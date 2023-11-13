College football schedule TV selections for the weekend of November 25, 2023 will be made today. Selections will be made by the five power conferences, while some Group of Five games will also be set.

Several games were held under the six-day option. Those TV selections will be finalized and announced late on Saturday, Nov. 18 or on Sunday, Nov. 19.

College football schedule: TV selections for November 25, 2023

*All times Eastern.

ACC



Friday, Nov. 24

Miami (FL) at BC – 12pm, ABC/ESPN3

Saturday, Nov. 25

Pitt at Duke – 12 or 3:30pm, ACCN

Wake Forest at Syracuse – 2pm, The CW

Florida State at Florida – 7pm, ESPN

Clemson at South Carolina – 7:30pm, SECN

Georgia at Georgia Tech – 7:30pm, ABC

North Carolina at NC State – TBA 11/19

Virginia Tech at Virginia – TBA 11/19

Kentucky at Louisville – TBA 11/19

Off: None

AMERICAN

Friday, Nov. 24

Memphis at Temple – 12pm, ESPN

UTSA at Tulane – 3:30pm, ABC/ESPN3

Saturday, Nov. 25

Navy at SMU – 12pm, ESPN2

Florida Atlantic at Rice – 1pm, ESPN+

Tulsa at East Carolina – 2pm, ESPN+

UAB at North Texas – 2pm, ESPN+

Charlotte at USF – 7:30pm, ESPNU

Off: None

BIG 12

Friday, Nov. 24

TCU at Oklahoma – 12pm, FOX

Texas Tech at Texas – 7:30pm, ABC/ESPN3

Saturday, Nov. 25

BYU at Oklahoma State – TBA 11/19

Houston at UCF – TBA 11/19

Iowa State at Kansas State – TBA 11/19

Kansas at Cincinnati – TBA 11/19

West Virginia at Baylor – TBA 11/19

Off: None

BIG TEN

Friday, Nov. 24

Iowa at Nebraska – 12pm, CBS/Paramount+

Penn St. vs. Michigan St. (in Detroit) – 7:30pm, NBC

Saturday, Nov. 25

Ohio State at Michigan – 12pm, FOX

Indiana at Purdue – 12pm, BTN

Maryland at Rutgers – 3:30pm, BTN

Northwestern at Illinois – 3:30pm, BTN

Wisconsin at Minnesota – 3:30pm, FS1

Off: None

CONFERENCE USA

Saturday, Nov. 25

MTSU at Sam Houston – 12pm, ESPN+

WKU at FIU – 3pm, ESPN+

Liberty at UTEP – 3:30pm CBSSN

Jax State at NM State – 4pm, ESPN+

Off: Louisiana Tech

INDEPENDENTS

Saturday, Nov. 25

UConn at UMass – 12pm, TV TBA

Notre Dame at Stanford – 7pm, P12N

Off: Army

MAC

Tuesday, Nov. 21

BGSU at WMU – TBA, ESPN2 or ESPNU

EMU at Buffalo – TBA, ESPN2 or ESPNU

Friday, Nov. 24

Ohio at Akron – 12pm, ESPNU or CBSSN

Toledo at CMU – 12pm, ESPNU or CBSSN

Saturday, Nov. 25

Miami (Ohio) at Ball State – TBA

NIU at Kent State – TBA

Off: None

MOUNTAIN WEST

Friday, Nov. 24

Utah State at New Mexico – 3:30pm, CBSSN

Air Force at Boise State – 4pm, FS1

Saturday, Nov. 25

San Jose State at UNLV – 3pm, SSSEN/MWN

Wyoming at Nevada – 9pm, CBSSN

Fresno St. at San Diego St. – 10:30pm, FS1

Colorado St. at Hawaii – 11pm, Spectrum PPV

Off: None

PAC-12

Friday, Nov. 24

Oregon State at Oregon – 8:30pm, FOX

Saturday, Nov. 25

Washington St. at Washington – 4pm, FOX

Notre Dame at Stanford – 7pm, P12N

California at UCLA – 10:30pm, ESPN

Arizona at Arizona State – TBA 11/19

Colorado at Utah – TBA 11/19

Off: USC

SEC

Thursday, Nov. 23

Ole Miss at Mississippi St – 7:30pm, ESPN

Friday, Nov. 24

Missouri at Arkansas – 4pm, CBS/Paramount+

Saturday, Nov. 25

Texas A&M at LSU – 12pm, ESPN

Alabama at Auburn – 3:30pm, CBS

Vanderbilt at Tennessee – 3:30pm, SECN

Florida State at Florida – 7pm, ESPN

Clemson at South Carolina – 7:30pm, SECN

Georgia at Georgia Tech – 7:30pm, ABC

Kentucky at Louisville – TBA 11/19

Off: None

SUN BELT

Saturday, Nov. 25

Troy at Southern Miss – 12pm, ESPNU

GA State at Old Dominion – 2pm, ESPN+

ULM at Louisiana – 3pm, ESPN+

Arkansas State at Marshall – 3:30pm, ESPN+

GA Southern at App State – 3:30pm, ESPNU

James Madison at CCU – 3:30pm, ESPN2

South Alabama at Texas State – 7pm, NFLN

Off: None

