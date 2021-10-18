College football schedule: TV selections for Oct. 30, 2021

College football schedule TV selections for the weekend of October 30, 2021 (Week 9) will be made today. Selections will be made by the five power conferences, while some Group of Five games will also be set.

A few games were held under the six-day option. Those game times and/or TV will be finalized on Sunday, Oct. 24. Selections will be updated below as they are announced.

Week 9 TV Schedule Selections

All times Eastern

ACC

Miami at Pitt – 12pm, ACCN

Va. Tech at Ga. Tech – 12pm, RSN/ESPN3

Florida State at Clemson – 3:30pm, ESPN

Boston College at Syracuse – 3:30pm, RSN/ESPN3

Duke at Wake Forest – 4pm, ACCN

Louisville at NC State – 7:30pm, ACCN

North Carolina at Notre Dame – 7:30pm, NBC

Virginia at BYU – 10:15pm, ESPN2

Off: None

American

USF at East Carolina – 7:30pm, ESPN (Thu.)

Navy at Tulsa – 7:30pm, ESPN2 (Fri.)

Cincinnati at Tulane – 12pm, ESPN2

UCF at Temple – 12pm, ESPN+

SMU at Houston – 7pm, ESPN2 or ESPNU

Off: Memphis

Big 12

Texas at Baylor – 12pm, ABC

Iowa State at West Virginia – 2pm, ESPN+

TCU at Kansas State – 3:30pm, ESPNU

Texas Tech at Oklahoma – 3:30pm, ABC

Kansas at Oklahoma State – 7pm, FS1

Off: None

Big Ten

Rutgers at Illinois – 12pm, BTN

Indiana at Maryland – 12pm, BTN

Michigan at Michigan State – 12pm, FOX

Iowa at Wisconsin – 12pm, ESPN

Purdue at Nebraska – 3:30pm, ESPN2

Minnesota at Northwestern – 3:30pm, BTN

Penn State at Ohio State – 7:30pm, ABC

Off: None

Conference USA

North Texas at Rice – 2pm, ESPN3

FIU at Marshall – 3:30pm, Stadium

LA Tech at Old Dominion – 3:30pm, CBSSN

Southern Miss at MTSU – 3:30pm, ESPN+

Charlotte at WKU – 4pm, ESPN+

UTEP at Florida Atlantic – 6pm, ESPN+

Off: UAB, UTSA

Independents

UMass at Liberty – 12pm, TV TBA

North Carolina at Notre Dame – 7:30pm, NBC

Virginia at BYU – 10:15pm, ESPN2

Off: Army, New Mexico State, UConn

MAC

Bowling Green at Buffalo – 12pm, CBSSN

Off: Akron, Ball State, Central Michigan, Eastern Michigan, Kent State, Miami OH, Northern Illinois, Ohio, Toledo, Western Michigan

Mountain West

UNLV at Nevada – 10pm, CBSSN (Fri.)

Hawaii at Utah State – 3pm, Spectrum PPV

Wyoming at San Jose St. – 4pm, FS2

Boise State at Colorado State – 7pm, CBSSN

Fresno St. at San Diego St. – 10:30pm, CBSSN

Off: Air Force, New Mexico

Pac-12

Washington State at Arizona State – 3pm, FS1

Arizona at USC – 7pm, ESPN2 or ESPNU

Oregon State at California – 7pm, P12N

Washington at Stanford – 10:30pm, FS1

Colorado at Oregon – 3:30/10/10:30pm, FOX or ESPN

UCLA at Utah – 3:30/10/10:30pm FOX or ESPN

Off: None

SEC

Missouri at Vanderbilt – 3pm, SECN

Georgia vs. Florida (in Jacksonville) – 3:30pm, CBS

Kentucky at Mississippi State – 7pm, SECN

Ole Miss at Auburn – 7pm, ESPN

Off: Alabama, Arkansas, LSU, South Carolina, Tennessee, Texas A&M

Sun Belt

Troy at Coastal Carolina – 7:30pm, ESPN2 (Thu.)

Texas State at Louisiana – 12pm, ESPNU

ULM at Appalachian State – 3:30pm, ESPN+

Arkansas State at South Alabama – 5pm, ESPN+

Georgia State at Ga. Southern – 6pm, ESPN+

Off: None