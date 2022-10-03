College football schedule: TV selections for Oct. 15, 2022

College football schedule TV selections for the weekend of October 15, 2022 will be made today. Selections will be made by the five power conferences, while some Group of Five games will also be set.
A few games could be held under the six-day option. If held, those game times and/or TV will be finalized on Sunday, Oct. 9. Games times and TV will be updated below as selections are announced (usually between 11:00am ET and 2:00pm ET).
College football schedule: Week 7 TV selections
*All times Eastern.
ACC
Saturday, Oct. 15
Miami at Virginia Tech – 12:30pm, RSN/ESPN3
NC State at Syracuse – 3:30pm, ACCN
Clemson at Florida State – 7:30pm, ABC
North Carolina at Duke – 8pm, ACCN
Off: Boston College, Georgia Tech, Louisville, Pitt, Virginia, Wake Forest
AMERICAN
Thursday, Oct. 13
Temple at UCF – 7pm, ESPN
Friday, Oct. 14
Navy at SMU – 7:30pm, ESPN
Saturday, Oct. 15
Tulane at USF – 4pm, ESPNU
Memphis at East Carolina – 7:30pm, ESPNU
Off: Cincinnati, Houston, Tulsa
BIG 12
Thursday, Oct. 13
Baylor at West Virginia – 7pm, FS1
Saturday, Oct. 15
Iowa State at Texas – 12pm, ABC or ESPN2
Kansas at Oklahoma – 12pm, ABC or ESPN2
Oklahoma State at TCU – 3:30pm, ABC or ESPN
Off: Kansas State, Texas Tech
BIG TEN
Saturday, Oct. 15
Minnesota at Illinois – 12pm, BTN
Penn State at Michigan – 12pm, FOX
Maryland at Indiana – 3:30pm, ESPN2
Wisconsin at Michigan State – 4pm, FOX
Nebraska at Purdue – 7:30pm, BTN
Off: Iowa, Northwestern, Ohio State, Rutgers
CONFERENCE USA
Friday, Oct. 14
UTSA at FIU – 8pm, CBSSN
Saturday, Oct. 15
Charlotte at UAB – 3:30pm, Stadium
WKU at MTSU – 3:30pm, ESPN network
LA Tech at North Texas – 4pm, ESPN+
Rice at Florida Atlantic – 6pm, ESPN+
Off: UTEP
INDEPENDENTS
Saturday, Oct. 15
Colgate at Army – 12pm, CBSSN
Buffalo at UMass – 1pm, ESPN3
UConn at Ball State – 2pm, ESPN3
Arkansas at BYU – 3:30pm, ABC or ESPN
Gardner-Webb at Liberty – 3:30pm, ESPN+
Stanford at Notre Dame – 7:30pm, NBC/Peacock
New Mexico at NM State – 8pm, FloSports
Off: None
MAC
Saturday, Oct. 15
Central Michigan at Akron – 12pm, ESPN+
Miami (Ohio) at BGSU – 12pm, ESPN+
Kent State at Toledo – 3:30pm, ESPN+
NIU at Eastern Michigan – 3:30pm, ESPN+
Ohio at Western Michigan – 3:30pm, CBSSN
Off: None
MOUNTAIN WEST
Saturday, Oct. 15
Utah State at Colorado State – 7pm, CBSSN
Air Force at UNLV – 10:30pm, CBSSN
San Jose St. at Fresno St. – 10:45pm, FS1 or FS2
Nevada at Hawaii – 11:59pm, NSN/Spectrum PPV
Off: Boise State, San Diego State, Wyoming
PAC-12
Saturday, Oct. 15
California at Colorado – 2pm, P12N
Arizona at Washington – 5:30pm, P12N
USC at Utah – 8pm, FOX
Washington State at Oregon State – 9pm, P12N
Off: Arizona State, Oregon, UCLA
SEC
Saturday, Oct. 15
Auburn at Ole Miss – 12pm, ESPN
Alabama at Tennessee – 3:30pm, CBS
Arkansas at BYU – 3:30pm, ABC or ESPN
Vanderbilt at Georgia – 3:30pm, SECN
LSU at Florida – 7pm, ESPN
Mississippi St. at Kentucky – 7:30pm, SECN
Off: Missouri, South Carolina, Texas A&M
SUN BELT
Wednesday, Oct. 12
Louisiana at Marshall – 7:30pm, ESPN2
Saturday, Oct. 15
Old Dominion at CCU – 12pm, ESPNU
Texas State at Troy – 3:30pm, ESPN3
JMU at Georgia Southern – 4pm, ESPN+
Arkansas State at Southern Miss – 7pm, ESPN+
ULM at South Alabama – 7pm, NFLN
Off: App State, Georgia State
3 straight ABC prime time games for Clemson…
America’s team, the Clemson Tigers! ;)
Herbstreit son still on the Clemson Team?