St. at Auburn – 3:30pm, SECN

Tennessee at Kentucky – 7pm, ESPN

Vanderbilt at Ole Miss – 7:30pm, SECN

Off: Alabama, Arkansas, LSU, Missouri

SUN BELT

Thursday, Oct. 26

Georgia St. at Georgia Southern – 7:30pm, ESPN2

Saturday, Oct. 28

Southern Miss at App State – 3:30pm, ESPN+

Arkansas State at ULM – 5pm, ESPN+

Louisiana at South Alabama – 5pm, ESPN+

Marshall at Coastal Carolina – 6pm, NFLN

Troy at Texas State – 7pm, ESPN+

Old Dominion at James Madison – 8pm, ESPNU

Off: None

2023 College Football Schedule