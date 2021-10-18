search

College football schedule: TV selections for Oct. 30, 2021

By Kevin Kelley - October 18, 2021
Photo: Matthew OHaren-USA TODAY Sports

College football schedule TV selections for the weekend of October 30, 2021 (Week 9) will be made today. Selections will be made by the five power conferences, while some Group of Five games will also be set.

A few games were held under the six-day option. Those game times and/or TV will be finalized on Sunday, Oct. 24. Selections will be updated below as they are announced.

Week 9 TV Schedule Selections
All times Eastern

ACC
Miami at Pitt – 12pm, ACCN
Va. Tech at Ga. Tech – 12pm, RSN/ESPN3
Florida State at Clemson – 3:30pm, ESPN
Boston College at Syracuse – 3:30pm, RSN/ESPN3
Duke at Wake Forest – 4pm, ACCN
Louisville at NC State – 7:30pm, ACCN
North Carolina at Notre Dame – 7:30pm, NBC
Virginia at BYU – 10:15pm, ESPN2

Off: None

American
USF at East Carolina – 7:30pm, ESPN (Thu.)
Navy at Tulsa – 7:30pm, ESPN2 (Fri.)
Cincinnati at Tulane – 12pm, ESPN2
UCF at Temple – 12pm, ESPN+
SMU at Houston – 7pm, ESPN2 or ESPNU

Off: Memphis

Big 12
Texas at Baylor – 12pm, ABC
Iowa State at West Virginia – 2pm, ESPN+
TCU at Kansas State – 3:30pm, ESPNU
Texas Tech at Oklahoma – 3:30pm, ABC
Kansas at Oklahoma State – 7pm, FS1

Off: None

Big Ten
Rutgers at Illinois – 12pm, BTN
Indiana at Maryland – 12pm, BTN
Michigan at Michigan State – 12pm, FOX
Iowa at Wisconsin – 12pm, ESPN
Purdue at Nebraska – 3:30pm, ESPN2
Minnesota at Northwestern – 3:30pm, BTN
Penn State at Ohio State – 7:30pm, ABC

Off: None

Conference USA
North Texas at Rice – 2pm, ESPN3
FIU at Marshall – 3:30pm, Stadium
LA Tech at Old Dominion – 3:30pm, CBSSN
Southern Miss at MTSU – 3:30pm, ESPN+
Charlotte at WKU – 4pm, ESPN+
UTEP at Florida Atlantic – 6pm, ESPN+

Off: UAB, UTSA

Independents
UMass at Liberty – 12pm, TV TBA
North Carolina at Notre Dame – 7:30pm, NBC
Virginia at BYU – 10:15pm, ESPN2

Off: Army, New Mexico State, UConn

MAC
Bowling Green at Buffalo – 12pm, CBSSN

Off: Akron, Ball State, Central Michigan, Eastern Michigan, Kent State, Miami OH, Northern Illinois, Ohio, Toledo, Western Michigan

Mountain West
UNLV at Nevada – 10pm, CBSSN (Fri.)
Hawaii at Utah State – 3pm, Spectrum PPV
Wyoming at San Jose St. – 4pm, FS2
Boise State at Colorado State – 7pm, CBSSN
Fresno St. at San Diego St. – 10:30pm, CBSSN

Off: Air Force, New Mexico

Pac-12
Washington State at Arizona State – 3pm, FS1
Arizona at USC – 7pm, ESPN2 or ESPNU
Oregon State at California – 7pm, P12N
Washington at Stanford – 10:30pm, FS1
Colorado at Oregon – 3:30/10/10:30pm, FOX or ESPN
UCLA at Utah – 3:30/10/10:30pm FOX or ESPN

Off: None

SEC
Missouri at Vanderbilt – 3pm, SECN
Georgia vs. Florida (in Jacksonville) – 3:30pm, CBS
Kentucky at Mississippi State – 7pm, SECN
Ole Miss at Auburn – 7pm, ESPN

Off: Alabama, Arkansas, LSU, South Carolina, Tennessee, Texas A&M

Sun Belt
Troy at Coastal Carolina – 7:30pm, ESPN2 (Thu.)
Texas State at Louisiana – 12pm, ESPNU
ULM at Appalachian State – 3:30pm, ESPN+
Arkansas State at South Alabama – 5pm, ESPN+
Georgia State at Ga. Southern – 6pm, ESPN+

Off: None

