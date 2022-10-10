College football schedule: TV selections for Oct. 22, 2022

College football schedule TV selections for the weekend of October 22, 2022 will be made today. Selections will be made by the five power conferences, while some Group of Five games will also be set.
A few games could be held under the six-day option. If held, those game times and/or TV will be finalized on Sunday, Oct. 16. Games times and TV will be updated below as selections are announced (usually between 11:00am ET and 2:00pm ET).
College football schedule: Week 8 TV selections
*All times Eastern.
ACC
Thursday, Oct. 20
Virginia at Georgia Tech – 7:30pm, ESPN
Saturday, Oct. 22
Syracuse at Clemson – 12pm, ABC
Duke at Miami – 12:30pm, RSN/ESPN3
Boston College at Wake Forest – 3:30pm, ACCN
Pitt at Louisville – 8pm, ACCN
Off: Florida State, NC State, North Carolina, Virginia Tech
AMERICAN
Friday, Oct. 21
Tulsa at Temple – 7:30pm, ESPN2
Saturday, Oct. 22
Cincinnati at SMU – 12pm, ESPN or ESPN2
Houston at Navy – 12pm, ESPNU
Memphis at Tulane – 3:30pm, ESPN2 or ESPNU
UCF at East Carolina – 7:30pm, ESPNU
Off: USF
BIG 12
Saturday, Oct. 22
Kansas at Baylor – 12pm, ESPN or ESPN2
West Virginia at Texas Tech – 3pm, FS1 or FS2
Texas at Oklahoma State – 3:30pm, ABC
Kansas State at TCU – 8pm, FOX or FS1
Off: Iowa State, Oklahoma
BIG TEN
Saturday, Oct. 22
Indiana at Rutgers – 12pm, BTN
Iowa at Ohio State – 12pm, FOX
Purdue at Wisconsin – 3:30pm, ESPN
Northwestern at Maryland – 3:30pm, BTN
Minnesota at Penn State – 7:30pm, ABC
Off: Illinois, Michigan, Michigan State, Nebraska
CONFERENCE USA
Friday, Oct. 21
UAB at WKU – 8pm, CBSSN
Saturday, Oct. 22
Rice at LA Tech – 3pm, ESPN+
FIU at Charlotte – 3:30pm, ESPN3
North Texas at UTSA – 3:30pm, Stadium
FAU at UTEP – 4pm, ESPN+
Off: Middle Tennessee
INDEPENDENTS
Saturday, Oct. 22
ULM at Army – 12pm, CBSSN
UNLV at Notre Dame – 2:30pm, Peacock
BYU at Liberty – 3:30pm, ESPN2 or ESPNU
San Jose State at NM State – 6pm, FloSports
Off: UConn, UMass
MAC
Saturday, Oct. 22
Akron at Kent State – 12pm, ESPN+
Toledo at Buffalo – 1pm, ESPN+
Bowling Green at CMU – 1pm, ESPN3
EMU at Ball State – 2pm, ESPN+
NIU at Ohio – 2pm, ESPN+
WMU at Miami (Ohio) – 3:30pm, CBSSN
Off: None
MOUNTAIN WEST
Saturday, Oct. 22
UNLV at Notre Dame – 2:30pm, Peacock
Hawaii at Colorado State – 4pm, Spectrum
San Jose State at NM State – 6pm, FloSports
Fresno St. at New Mexico – 6:30pm, FS2
Boise State at Air Force – 7pm, CBSSN
San Diego St. at Nevada – 10:30pm, CBSSN
Utah State at Wyoming – 10:45pm, FS1 or FS2
Off: None
PAC-12
Saturday, Oct. 22
UCLA at Oregon – 3:30pm, FOX or FS1
Arizona State at Stanford – 4pm, P12N
Colorado at Oregon State – 8pm, P12N
Washington at California – 10:30pm, ESPN
Off: Arizona, USC, Utah, Washington State
SEC
Saturday, Oct. 22
UT Martin at Tennessee – 12pm, SECN
Ole Miss at LSU – 3:30pm, CBS
Vanderbilt at Missouri – 4pm, SECN
Mississippi State at Alabama – 7pm, ESPN
Texas A&M at South Carolina – 7:30pm, SECN
Off: Arkansas, Auburn, Florida, Georgia, Kentucky
SUN BELT
Wednesday, Oct. 19
Georgia State at App State – 7:30pm, ESPN2
Thursday, Oct. 20
Troy at South Alabama – 7:30pm, ESPNU
Saturday, Oct. 22
ULM at Army – 12pm, CBSSN
Georgia Southern at ODU – 3:30pm, ESPN+
Marshall at James Madison – 3:30pm, ESPN+
Arkansas State at Louisiana – 5pm, ESPN+
Southern Miss at Texas St. – 5pm, ESPN+
Off: Coastal Carolina