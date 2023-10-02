College football schedule TV selections for the weekend of October 14, 2023 will be made today. Selections will be made by the five power conferences, while some Group of Five games will also be set.

A few games could held under the six-day option. If held, those TV selections will be finalized on Sunday, Oct. 8. The listings below will be updated as they are announced through Monday afternoon.

College football schedule: TV selections for October 14, 2023

*All times Eastern.

ACC



Saturday, Oct. 14

Wake Forest at Virginia Tech – 3:30pm, ACCN

Louisville at Pitt – 6:30pm, The CW

NC State at Duke – 8pm, ACCN

Miami (FL) at N. Carolina – 12 or 7:30pm, ABC

Syracuse at Florida State – 12 or 7:30pm, ABC

Off: Boston College, Clemson, Georgia Tech, Virginia

AMERICAN

Thursday, Oct. 12

SMU at East Carolina – 7:30pm, ESPN

Friday, Oct. 13

Tulane at Memphis – 7pm ESPN

Saturday, Oct. 14

Temple at North Texas – 12pm, ESPNU

Navy at Charlotte – 2pm, ESPN+

Florida Atlantic at USF – 3:30pm, ESPN2

UAB at UTSA – 8pm, ESPNU

Off: Rice, Tulsa

BIG 12

Thursday, Oct. 12

West Virginia at Houston – 7pm, FS1

Saturday, Oct. 14

Iowa State at Cincinnati – 12pm, FS1

BYU at TCU – 3:30pm, ESPN

Kansas at Oklahoma State – 3:30pm, FS1

Kansas State at Texas Tech – 7pm, FS1

Off: Baylor, Oklahoma, Texas, UCF

BIG TEN

Saturday, Oct. 14

Ohio State at Purdue – 12pm, Peacock

Indiana at Michigan – 12pm, FOX

Michigan State at Rutgers – 12pm, BTN

Illinois at Maryland – 3:30pm, NBC/Peacock

UMass at Penn State – 3:30pm, BTN

Iowa at Wisconsin – 4pm, FOX

Off: Minnesota, Nebraska, Northwestern

CONFERENCE USA

Tuesday, Oct. 10

LA Tech at MTSU – 7pm, CBSSN

Liberty at Jax State – 7:30pm, ESPNU

Wednesday, Oct. 11

UTEP at FIU – 7:30pm, ESPN2

Sam Houston at NM State – 9pm, CBSSN

Off: WKU

INDEPENDENTS

Saturday, Oct. 14

Troy at Army – 3:30pm, CBSSN

UMass at Penn State – 3:30pm, BTN

USC at Notre Dame – 7:30pm, NBC/Peacock

Off: UConn

MAC

Saturday, Oct. 14

Kent State at EMU – 12pm, CBSSN

Toledo at Ball State – 2pm, ESPN+

Akron at CMU – 3:30pm, ESPN+

BGSU at Buffalo – 3:30pm, ESPN+

Miami (Ohio) at WMU – 3:30pm, ESPN+

Ohio at NIU – 4pm, ESPNU

Off: None

MOUNTAIN WEST

Friday, Oct. 13

Fresno State at Utah State – 8pm, CBSSN

Saturday, Oct. 14

UNLV at Nevada – 5pm, NSN/SSSEN/MWN

San Jose St. at New Mexico – 6pm, MWN

Wyoming at Air Force – 7pm, CBSSN

San Diego St. at Hawaii – 11pm, CBSSN

Boise St. at Colorado St. – TBA, FOX network

Off: None

PAC-12

Friday, Oct. 13

Stanford at Colorado – 10pm, ESPN

Saturday, Oct. 14

California at Utah – 3pm, P12N

Oregon at Washington – 3:30pm, ABC

Arizona at Washington St. – 7pm, P12N

USC at Notre Dame – 7:30pm, NBC/Peacock

UCLA at Oregon State – 8pm, FOX

Off: Arizona State

SEC

Saturday, Oct. 14

Georgia at Vanderbilt – 12pm, CBS

Arkansas at Alabama – 12pm, ESPN

Texas A&M at Tennessee – 3:30pm, CBS

Florida at South Carolina – 3:30pm, SECN

Auburn at LSU – 7 or 7:30pm, ESPN or SECN

Missouri at Kentucky – 7 or 7:30pm, ESPN or SECN

Off: Mississippi State, Ole Miss

SUN BELT

Tuesday, Oct. 10

CCU at App State – 7:30pm, ESPN2

Saturday, Oct. 14

Georgia Southern at JMU – 12pm, ESPN2

Troy at Army – 3:30pm, CBSSN

Marshall at Georgia State – 7pm, ESPN2

ULM at Texas State – 7pm, ESPN+

Off: Arkansas State, Louisiana, Old Dominion, South Alabama, Southern Miss

