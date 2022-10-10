College football schedule: TV selections for Oct. 22, 2022

College football schedule TV selections for the weekend of October 22, 2022 will be made today. Selections will be made by the five power conferences, while some Group of Five games will also be set.

A few games could be held under the six-day option. If held, those game times and/or TV will be finalized on Sunday, Oct. 16. Games times and TV will be updated below as selections are announced (usually between 11:00am ET and 2:00pm ET).

College football schedule: Week 8 TV selections

*All times Eastern.

ACC



Thursday, Oct. 20

Virginia at Georgia Tech – 7:30pm, ESPN

Saturday, Oct. 22

Syracuse at Clemson – 12pm, ABC

Duke at Miami – 12:30pm, RSN/ESPN3

Boston College at Wake Forest – 3:30pm, ACCN

Pitt at Louisville – 8pm, ACCN

Off: Florida State, NC State, North Carolina, Virginia Tech

AMERICAN

Friday, Oct. 21

Tulsa at Temple – 7:30pm, ESPN2

Saturday, Oct. 22

Cincinnati at SMU – 12pm, ESPN or ESPN2

Houston at Navy – 12pm, ESPNU

Memphis at Tulane – 3:30pm, ESPN2 or ESPNU

UCF at East Carolina – 7:30pm, ESPNU

Off: USF

BIG 12

Saturday, Oct. 22

Kansas at Baylor – 12pm, ESPN or ESPN2

West Virginia at Texas Tech – 3pm, FS1 or FS2

Texas at Oklahoma State – 3:30pm, ABC

Kansas State at TCU – 8pm, FOX or FS1

Off: Iowa State, Oklahoma

BIG TEN

Saturday, Oct. 22

Indiana at Rutgers – 12pm, BTN

Iowa at Ohio State – 12pm, FOX

Purdue at Wisconsin – 3:30pm, ESPN

Northwestern at Maryland – 3:30pm, BTN

Minnesota at Penn State – 7:30pm, ABC

Off: Illinois, Michigan, Michigan State, Nebraska

CONFERENCE USA

Friday, Oct. 21

UAB at WKU – 8pm, CBSSN

Saturday, Oct. 22

Rice at LA Tech – 3pm, ESPN+

FIU at Charlotte – 3:30pm, ESPN3

North Texas at UTSA – 3:30pm, Stadium

FAU at UTEP – 4pm, ESPN+

Off: Middle Tennessee

INDEPENDENTS

Saturday, Oct. 22

ULM at Army – 12pm, CBSSN

UNLV at Notre Dame – 2:30pm, Peacock

BYU at Liberty – 3:30pm, ESPN2 or ESPNU

San Jose State at NM State – 6pm, FloSports

Off: UConn, UMass

MAC

Saturday, Oct. 22

Akron at Kent State – 12pm, ESPN+

Toledo at Buffalo – 1pm, ESPN+

Bowling Green at CMU – 1pm, ESPN3

EMU at Ball State – 2pm, ESPN+

NIU at Ohio – 2pm, ESPN+

WMU at Miami (Ohio) – 3:30pm, CBSSN

Off: None

MOUNTAIN WEST

Saturday, Oct. 22

UNLV at Notre Dame – 2:30pm, Peacock

Hawaii at Colorado State – 4pm, Spectrum

San Jose State at NM State – 6pm, FloSports

Fresno St. at New Mexico – 6:30pm, FS2

Boise State at Air Force – 7pm, CBSSN

San Diego St. at Nevada – 10:30pm, CBSSN

Utah State at Wyoming – 10:45pm, FS1 or FS2

Off: None

PAC-12

Saturday, Oct. 22

UCLA at Oregon – 3:30pm, FOX or FS1

Arizona State at Stanford – 4pm, P12N

Colorado at Oregon State – 8pm, P12N

Washington at California – 10:30pm, ESPN

Off: Arizona, USC, Utah, Washington State

SEC

Saturday, Oct. 22

UT Martin at Tennessee – 12pm, SECN

Ole Miss at LSU – 3:30pm, CBS

Vanderbilt at Missouri – 4pm, SECN

Mississippi State at Alabama – 7pm, ESPN

Texas A&M at South Carolina – 7:30pm, SECN

Off: Arkansas, Auburn, Florida, Georgia, Kentucky

SUN BELT

Wednesday, Oct. 19

Georgia State at App State – 7:30pm, ESPN2

Thursday, Oct. 20

Troy at South Alabama – 7:30pm, ESPNU

Saturday, Oct. 22

ULM at Army – 12pm, CBSSN

Georgia Southern at ODU – 3:30pm, ESPN+

Marshall at James Madison – 3:30pm, ESPN+

Arkansas State at Louisiana – 5pm, ESPN+

Southern Miss at Texas St. – 5pm, ESPN+

Off: Coastal Carolina