College football schedule: TV selections for October 21, 2023

By Kevin Kelley - October 9, 2023
Photo: Matthew OHaren-USA TODAY Sports

College football schedule TV selections for the weekend of October 21, 2023 will be made today. Selections will be made by the five power conferences, while some Group of Five games will also be set.

A few games could be held under the six-day option. If held, those TV selections will be finalized and announced on Sunday, Oct. 15. Kickoff times and TV will be updated below as they are announced through Monday afternoon.

*All times Eastern.

ACC

Saturday, Oct. 21
Boston College at Georgia Tech – 12pm, ACCN
Pitt at Wake Forest – 3:30pm, ACCN
Virginia at North Carolina – 6:30pm, The CW
Clemson at Miami – 7:30 or 8pm, ABC or ACCN
Duke at Florida St. – 7:30 or 8pm, ABC or ACCN

Off: Louisville, NC State, Syracuse, Virginia Tech

AMERICAN

Thursday, Oct. 19
Rice at Tulsa – 7pm, ESPN2

Friday, Oct. 20
SMU at Temple – 7pm, ESPN2

Saturday, Oct. 21
Air Force at Navy – 12pm, CBS/Paramount+
Memphis at UAB – 12pm, ESPN2
Charlotte at East Carolina – 2pm, ESPN+
North Texas at Tulane – 3:30pm, ESPN2
USF at UConn – 3:30pm, CBSSN
UTSA at Florida Atlantic – 6pm, ESPN+

Off: None

BIG 12

Saturday, Oct. 21
UCF at Oklahoma – 12pm, ABC
Baylor at Cincinnati – 12pm, ESPN+
Oklahoma St. at West Virginia – 3:30pm, ESPN
Texas at Houston – 4pm, FOX
TCU at Kansas State – 7pm, ESPN2
Texas Tech at BYU – 7pm, FS1

Off: Iowa State, Kansas

BIG TEN

Saturday, Oct. 21
Penn State at Ohio State – 12pm, FOX
Rutgers at Indiana – 12pm, BTN
Minnesota at Iowa – 3:30pm, TV TBD
Northwestern at Nebraska – 3:30pm, BTN
Wisconsin at Illinois – 3:30pm, TV TBD
Michigan at Michigan St. – 7:30pm, NBC/Peacock

Off: Maryland, Purdue

CONFERENCE USA

Tuesday, Oct. 17
MTSU at Liberty – 7pm, CBSSN
WKU at Jax State – 7:30pm, ESPNU

Wednesday, Oct. 18
FIU at Sam Houston – 7pm, CBSSN
NM State at UTEP – 9pm, ESPN2

Off: Louisiana Tech

INDEPENDENTS

Saturday, Oct. 21
USF at UConn – 3:30pm, CBSSN
Army at LSU – TBA

Off: Notre Dame, UMass

MAC

Saturday, Oct. 21
Western Michigan at Ohio – 12pm, CBSSN
Akron at Bowling Green – 2pm, ESPN+
Buffalo at Kent State – 3:30pm, ESPN+
CMU at Ball State – 3:30pm, ESPN+
Eastern Michigan at NIU – 3:30pm, ESPN+
Toledo at Miami (Ohio) – 4pm, ESPNU

Off: None

MOUNTAIN WEST

Saturday, Oct. 21
Air Force at Navy – 12pm, CBS/Paramount+
Hawaii at New Mexico – 6pm, Spectrum PPV
Colorado State at UNLV – 7pm, SSSEN/MWN
Utah St. at San Jose St. – 7pm, CBSSN
Nevada at San Diego St. – TBA, FOX network

Off: Boise State, Fresno State, Wyoming

PAC-12

Saturday, Oct. 21
Washington St. at Oregon – 3:30pm, ABC
Utah at USC – 8pm, FOX
Arizona St. at Washington – 10:30pm, FS1
UCLA at Stanford – 10:30pm, ESPN

Off: Arizona, California, Colorado, Oregon State

SEC

Saturday, Oct. 21
Mississippi St. at Arkansas – 12pm, ESPN
Tennessee at Alabama – 3:30pm, CBS
South Carolina at Missouri – 3:30pm, SECN
Ole Miss at Auburn – 7pm, ESPN
Army at LSU – 7:30pm, SECN

Off: Florida, Georgia, Kentucky, Texas A&M, Vanderbilt

SUN BELT

Tuesday, Oct. 17
Southern Miss at S. Alabama – 7:30pm, ESPN2

Thursday, Oct. 19
JMU at Marshall – 7pm, ESPN

Saturday, Oct. 21
ULM at Georgia Southern – 2pm, ESPN+
CCU at Arkansas State – TBA
App State at Old Dominion – 7pm, NFLN
Georgia State at Louisiana – 8pm, ESPNU

Off: Texas State, Troy

2023 College Football Schedule

