College football schedule TV selections for the weekend of October 14, 2023 will be made today. Selections will be made by the five power conferences, while some Group of Five games will also be set.
A few games could held under the six-day option. If held, those TV selections will be finalized on Sunday, Oct. 8. The listings below will be updated as they are announced through Monday afternoon.
College football schedule: TV selections for October 14, 2023
*All times Eastern.
ACC
Saturday, Oct. 14
Wake Forest at Virginia Tech – 3:30pm, ACCN
Louisville at Pitt – 6:30pm, The CW
NC State at Duke – 8pm, ACCN
Miami (FL) at N. Carolina – 12 or 7:30pm, ABC
Syracuse at Florida State – 12 or 7:30pm, ABC
Off: Boston College, Clemson, Georgia Tech, Virginia
AMERICAN
Thursday, Oct. 12
SMU at East Carolina – 7:30pm, ESPN
Friday, Oct. 13
Tulane at Memphis – 7pm ESPN
Saturday, Oct. 14
Temple at North Texas – 12pm, ESPNU
Navy at Charlotte – 2pm, ESPN+
Florida Atlantic at USF – 3:30pm, ESPN2
UAB at UTSA – 8pm, ESPNU
Off: Rice, Tulsa
BIG 12
Thursday, Oct. 12
West Virginia at Houston – 7pm, FS1
Saturday, Oct. 14
Iowa State at Cincinnati – 12pm, FS1
BYU at TCU – 3:30pm, ESPN
Kansas at Oklahoma State – 3:30pm, FS1
Kansas State at Texas Tech – 7pm, FS1
Off: Baylor, Oklahoma, Texas, UCF
BIG TEN
Saturday, Oct. 14
Ohio State at Purdue – 12pm, Peacock
Indiana at Michigan – 12pm, FOX
Michigan State at Rutgers – 12pm, BTN
Illinois at Maryland – 3:30pm, NBC/Peacock
UMass at Penn State – 3:30pm, BTN
Iowa at Wisconsin – 4pm, FOX
Off: Minnesota, Nebraska, Northwestern
CONFERENCE USA
Tuesday, Oct. 10
LA Tech at MTSU – 7pm, CBSSN
Liberty at Jax State – 7:30pm, ESPNU
Wednesday, Oct. 11
UTEP at FIU – 7:30pm, ESPN2
Sam Houston at NM State – 9pm, CBSSN
Off: WKU
INDEPENDENTS
Saturday, Oct. 14
Troy at Army – 3:30pm, CBSSN
UMass at Penn State – 3:30pm, BTN
USC at Notre Dame – 7:30pm, NBC/Peacock
Off: UConn
MAC
Saturday, Oct. 14
Kent State at EMU – 12pm, CBSSN
Toledo at Ball State – 2pm, ESPN+
Akron at CMU – 3:30pm, ESPN+
BGSU at Buffalo – 3:30pm, ESPN+
Miami (Ohio) at WMU – 3:30pm, ESPN+
Ohio at NIU – 4pm, ESPNU
Off: None
MOUNTAIN WEST
Friday, Oct. 13
Fresno State at Utah State – 8pm, CBSSN
Saturday, Oct. 14
UNLV at Nevada – 5pm, NSN/SSSEN/MWN
San Jose St. at New Mexico – 6pm, MWN
Wyoming at Air Force – 7pm, CBSSN
San Diego St. at Hawaii – 11pm, CBSSN
Boise St. at Colorado St. – TBA, FOX network
Off: None
PAC-12
Friday, Oct. 13
Stanford at Colorado – 10pm, ESPN
Saturday, Oct. 14
California at Utah – 3pm, P12N
Oregon at Washington – 3:30pm, ABC
Arizona at Washington St. – 7pm, P12N
USC at Notre Dame – 7:30pm, NBC/Peacock
UCLA at Oregon State – 8pm, FOX
Off: Arizona State
SEC
Saturday, Oct. 14
Georgia at Vanderbilt – 12pm, CBS
Arkansas at Alabama – 12pm, ESPN
Texas A&M at Tennessee – 3:30pm, CBS
Florida at South Carolina – 3:30pm, SECN
Auburn at LSU – 7 or 7:30pm, ESPN or SECN
Missouri at Kentucky – 7 or 7:30pm, ESPN or SECN
Off: Mississippi State, Ole Miss
SUN BELT
Tuesday, Oct. 10
CCU at App State – 7:30pm, ESPN2
Saturday, Oct. 14
Georgia Southern at JMU – 12pm, ESPN2
Troy at Army – 3:30pm, CBSSN
Marshall at Georgia State – 7pm, ESPN2
ULM at Texas State – 7pm, ESPN+
Off: Arkansas State, Louisiana, Old Dominion, South Alabama, Southern Miss
