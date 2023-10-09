College football schedule TV selections for the weekend of October 21, 2023 will be made today. Selections will be made by the five power conferences, while some Group of Five games will also be set.

A few games could be held under the six-day option. If held, those TV selections will be finalized and announced on Sunday, Oct. 15. Kickoff times and TV will be updated below as they are announced through Monday afternoon.

College football schedule: TV selections for October 21, 2023

*All times Eastern.

ACC



Saturday, Oct. 21

Boston College at Georgia Tech – 12pm, ACCN

Pitt at Wake Forest – 3:30pm, ACCN

Virginia at North Carolina – 6:30pm, The CW

Clemson at Miami – 7:30 or 8pm, ABC or ACCN

Duke at Florida St. – 7:30 or 8pm, ABC or ACCN

Off: Louisville, NC State, Syracuse, Virginia Tech

AMERICAN

Thursday, Oct. 19

Rice at Tulsa – 7pm, ESPN2

Friday, Oct. 20

SMU at Temple – 7pm, ESPN2

Saturday, Oct. 21

Air Force at Navy – 12pm, CBS/Paramount+

Memphis at UAB – 12pm, ESPN2

Charlotte at East Carolina – 2pm, ESPN+

North Texas at Tulane – 3:30pm, ESPN2

USF at UConn – 3:30pm, CBSSN

UTSA at Florida Atlantic – 6pm, ESPN+

Off: None

BIG 12

Saturday, Oct. 21

UCF at Oklahoma – 12pm, ABC

Baylor at Cincinnati – 12pm, ESPN+

Oklahoma St. at West Virginia – 3:30pm, ESPN

Texas at Houston – 4pm, FOX

TCU at Kansas State – 7pm, ESPN2

Texas Tech at BYU – 7pm, FS1

Off: Iowa State, Kansas

BIG TEN

Saturday, Oct. 21

Penn State at Ohio State – 12pm, FOX

Rutgers at Indiana – 12pm, BTN

Minnesota at Iowa – 3:30pm, TV TBD

Northwestern at Nebraska – 3:30pm, BTN

Wisconsin at Illinois – 3:30pm, TV TBD

Michigan at Michigan St. – 7:30pm, NBC/Peacock

Off: Maryland, Purdue

CONFERENCE USA

Tuesday, Oct. 17

MTSU at Liberty – 7pm, CBSSN

WKU at Jax State – 7:30pm, ESPNU

Wednesday, Oct. 18

FIU at Sam Houston – 7pm, CBSSN

NM State at UTEP – 9pm, ESPN2

Off: Louisiana Tech

INDEPENDENTS

Saturday, Oct. 21

USF at UConn – 3:30pm, CBSSN

Army at LSU – TBA

Off: Notre Dame, UMass

MAC

Saturday, Oct. 21

Western Michigan at Ohio – 12pm, CBSSN

Akron at Bowling Green – 2pm, ESPN+

Buffalo at Kent State – 3:30pm, ESPN+

CMU at Ball State – 3:30pm, ESPN+

Eastern Michigan at NIU – 3:30pm, ESPN+

Toledo at Miami (Ohio) – 4pm, ESPNU

Off: None

MOUNTAIN WEST

Saturday, Oct. 21

Air Force at Navy – 12pm, CBS/Paramount+

Hawaii at New Mexico – 6pm, Spectrum PPV

Colorado State at UNLV – 7pm, SSSEN/MWN

Utah St. at San Jose St. – 7pm, CBSSN

Nevada at San Diego St. – TBA, FOX network

Off: Boise State, Fresno State, Wyoming

PAC-12

Saturday, Oct. 21

Washington St. at Oregon – 3:30pm, ABC

Utah at USC – 8pm, FOX

Arizona St. at Washington – 10:30pm, FS1

UCLA at Stanford – 10:30pm, ESPN

Off: Arizona, California, Colorado, Oregon State

SEC

Saturday, Oct. 21

Mississippi St. at Arkansas – 12pm, ESPN

Tennessee at Alabama – 3:30pm, CBS

South Carolina at Missouri – 3:30pm, SECN

Ole Miss at Auburn – 7pm, ESPN

Army at LSU – 7:30pm, SECN

Off: Florida, Georgia, Kentucky, Texas A&M, Vanderbilt

SUN BELT

Tuesday, Oct. 17

Southern Miss at S. Alabama – 7:30pm, ESPN2

Thursday, Oct. 19

JMU at Marshall – 7pm, ESPN

Saturday, Oct. 21

ULM at Georgia Southern – 2pm, ESPN+

CCU at Arkansas State – TBA

App State at Old Dominion – 7pm, NFLN

Georgia State at Louisiana – 8pm, ESPNU

Off: Texas State, Troy

