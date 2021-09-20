College football schedule: TV selections for Oct. 2, 2021

College football schedule TV selections for the weekend of October 2, 2021 will be made today. Selections will be made by the five power conferences, while some Group of Five games will also be set.
A few games were held under the six-day option. Those game times and/or TV will be finalized on Sunday, Sept. 26. Games times and TV will be updated below as selections are announced.
Week 5 TV Schedule Selections
All times Eastern
ACC
Virginia at Miami FL – 7:30pm, ESPN (Thu.)
Duke at North Carolina – 12pm, ESPN2
Pitt at Georgia Tech – 12pm, ACCN
Louisville at Wake Forest – 12:30pm, RSN/ESPN3
Syracuse at Florida State – 3:30pm, ACCN
LA Tech at NC State – 6pm, ACCNExtra/ESPN+
Boston College at Clemson – 7:30pm, ACCN
Off: Virginia Tech
American
Houston at Tulsa – 7:30pm, ESPN (Fri.)
Memphis at Temple – 12pm, ESPNU
Cincinnati at Notre Dame – 2:30pm, NBC
Tulane at East Carolina – 3:30pm, ESPN+
UCF at Navy – 3:30pm, CBSSN
USF at SMU – 4pm, ESPNU
Off: None
Big 12
Texas at TCU – 12pm, ABC
Oklahoma at Kansas State – 3:30pm, FOX
Texas Tech at West Virginia – 3:30pm, ESPN2
Baylor at Oklahoma State – 7pm, ESPN2
Kansas at Iowa State – 7pm, FS1
Off: None
Big Ten
Iowa at Maryland – 8pm, FS1 (Fri.)
Minnesota at Purdue – 12pm, BTN
Charlotte at Illinois – 12pm, BTN
Michigan at Wisconsin – 12pm, FOX
Ohio State at Rutgers – 3:30pm, BTN
Indiana at Penn State – 7:30pm, ABC
Northwestern at Nebraska – 7:30pm, BTN
WKU at Michigan State – 7:30pm, BTN
Off: None
Conference USA
Charlotte at Illinois – 12pm, BTN
FIU at Florida Atlantic – 3:30pm, Stadium
LA Tech at NC State – 6pm, ACCNExtra/ESPN+
UNLV at UTSA – 6pm, ESPN+
Southern Miss at Rice – 6:30pm, ESPN3
Liberty at UAB – 7pm, CBSSN
Marshall at Middle Tennessee – 7pm, Stadium
WKU at Michigan State – 7:30pm, BTN
Old Dominion at UTEP – 9pm, ESPN+
Off: North Texas
Independents
BYU at Utah State – 9pm, CBSSN (Fri.)
Toledo at UMass – 12pm, FloFootball/NESN or NESN+
Cincinnati at Notre Dame – 2:30pm, NBC
Army at Ball State – 5pm, ESPN+
Liberty at UAB – 7pm, CBSSN
UConn at Vanderbilt – 7:30pm, ESPNU
NM State at San Jose St. – 10:30pm, NBCSCA
Off: None
MAC
Toledo at UMass – 12pm, FloFootball/NESN or NESN+
Western Michigan at Buffalo – 12pm, CBSSN
Eastern Michigan at NIU – 2:30pm, ESPN+
Bowling Green at Kent St. – 3:30pm, ESPN+
CMU at Miami (Ohio) – 3:30pm, ESPN+
Ohio at Akron – 3:30pm, ESPN3
Army at Ball State – 5pm, ESPN+
Off: None
Mountain West
BYU at Utah State – 9pm, CBSSN (Fri.)
Nevada at Boise State – 3:30pm, FS1
UNLV at UTSA – 6pm, ESPN+
Air Force at New Mexico – 6:30pm, FS2
NM State at San Jose St. – 10:30pm, NBCSCA
Fresno State at Hawaii – 11pm, CBSSN
Off: Colorado State, San Diego State, Wyoming
Pac-12
USC at Colorado – 2pm, P12N
Oregon at Stanford – 3:30pm, ABC
Washington State at California – 5:30pm, P12N
Washington at Oregon State – 9pm, P12N
Arizona State at UCLA – 10:30pm, FS1
Off: Arizona, Utah
SEC
Tennessee at Missouri – 12pm, SECN
Arkansas at Georgia – 12pm, ESPN
Ole Miss at Alabama – 3:30pm, CBS
Troy at South Carolina – 3:30pm, SECN
Florida at Kentucky – 6pm/ESPN or 7pm/SECN
Mississippi St. at TAMU – 6/7pm, ESPN or SECN
UConn at Vanderbilt – 7:30pm, ESPNU
Auburn at LSU – 9pm, ESPN
Off: None
Sun Belt
App State at Georgia State – 2pm, ESPN+
ULM at Coastal Carolina – 2:30pm, ESPN+
Troy at South Carolina – 3:30pm, SECN
A-State at Ga. Southern – 4pm, ESPN+
Louisiana at South Alabama – 8pm, ESPN+
Off: Texas State
With Indiana landing the ABC Saturday Night Football slot, that will be all of the non-SEC P5 teams having been on at least once.
