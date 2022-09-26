College football schedule: TV selections for Oct. 8, 2022

College football schedule TV selections for the weekend of October 8, 2022 will be made today. Selections will be made by the five power conferences, while some Group of Five games will also be set.

A few games could be held under the six-day option. If held, those game times and/or TV will be finalized on Sunday, Oct. 2. Games times and TV will be updated below as selections are announced.

College football schedule: Week 6 TV selections

*All times Eastern.

ACC



Saturday, Oct. 8

Louisville at Virginia – 12pm – ACCN

Virginia Tech at Pitt – 3:30pm, ACCN

Duke at Georgia Tech – 4pm, RSN

North Carolina at Miami – 4pm, ESPN2

Army at Wake Forest – 7:30pm, RSN/ESPN3

Clemson at BC – 7:30pm ABC or 8pm ACCN

FSU at NC State – 7:30pm, ABC or 8pm ACCN

Off: Syracuse

AMERICAN

Friday, Oct. 7

Houston at Memphis – 7:30pm, ESPN2

Saturday, Oct. 8

Tulsa at Navy – 3:30pm, CBSSN

USF at Cincinnati – 2pm, ESPN+

East Carolina at Tulane – 3:30pm, ESPNU

Off: SMU, Temple, UCF

BIG 12

Saturday, Oct. 8

Texas vs. Oklahoma (Dallas) – 12pm, ABC

TCU at Kansas – 12pm, FS1

Texas Tech at Oklahoma St. – 3:30pm, FOX or FS1

Kansas State at Iowa State – 7:30pm, ESPNU

Off: Baylor, West Virginia

BIG TEN

Friday, Oct. 7

Nebraska at Rutgers – 7pm, FS1

Saturday, Oct. 8

Michigan at Indiana – 12pm, FOX

Purdue at Maryland – 12pm, BTN

Wisconsin at Northwestern – 3:30pm, BTN

Ohio State at Michigan State – 4pm, ABC

Iowa at Illinois – 7:30pm, BTN

Off: Minnesota, Penn State

CONFERENCE USA

Saturday, Oct. 8

Middle Tennessee at UAB – 3:30pm, Stadium

WKU at UTSA – 6pm, ESPN+

UConn at FIU – 7pm, ESPN3

UTEP at LA Tech – 7pm, ESPN+

Off: Charlotte, Florida Atlantic, North Texas, Rice

INDEPENDENTS

Saturday, Oct. 8

Liberty at UMass – 3:30pm, ESPN+

UConn at FIU – 7pm, ESPN3

Army at Wake Forest – 7:30pm, RSN/ESPN3

BYU vs. Notre Dame (Las Vegas) – 7:30pm, NBC/Peacock

Off: New Mexico State

MAC

Saturday, Oct. 8

Buffalo at Bowling Green – 12pm, ESPN+

EMU at WMU – 12pm, CBSSN

Akron at Ohio – 2pm, ESPN3

Ball State at CMU – 3:30pm, ESPN+

Kent State at Miami (Ohio) – 3:30pm, ESPN+

Toledo at NIU – 3:30pm, ESPN+

Off: None

MOUNTAIN WEST

Friday, Oct. 7

Colorado State at Nevada – 10pm, FS1

UNLV at San Jose State – 10:30pm, CBSSN

Saturday, Oct. 8

Air Force at Utah State – 7pm, FS1

Wyoming at New Mexico – 7pm, CBSSN

Fresno State at Boise State – 9:45pm, FS1

Hawaii at San Diego State – 10:30pm, CBSSN

Off: None

PAC-12

Saturday, Oct. 8

Utah at UCLA – 3:30pm, FOX or FS1

Washington at Arizona State – 4pm, P12N

Washington State at USC – 7:30pm, FOX

Oregon at Arizona – 9pm, P12N

Oregon State at Stanford – 11pm, ESPN

Off: California, Colorado

SEC

Saturday, Oct. 8

Arkansas at Mississippi State – 12pm, SECN

Missouri at Florida – 12pm, ESPNU

Tennessee at LSU – 12pm, ESPN

Auburn at Georgia – 3:30pm, CBS

Ole Miss at Vanderbilt – 4pm, SECN

South Carolina at Kentucky – 7:30pm, SECN

Texas A&M at Alabama – 8pm, CBS

Off: None

SUN BELT

Saturday, Oct. 8

Georgia Southern at Georgia State – 2pm, ESPN3

App State at Texas State – 7pm, ESPN+

James Madison at Arkansas State – 7pm, NFLN

Southern Miss at Troy – 7pm, ESPN+

Coastal Carolina at ULM – 8pm, ESPN+

Off: Louisiana, Marshall, Old Dominion, South Alabama