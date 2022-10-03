search

College football schedule: TV selections for Oct. 15, 2022

By Kevin Kelley - October 3, 2022
College football schedule TV selections for the weekend of October 15, 2022 will be made today. Selections will be made by the five power conferences, while some Group of Five games will also be set.

A few games could be held under the six-day option. If held, those game times and/or TV will be finalized on Sunday, Oct. 9. Games times and TV will be updated below as selections are announced (usually between 11:00am ET and 2:00pm ET).

College football schedule: Week 7 TV selections

*All times Eastern.

ACC

Saturday, Oct. 15
Miami at Virginia Tech – 12:30pm, RSN/ESPN3
NC State at Syracuse – 3:30pm, ACCN
Clemson at Florida State – 7:30pm, ABC
North Carolina at Duke – 8pm, ACCN

Off: Boston College, Georgia Tech, Louisville, Pitt, Virginia, Wake Forest

AMERICAN

Thursday, Oct. 13
Temple at UCF – 7pm, ESPN

Friday, Oct. 14
Navy at SMU – 7:30pm, ESPN

Saturday, Oct. 15
Tulane at USF – 4pm, ESPNU
Memphis at East Carolina – 7:30pm, ESPNU

Off: Cincinnati, Houston, Tulsa

BIG 12

Thursday, Oct. 13
Baylor at West Virginia – 7pm, FS1

Saturday, Oct. 15
Iowa State at Texas – 12pm, ABC or ESPN2
Kansas at Oklahoma – 12pm, ABC or ESPN2
Oklahoma State at TCU – 3:30pm, ABC or ESPN

Off: Kansas State, Texas Tech

BIG TEN

Saturday, Oct. 15
Minnesota at Illinois – 12pm, BTN
Penn State at Michigan – 12pm, FOX
Maryland at Indiana – 3:30pm, ESPN2
Wisconsin at Michigan State – 4pm, FOX
Nebraska at Purdue – 7:30pm, BTN

Off: Iowa, Northwestern, Ohio State, Rutgers

CONFERENCE USA

Friday, Oct. 14
UTSA at FIU – 8pm, CBSSN

Saturday, Oct. 15
Charlotte at UAB – 3:30pm, Stadium
WKU at MTSU – 3:30pm, ESPN network
LA Tech at North Texas – 4pm, ESPN+
Rice at Florida Atlantic – 6pm, ESPN+

Off: UTEP

INDEPENDENTS

Saturday, Oct. 15
Colgate at Army – 12pm, CBSSN
Buffalo at UMass – 1pm, ESPN3
UConn at Ball State – 2pm, ESPN3
Arkansas at BYU – 3:30pm, ABC or ESPN
Gardner-Webb at Liberty – 3:30pm, ESPN+
Stanford at Notre Dame – 7:30pm, NBC/Peacock
New Mexico at NM State – 8pm, FloSports

Off: None

MAC

Saturday, Oct. 15
Central Michigan at Akron – 12pm, ESPN+
Miami (Ohio) at BGSU – 12pm, ESPN+
Buffalo at UMass – 1pm, ESPN3
UConn at Ball State – 2pm, ESPN3
Kent State at Toledo – 3:30pm, ESPN+
NIU at Eastern Michigan – 3:30pm, ESPN+
Ohio at Western Michigan – 3:30pm, CBSSN

Off: None

MOUNTAIN WEST

Saturday, Oct. 15
Utah State at Colorado State – 7pm, CBSSN
New Mexico at NM State – 8pm, FloSports
Air Force at UNLV – 10:30pm, CBSSN
San Jose St. at Fresno St. – 10:45pm, FS1 or FS2
Nevada at Hawaii – 11:59pm, NSN/Spectrum PPV

Off: Boise State, San Diego State, Wyoming

PAC-12

Saturday, Oct. 15
California at Colorado – 2pm, P12N
Arizona at Washington – 5:30pm, P12N
Stanford at Notre Dame – 7:30pm, NBC/Peacock
USC at Utah – 8pm, FOX
Washington State at Oregon State – 9pm, P12N

Off: Arizona State, Oregon, UCLA

SEC

Saturday, Oct. 15
Auburn at Ole Miss – 12pm, ESPN
Alabama at Tennessee – 3:30pm, CBS
Arkansas at BYU – 3:30pm, ABC or ESPN
Vanderbilt at Georgia – 3:30pm, SECN
LSU at Florida – 7pm, ESPN
Mississippi St. at Kentucky – 7:30pm, SECN

Off: Missouri, South Carolina, Texas A&M

SUN BELT

Wednesday, Oct. 12
Louisiana at Marshall – 7:30pm, ESPN2

Saturday, Oct. 15
Old Dominion at CCU – 12pm, ESPNU
Texas State at Troy – 3:30pm, ESPN3
JMU at Georgia Southern – 4pm, ESPN+
Arkansas State at Southern Miss – 7pm, ESPN+
ULM at South Alabama – 7pm, NFLN

Off: App State, Georgia State

