College football schedule: TV selections for October 28, 2023

By Kevin Kelley - October 16, 2023
Photo: Troy Wayrynen-USA TODAY Sports

College football schedule TV selections for the weekend of October 28, 2023 will be made today. Selections will be made by the five power conferences, while some Group of Five games will also be set.

A few games were held under the six-day option. Those TV selections will be finalized and announced on Sunday, Oct. 22.

*All times Eastern.

ACC

Thursday, Oct. 26
Syracuse at Virginia Tech – 7:30pm, ESPN

Saturday, Oct. 28
UConn at Boston College – 12pm, ACCN
Pitt at Notre Dame – 3:30pm, NBC/Peacock
Clemson at NC State – TBA 10/22
Duke at Louisville – TBA 10/22
Florida State at Wake Forest – TBA 10/22
North Carolina at Georgia Tech – TBA 10/22
Virginia at Miami FL – TBA 10/22

Off: None

AMERICAN

Friday, Oct. 27
Florida Atlantic at Charlotte – 7:30pm, ESPN2

Saturday, Oct. 28
Tulsa at SMU – 12pm, ESPNU
Memphis at North Texas – 3pm, ESPN+
East Carolina at UTSA – 3:30pm, ESPN+
Tulane at Rice – 4pm, ESPN2

Off: Navy, Temple, UAB, USF

BIG 12

Saturday, Oct. 28
Houston at Kansas State – 12pm, ESPN2
Oklahoma at Kansas – 12pm, FOX
West Virginia at UCF – 12pm, FS1
BYU at Texas – 3:30pm, ABC or ESPN
Iowa State at Baylor – 3:30pm, ESPN+
Cincinnati at Oklahoma St. – 8pm, ESPN2

Off: TCU, Texas Tech

BIG TEN

Saturday, Oct. 28
Indiana at Penn State – 12pm, CBS
Maryland at Northwestern – 12pm, BTN
Purdue at Nebraska – 3:30pm, FS1
Michigan St. at Minnesota – 3:30pm, BTN
Ohio State at Wisconsin – 7:30pm, NBC/Peacock

Off: Illinois, Iowa, Michigan, Rutgers

CONFERENCE USA

Tuesday, Oct. 24
NM State at LA Tech – 7pm, CBSSN
Liberty at WKU – 7:30pm, ESPNU

Wednesday, Oct. 25
Jax State at FIU – 7pm, CBSSN
UTEP at Sam Houston – 8pm, ESPN2

Off: Middle Tennessee

INDEPENDENTS

Saturday, Oct. 28
UConn at Boston College – 12pm, ACCN
UMass at Army – 12pm, CBSSN
Pitt at Notre Dame – 3:30pm, NBC/Peacock

Off: None

MAC

Saturday, Oct. 28
WMU at EMU – 1pm, ESPN+
Miami (Ohio) at Ohio – 3:30pm, CBSSN

Off: Akron, Ball State, Bowling Green, Buffalo, Central Michigan, Kent State, Northern Illinois, Toledo

MOUNTAIN WEST

Saturday, Oct. 28
Wyoming at Boise St. – 5:30pm, FS2
Air Force at Colorado St. – 7pm, CBSSN
New Mexico at Nevada – 10:30pm, CBSSN
UNLV at Fresno St. – 10:30pm, FS1
San Jose St. at Hawaii – 11:59pm, Spectrum PPV

Off: San Diego State, Utah State

PAC-12

Saturday, Oct. 28
Oregon at Utah – 3:30pm, FOX
USC at California – 4pm, P12N
Washington at Stanford – 7pm, FS1
Colorado at UCLA – 7:30pm, ABC
Washington St. at Arizona St. – 8pm, P12N
Oregon St. at Arizona – 10:30pm, ESPN

Off: None

SEC

Saturday, Oct. 28
South Carolina at Texas A&M – 12pm, ESPN
Georgia vs. Florida (in Jax) – 3:30pm, CBS
Mississippi St. at Auburn – 3:30pm, SECN
Tennessee at Kentucky – 7pm, ESPN
Vanderbilt at Ole Miss – 7:30pm, SECN

Off: Alabama, Arkansas, LSU, Missouri

SUN BELT

Thursday, Oct. 26
Georgia St. at Georgia Southern – 7:30pm, ESPN2

Saturday, Oct. 28
Southern Miss at App State – 3:30pm, ESPN+
Arkansas State at ULM – 5pm, ESPN+
Louisiana at South Alabama – 5pm, ESPN+
Marshall at Coastal Carolina – 6pm, NFLN
Troy at Texas State – 7pm, ESPN+
Old Dominion at James Madison – 8pm, ESPNU

Off: None

2023 College Football Schedule

