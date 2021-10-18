College football schedule: TV selections for Oct. 30, 2021

College football schedule TV selections for the weekend of October 30, 2021 (Week 9) will be made today. Selections will be made by the five power conferences, while some Group of Five games will also be set.
A few games were held under the six-day option. Those game times and/or TV will be finalized on Sunday, Oct. 24. Selections will be updated below as they are announced.
Week 9 TV Schedule Selections
All times Eastern
ACC
Miami at Pitt – 12pm, ACCN
Va. Tech at Ga. Tech – 12pm, RSN/ESPN3
Florida State at Clemson – 3:30pm, ESPN
Boston College at Syracuse – 3:30pm, RSN/ESPN3
Duke at Wake Forest – 4pm, ACCN
Louisville at NC State – 7:30pm, ACCN
North Carolina at Notre Dame – 7:30pm, NBC
Virginia at BYU – 10:15pm, ESPN2
Off: None
American
USF at East Carolina – 7:30pm, ESPN (Thu.)
Navy at Tulsa – 7:30pm, ESPN2 (Fri.)
Cincinnati at Tulane – 12pm, ESPN2
UCF at Temple – 12pm, ESPN+
SMU at Houston – 7pm, ESPN2 or ESPNU
Off: Memphis
Big 12
Texas at Baylor – 12pm, ABC
Iowa State at West Virginia – 2pm, ESPN+
TCU at Kansas State – 3:30pm, ESPNU
Texas Tech at Oklahoma – 3:30pm, ABC
Kansas at Oklahoma State – 7pm, FS1
Off: None
Big Ten
Rutgers at Illinois – 12pm, BTN
Indiana at Maryland – 12pm, BTN
Michigan at Michigan State – 12pm, FOX
Iowa at Wisconsin – 12pm, ESPN
Purdue at Nebraska – 3:30pm, ESPN2
Minnesota at Northwestern – 3:30pm, BTN
Penn State at Ohio State – 7:30pm, ABC
Off: None
Conference USA
North Texas at Rice – 2pm, ESPN3
FIU at Marshall – 3:30pm, Stadium
LA Tech at Old Dominion – 3:30pm, CBSSN
Southern Miss at MTSU – 3:30pm, ESPN+
Charlotte at WKU – 4pm, ESPN+
UTEP at Florida Atlantic – 6pm, ESPN+
Off: UAB, UTSA
Independents
UMass at Liberty – 12pm, TV TBA
Off: Army, New Mexico State, UConn
MAC
Bowling Green at Buffalo – 12pm, CBSSN
Off: Akron, Ball State, Central Michigan, Eastern Michigan, Kent State, Miami OH, Northern Illinois, Ohio, Toledo, Western Michigan
Mountain West
UNLV at Nevada – 10pm, CBSSN (Fri.)
Hawaii at Utah State – 3pm, Spectrum PPV
Wyoming at San Jose St. – 4pm, FS2
Boise State at Colorado State – 7pm, CBSSN
Fresno St. at San Diego St. – 10:30pm, CBSSN
Off: Air Force, New Mexico
Pac-12
Washington State at Arizona State – 3pm, FS1
Arizona at USC – 7pm, ESPN2 or ESPNU
Oregon State at California – 7pm, P12N
Washington at Stanford – 10:30pm, FS1
Colorado at Oregon – 3:30/10/10:30pm, FOX or ESPN
UCLA at Utah – 3:30/10/10:30pm FOX or ESPN
Off: None
SEC
Missouri at Vanderbilt – 3pm, SECN
Georgia vs. Florida (in Jacksonville) – 3:30pm, CBS
Kentucky at Mississippi State – 7pm, SECN
Ole Miss at Auburn – 7pm, ESPN
Off: Alabama, Arkansas, LSU, South Carolina, Tennessee, Texas A&M
Sun Belt
Troy at Coastal Carolina – 7:30pm, ESPN2 (Thu.)
Texas State at Louisiana – 12pm, ESPNU
ULM at Appalachian State – 3:30pm, ESPN+
Arkansas State at South Alabama – 5pm, ESPN+
Georgia State at Ga. Southern – 6pm, ESPN+
Off: None