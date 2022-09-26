College football schedule: TV selections for Oct. 8, 2022

College football schedule TV selections for the weekend of October 8, 2022 will be made today. Selections will be made by the five power conferences, while some Group of Five games will also be set.
A few games could be held under the six-day option. If held, those game times and/or TV will be finalized on Sunday, Oct. 2. Games times and TV will be updated below as selections are announced.
College football schedule: Week 6 TV selections
*All times Eastern.
ACC
Saturday, Oct. 8
Louisville at Virginia – 12pm – ACCN
Virginia Tech at Pitt – 3:30pm, ACCN
Duke at Georgia Tech – 4pm, RSN
North Carolina at Miami – 4pm, ESPN2
Army at Wake Forest – 7:30pm, RSN/ESPN3
Clemson at BC – 7:30pm ABC or 8pm ACCN
FSU at NC State – 7:30pm, ABC or 8pm ACCN
Off: Syracuse
AMERICAN
Friday, Oct. 7
Houston at Memphis – 7:30pm, ESPN2
Saturday, Oct. 8
Tulsa at Navy – 3:30pm, CBSSN
USF at Cincinnati – 2pm, ESPN+
East Carolina at Tulane – 3:30pm, ESPNU
Off: SMU, Temple, UCF
BIG 12
Saturday, Oct. 8
Texas vs. Oklahoma (Dallas) – 12pm, ABC
TCU at Kansas – 12pm, FS1
Texas Tech at Oklahoma St. – 3:30pm, FOX or FS1
Kansas State at Iowa State – 7:30pm, ESPNU
Off: Baylor, West Virginia
BIG TEN
Friday, Oct. 7
Nebraska at Rutgers – 7pm, FS1
Saturday, Oct. 8
Michigan at Indiana – 12pm, FOX
Purdue at Maryland – 12pm, BTN
Wisconsin at Northwestern – 3:30pm, BTN
Ohio State at Michigan State – 4pm, ABC
Iowa at Illinois – 7:30pm, BTN
Off: Minnesota, Penn State
CONFERENCE USA
Saturday, Oct. 8
Middle Tennessee at UAB – 3:30pm, Stadium
WKU at UTSA – 6pm, ESPN+
UConn at FIU – 7pm, ESPN3
UTEP at LA Tech – 7pm, ESPN+
Off: Charlotte, Florida Atlantic, North Texas, Rice
INDEPENDENTS
Saturday, Oct. 8
Liberty at UMass – 3:30pm, ESPN+
UConn at FIU – 7pm, ESPN3
Army at Wake Forest – 7:30pm, RSN/ESPN3
BYU vs. Notre Dame (Las Vegas) – 7:30pm, NBC/Peacock
Off: New Mexico State
MAC
Saturday, Oct. 8
Buffalo at Bowling Green – 12pm, ESPN+
EMU at WMU – 12pm, CBSSN
Akron at Ohio – 2pm, ESPN3
Ball State at CMU – 3:30pm, ESPN+
Kent State at Miami (Ohio) – 3:30pm, ESPN+
Toledo at NIU – 3:30pm, ESPN+
Off: None
MOUNTAIN WEST
Friday, Oct. 7
Colorado State at Nevada – 10pm, FS1
UNLV at San Jose State – 10:30pm, CBSSN
Saturday, Oct. 8
Air Force at Utah State – 7pm, FS1
Wyoming at New Mexico – 7pm, CBSSN
Fresno State at Boise State – 9:45pm, FS1
Hawaii at San Diego State – 10:30pm, CBSSN
Off: None
PAC-12
Saturday, Oct. 8
Utah at UCLA – 3:30pm, FOX or FS1
Washington at Arizona State – 4pm, P12N
Washington State at USC – 7:30pm, FOX
Oregon at Arizona – 9pm, P12N
Oregon State at Stanford – 11pm, ESPN
Off: California, Colorado
SEC
Saturday, Oct. 8
Arkansas at Mississippi State – 12pm, SECN
Missouri at Florida – 12pm, ESPNU
Tennessee at LSU – 12pm, ESPN
Auburn at Georgia – 3:30pm, CBS
Ole Miss at Vanderbilt – 4pm, SECN
South Carolina at Kentucky – 7:30pm, SECN
Texas A&M at Alabama – 8pm, CBS
Off: None
SUN BELT
Saturday, Oct. 8
Georgia Southern at Georgia State – 2pm, ESPN3
App State at Texas State – 7pm, ESPN+
James Madison at Arkansas State – 7pm, NFLN
Southern Miss at Troy – 7pm, ESPN+
Coastal Carolina at ULM – 8pm, ESPN+
Off: Louisiana, Marshall, Old Dominion, South Alabama
Why even list these when 90% of them are to be determined TBD
Some conference-controlled games are on six-day holds. I see the ACC used a six-day in this case. This isn’t something that happens often because each conference gets only so many six-day options per season. I guess the ACC and ESPN wanna see what this Saturday’s results are before determining kickoff times and TV/streaming designations. Even then, the games still have to be listed here.
Why even list these when 85% of them are to be determined TBD
Because they will be updated in the coming hours and days?
Use your brain, and give Kevin some respect.
Second paragraph:
“Games times and TV will be updated below as selections are announced.”
Times start coming out after 11am ET and then they finish around 2-3pm ET.