College football schedule: TV selections for Oct. 2, 2021

College football schedule TV selections for the weekend of October 2, 2021 will be made today. Selections will be made by the five power conferences, while some Group of Five games will also be set.

A few games were held under the six-day option. Those game times and/or TV will be finalized on Sunday, Sept. 26. Games times and TV will be updated below as selections are announced.

Week 5 TV Schedule Selections

All times Eastern

ACC

Virginia at Miami FL – 7:30pm, ESPN (Thu.)

Duke at North Carolina – 12pm, ESPN2

Pitt at Georgia Tech – 12pm, ACCN

Louisville at Wake Forest – 12:30pm, RSN/ESPN3

Syracuse at Florida State – 3:30pm, ACCN

LA Tech at NC State – 6pm, ACCNExtra/ESPN+

Boston College at Clemson – 7:30pm, ACCN

Off: Virginia Tech

American

Houston at Tulsa – 7:30pm, ESPN (Fri.)

Memphis at Temple – 12pm, ESPNU

Cincinnati at Notre Dame – 2:30pm, NBC

Tulane at East Carolina – 3:30pm, ESPN+

UCF at Navy – 3:30pm, CBSSN

USF at SMU – 4pm, ESPNU

Off: None

Big 12

Texas at TCU – 12pm, ABC

Oklahoma at Kansas State – 3:30pm, FOX

Texas Tech at West Virginia – 3:30pm, ESPN2

Baylor at Oklahoma State – 7pm, ESPN2

Kansas at Iowa State – 7pm, FS1

Off: None

Big Ten

Iowa at Maryland – 8pm, FS1 (Fri.)

Minnesota at Purdue – 12pm, BTN

Charlotte at Illinois – 12pm, BTN

Michigan at Wisconsin – 12pm, FOX

Ohio State at Rutgers – 3:30pm, BTN

Indiana at Penn State – 7:30pm, ABC

Northwestern at Nebraska – 7:30pm, BTN

WKU at Michigan State – 7:30pm, BTN

Off: None

Conference USA

Charlotte at Illinois – 12pm, BTN

FIU at Florida Atlantic – 3:30pm, Stadium

LA Tech at NC State – 6pm, ACCNExtra/ESPN+

UNLV at UTSA – 6pm, ESPN+

Southern Miss at Rice – 6:30pm, ESPN3

Liberty at UAB – 7pm, CBSSN

Marshall at Middle Tennessee – 7pm, Stadium

WKU at Michigan State – 7:30pm, BTN

Old Dominion at UTEP – 9pm, ESPN+

Off: North Texas

Independents

BYU at Utah State – 9pm, CBSSN (Fri.)

Toledo at UMass – 12pm, FloFootball/NESN or NESN+

Cincinnati at Notre Dame – 2:30pm, NBC

Army at Ball State – 5pm, ESPN+

Liberty at UAB – 7pm, CBSSN

UConn at Vanderbilt – 7:30pm, ESPNU

NM State at San Jose St. – 10:30pm, NBCSCA

Off: None

MAC

Toledo at UMass – 12pm, FloFootball/NESN or NESN+

Western Michigan at Buffalo – 12pm, CBSSN

Eastern Michigan at NIU – 2:30pm, ESPN+

Bowling Green at Kent St. – 3:30pm, ESPN+

CMU at Miami (Ohio) – 3:30pm, ESPN+

Ohio at Akron – 3:30pm, ESPN3

Army at Ball State – 5pm, ESPN+

Off: None

Mountain West

BYU at Utah State – 9pm, CBSSN (Fri.)

Nevada at Boise State – 3:30pm, FS1

UNLV at UTSA – 6pm, ESPN+

Air Force at New Mexico – 6:30pm, FS2

NM State at San Jose St. – 10:30pm, NBCSCA

Fresno State at Hawaii – 11pm, CBSSN

Off: Colorado State, San Diego State, Wyoming

Pac-12

USC at Colorado – 2pm, P12N

Oregon at Stanford – 3:30pm, ABC

Washington State at California – 5:30pm, P12N

Washington at Oregon State – 9pm, P12N

Arizona State at UCLA – 10:30pm, FS1

Off: Arizona, Utah

SEC

Tennessee at Missouri – 12pm, SECN

Arkansas at Georgia – 12pm, ESPN

Ole Miss at Alabama – 3:30pm, CBS

Troy at South Carolina – 3:30pm, SECN

Florida at Kentucky – 6pm/ESPN or 7pm/SECN

Mississippi St. at TAMU – 6/7pm, ESPN or SECN

UConn at Vanderbilt – 7:30pm, ESPNU

Auburn at LSU – 9pm, ESPN

Off: None

Sun Belt

App State at Georgia State – 2pm, ESPN+

ULM at Coastal Carolina – 2:30pm, ESPN+

Troy at South Carolina – 3:30pm, SECN

A-State at Ga. Southern – 4pm, ESPN+

Louisiana at South Alabama – 8pm, ESPN+

Off: Texas State