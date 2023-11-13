search

College football schedule: TV selections for November 25, 2023

By Kevin Kelley - November 13, 2023
Photo: Ben Lonergan/The Register-Guard / USA TODAY NETWORK

College football schedule TV selections for the weekend of November 25, 2023 will be made today. Selections will be made by the five power conferences, while some Group of Five games will also be set.

Several games were held under the six-day option. Those TV selections will be finalized and announced late on Saturday, Nov. 18 or on Sunday, Nov. 19.

*All times Eastern.

ACC

Friday, Nov. 24
Miami (FL) at BC – 12pm, ABC/ESPN3

Saturday, Nov. 25
Pitt at Duke – 12 or 3:30pm, ACCN
Wake Forest at Syracuse – 2pm, The CW
Florida State at Florida – 7pm, ESPN
Clemson at South Carolina – 7:30pm, SECN
Georgia at Georgia Tech – 7:30pm, ABC
North Carolina at NC State – TBA 11/19
Virginia Tech at Virginia – TBA 11/19
Kentucky at Louisville – TBA 11/19

Off: None

AMERICAN

Friday, Nov. 24
Memphis at Temple – 12pm, ESPN
UTSA at Tulane – 3:30pm, ABC/ESPN3

Saturday, Nov. 25
Navy at SMU – 12pm, ESPN2
Florida Atlantic at Rice – 1pm, ESPN+
Tulsa at East Carolina – 2pm, ESPN+
UAB at North Texas – 2pm, ESPN+
Charlotte at USF – 7:30pm, ESPNU

Off: None

BIG 12

Friday, Nov. 24
TCU at Oklahoma – 12pm, FOX
Texas Tech at Texas – 7:30pm, ABC/ESPN3

Saturday, Nov. 25
BYU at Oklahoma State – TBA 11/19
Houston at UCF – TBA 11/19
Iowa State at Kansas State – TBA 11/19
Kansas at Cincinnati – TBA 11/19
West Virginia at Baylor – TBA 11/19

Off: None

BIG TEN

Friday, Nov. 24
Iowa at Nebraska – 12pm, CBS/Paramount+
Penn St. vs. Michigan St. (in Detroit) – 7:30pm, NBC

Saturday, Nov. 25
Ohio State at Michigan – 12pm, FOX
Indiana at Purdue – 12pm, BTN
Maryland at Rutgers – 3:30pm, BTN
Northwestern at Illinois – 3:30pm, BTN
Wisconsin at Minnesota – 3:30pm, FS1

Off: None

CONFERENCE USA

Saturday, Nov. 25
MTSU at Sam Houston – 12pm, ESPN+
WKU at FIU – 3pm, ESPN+
Liberty at UTEP – 3:30pm CBSSN
Jax State at NM State – 4pm, ESPN+

Off: Louisiana Tech

INDEPENDENTS

Saturday, Nov. 25
UConn at UMass – 12pm, TV TBA
Notre Dame at Stanford – 7pm, P12N

Off: Army

MAC

Tuesday, Nov. 21
BGSU at WMU – TBA, ESPN2 or ESPNU
EMU at Buffalo – TBA, ESPN2 or ESPNU

Friday, Nov. 24
Ohio at Akron – 12pm, ESPNU or CBSSN
Toledo at CMU – 12pm, ESPNU or CBSSN

Saturday, Nov. 25
Miami (Ohio) at Ball State – TBA
NIU at Kent State – TBA

Off: None

MOUNTAIN WEST

Friday, Nov. 24
Utah State at New Mexico – 3:30pm, CBSSN
Air Force at Boise State – 4pm, FS1

Saturday, Nov. 25
San Jose State at UNLV – 3pm, SSSEN/MWN
Wyoming at Nevada – 9pm, CBSSN
Fresno St. at San Diego St. – 10:30pm, FS1
Colorado St. at Hawaii – 11pm, Spectrum PPV

Off: None

PAC-12

Friday, Nov. 24
Oregon State at Oregon – 8:30pm, FOX

Saturday, Nov. 25
Washington St. at Washington – 4pm, FOX
Notre Dame at Stanford – 7pm, P12N
California at UCLA – 10:30pm, ESPN
Arizona at Arizona State – TBA 11/19
Colorado at Utah – TBA 11/19

Off: USC

SEC

Thursday, Nov. 23
Ole Miss at Mississippi St – 7:30pm, ESPN

Friday, Nov. 24
Missouri at Arkansas – 4pm, CBS/Paramount+

Saturday, Nov. 25
Texas A&M at LSU – 12pm, ESPN
Alabama at Auburn – 3:30pm, CBS
Vanderbilt at Tennessee – 3:30pm, SECN
Florida State at Florida – 7pm, ESPN
Clemson at South Carolina – 7:30pm, SECN
Georgia at Georgia Tech – 7:30pm, ABC
Kentucky at Louisville – TBA 11/19

Off: None

SUN BELT

Saturday, Nov. 25
Troy at Southern Miss – 12pm, ESPNU
GA State at Old Dominion – 2pm, ESPN+
ULM at Louisiana – 3pm, ESPN+
Arkansas State at Marshall – 3:30pm, ESPN+
GA Southern at App State – 3:30pm, ESPNU
James Madison at CCU – 3:30pm, ESPN2
South Alabama at Texas State – 7pm, NFLN

Off: None

Comments (10)

UM-OSU needs to be at night on NBC starting next year.

Anyone who doesn’t want that isn’t a real fan of UM, OSU, or CFB in general depending on where their loyalty lies.

Z-Man that game will be at night as soon as the Red River Rivalry is scheduled at night during the State Fair of Texas

It’s time for the Big Ten to fall in line with other conferences and allow on-campus night games on Thanksgiving weekend.

The MAC which is in a similar footprint plays night games all November long the fact that most are on weeknights notwithstanding.

What is “real football?”
Because if we’re talking the original version of the game, there better be no lights (day games only), rugby-style helmets, no field turf (grass only), and no forward passes.

Also, if realignment has taught us anything, it’s that traditions are allowed to fall by the wayside. If we’re going to accept major rivalries ending through realignment, then we can accept UM-OSU, traditionally played in the early afternoon, moving to primetime, which is the time UM and OSU meet in many other sports most often, notably basketball.

The noon window on Fox is typically the highest rated window on Saturday across all networks. There is no reason to expect them to move a high value property out of a high value window.