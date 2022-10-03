College football schedule: TV selections for Oct. 15, 2022

College football schedule TV selections for the weekend of October 15, 2022 will be made today. Selections will be made by the five power conferences, while some Group of Five games will also be set.

A few games could be held under the six-day option. If held, those game times and/or TV will be finalized on Sunday, Oct. 9. Games times and TV will be updated below as selections are announced (usually between 11:00am ET and 2:00pm ET).

College football schedule: Week 7 TV selections

*All times Eastern.

ACC



Saturday, Oct. 15

Miami at Virginia Tech – 12:30pm, RSN/ESPN3

NC State at Syracuse – 3:30pm, ACCN

Clemson at Florida State – 7:30pm, ABC

North Carolina at Duke – 8pm, ACCN

Off: Boston College, Georgia Tech, Louisville, Pitt, Virginia, Wake Forest

AMERICAN

Thursday, Oct. 13

Temple at UCF – 7pm, ESPN

Friday, Oct. 14

Navy at SMU – 7:30pm, ESPN

Saturday, Oct. 15

Tulane at USF – 4pm, ESPNU

Memphis at East Carolina – 7:30pm, ESPNU

Off: Cincinnati, Houston, Tulsa

BIG 12

Thursday, Oct. 13

Baylor at West Virginia – 7pm, FS1

Saturday, Oct. 15

Iowa State at Texas – 12pm, ABC or ESPN2

Kansas at Oklahoma – 12pm, ABC or ESPN2

Oklahoma State at TCU – 3:30pm, ABC or ESPN

Off: Kansas State, Texas Tech

BIG TEN

Saturday, Oct. 15

Minnesota at Illinois – 12pm, BTN

Penn State at Michigan – 12pm, FOX

Maryland at Indiana – 3:30pm, ESPN2

Wisconsin at Michigan State – 4pm, FOX

Nebraska at Purdue – 7:30pm, BTN

Off: Iowa, Northwestern, Ohio State, Rutgers

CONFERENCE USA

Friday, Oct. 14

UTSA at FIU – 8pm, CBSSN

Saturday, Oct. 15

Charlotte at UAB – 3:30pm, Stadium

WKU at MTSU – 3:30pm, ESPN network

LA Tech at North Texas – 4pm, ESPN+

Rice at Florida Atlantic – 6pm, ESPN+

Off: UTEP

INDEPENDENTS

Saturday, Oct. 15

Colgate at Army – 12pm, CBSSN

Buffalo at UMass – 1pm, ESPN3

UConn at Ball State – 2pm, ESPN3

Arkansas at BYU – 3:30pm, ABC or ESPN

Gardner-Webb at Liberty – 3:30pm, ESPN+

Stanford at Notre Dame – 7:30pm, NBC/Peacock

New Mexico at NM State – 8pm, FloSports

Off: None

MAC

Saturday, Oct. 15

Central Michigan at Akron – 12pm, ESPN+

Miami (Ohio) at BGSU – 12pm, ESPN+

Buffalo at UMass – 1pm, ESPN3

UConn at Ball State – 2pm, ESPN3

Kent State at Toledo – 3:30pm, ESPN+

NIU at Eastern Michigan – 3:30pm, ESPN+

Ohio at Western Michigan – 3:30pm, CBSSN

Off: None

MOUNTAIN WEST

Saturday, Oct. 15

Utah State at Colorado State – 7pm, CBSSN

New Mexico at NM State – 8pm, FloSports

Air Force at UNLV – 10:30pm, CBSSN

San Jose St. at Fresno St. – 10:45pm, FS1 or FS2

Nevada at Hawaii – 11:59pm, NSN/Spectrum PPV

Off: Boise State, San Diego State, Wyoming

PAC-12

Saturday, Oct. 15

California at Colorado – 2pm, P12N

Arizona at Washington – 5:30pm, P12N

Stanford at Notre Dame – 7:30pm, NBC/Peacock

USC at Utah – 8pm, FOX

Washington State at Oregon State – 9pm, P12N

Off: Arizona State, Oregon, UCLA

SEC

Saturday, Oct. 15

Auburn at Ole Miss – 12pm, ESPN

Alabama at Tennessee – 3:30pm, CBS

Arkansas at BYU – 3:30pm, ABC or ESPN

Vanderbilt at Georgia – 3:30pm, SECN

LSU at Florida – 7pm, ESPN

Mississippi St. at Kentucky – 7:30pm, SECN

Off: Missouri, South Carolina, Texas A&M

SUN BELT

Wednesday, Oct. 12

Louisiana at Marshall – 7:30pm, ESPN2

Saturday, Oct. 15

Old Dominion at CCU – 12pm, ESPNU

Texas State at Troy – 3:30pm, ESPN3

JMU at Georgia Southern – 4pm, ESPN+

Arkansas State at Southern Miss – 7pm, ESPN+

ULM at South Alabama – 7pm, NFLN

Off: App State, Georgia State