College football schedule TV selections for the weekend of October 21, 2023 will be made today. Selections will be made by the five power conferences, while some Group of Five games will also be set.
A few games could be held under the six-day option. If held, those TV selections will be finalized and announced on Sunday, Oct. 15. Kickoff times and TV will be updated below as they are announced through Monday afternoon.
College football schedule: TV selections for October 21, 2023
*All times Eastern.
ACC
Saturday, Oct. 21
Boston College at Georgia Tech – 12pm, ACCN
Pitt at Wake Forest – 3:30pm, ACCN
Virginia at North Carolina – 6:30pm, The CW
Clemson at Miami – 7:30 or 8pm, ABC or ACCN
Duke at Florida St. – 7:30 or 8pm, ABC or ACCN
Off: Louisville, NC State, Syracuse, Virginia Tech
AMERICAN
Thursday, Oct. 19
Rice at Tulsa – 7pm, ESPN2
Friday, Oct. 20
SMU at Temple – 7pm, ESPN2
Saturday, Oct. 21
Air Force at Navy – 12pm, CBS/Paramount+
Memphis at UAB – 12pm, ESPN2
Charlotte at East Carolina – 2pm, ESPN+
North Texas at Tulane – 3:30pm, ESPN2
USF at UConn – 3:30pm, CBSSN
UTSA at Florida Atlantic – 6pm, ESPN+
Off: None
BIG 12
Saturday, Oct. 21
UCF at Oklahoma – 12pm, ABC
Baylor at Cincinnati – 12pm, ESPN+
Oklahoma St. at West Virginia – 3:30pm, ESPN
Texas at Houston – 4pm, FOX
TCU at Kansas State – 7pm, ESPN2
Texas Tech at BYU – 7pm, FS1
Off: Iowa State, Kansas
BIG TEN
Saturday, Oct. 21
Penn State at Ohio State – 12pm, FOX
Rutgers at Indiana – 12pm, BTN
Minnesota at Iowa – 3:30pm, TV TBD
Northwestern at Nebraska – 3:30pm, BTN
Wisconsin at Illinois – 3:30pm, TV TBD
Michigan at Michigan St. – 7:30pm, NBC/Peacock
Off: Maryland, Purdue
CONFERENCE USA
Tuesday, Oct. 17
MTSU at Liberty – 7pm, CBSSN
WKU at Jax State – 7:30pm, ESPNU
Wednesday, Oct. 18
FIU at Sam Houston – 7pm, CBSSN
NM State at UTEP – 9pm, ESPN2
Off: Louisiana Tech
INDEPENDENTS
Saturday, Oct. 21
USF at UConn – 3:30pm, CBSSN
Army at LSU – TBA
Off: Notre Dame, UMass
MAC
Saturday, Oct. 21
Western Michigan at Ohio – 12pm, CBSSN
Akron at Bowling Green – 2pm, ESPN+
Buffalo at Kent State – 3:30pm, ESPN+
CMU at Ball State – 3:30pm, ESPN+
Eastern Michigan at NIU – 3:30pm, ESPN+
Toledo at Miami (Ohio) – 4pm, ESPNU
Off: None
MOUNTAIN WEST
Saturday, Oct. 21
Air Force at Navy – 12pm, CBS/Paramount+
Hawaii at New Mexico – 6pm, Spectrum PPV
Colorado State at UNLV – 7pm, SSSEN/MWN
Utah St. at San Jose St. – 7pm, CBSSN
Nevada at San Diego St. – TBA, FOX network
Off: Boise State, Fresno State, Wyoming
PAC-12
Saturday, Oct. 21
Washington St. at Oregon – 3:30pm, ABC
Utah at USC – 8pm, FOX
Arizona St. at Washington – 10:30pm, FS1
UCLA at Stanford – 10:30pm, ESPN
Off: Arizona, California, Colorado, Oregon State
SEC
Saturday, Oct. 21
Mississippi St. at Arkansas – 12pm, ESPN
Tennessee at Alabama – 3:30pm, CBS
South Carolina at Missouri – 3:30pm, SECN
Ole Miss at Auburn – 7pm, ESPN
Army at LSU – 7:30pm, SECN
Off: Florida, Georgia, Kentucky, Texas A&M, Vanderbilt
SUN BELT
Tuesday, Oct. 17
Southern Miss at S. Alabama – 7:30pm, ESPN2
Thursday, Oct. 19
JMU at Marshall – 7pm, ESPN
Saturday, Oct. 21
ULM at Georgia Southern – 2pm, ESPN+
CCU at Arkansas State – TBA
App State at Old Dominion – 7pm, NFLN
Georgia State at Louisiana – 8pm, ESPNU
Off: Texas State, Troy
