College football schedule TV selections for the weekend of November 25, 2023 will be made today. Selections will be made by the five power conferences, while some Group of Five games will also be set.
Several games were held under the six-day option. Those TV selections will be finalized and announced late on Saturday, Nov. 18 or on Sunday, Nov. 19.
College football schedule: TV selections for November 25, 2023
*All times Eastern.
ACC
Friday, Nov. 24
Miami (FL) at BC – 12pm, ABC/ESPN3
Saturday, Nov. 25
Pitt at Duke – 12 or 3:30pm, ACCN
Wake Forest at Syracuse – 2pm, The CW
Florida State at Florida – 7pm, ESPN
Clemson at South Carolina – 7:30pm, SECN
Georgia at Georgia Tech – 7:30pm, ABC
North Carolina at NC State – TBA 11/19
Virginia Tech at Virginia – TBA 11/19
Kentucky at Louisville – TBA 11/19
Off: None
AMERICAN
Friday, Nov. 24
Memphis at Temple – 12pm, ESPN
UTSA at Tulane – 3:30pm, ABC/ESPN3
Saturday, Nov. 25
Navy at SMU – 12pm, ESPN2
Florida Atlantic at Rice – 1pm, ESPN+
Tulsa at East Carolina – 2pm, ESPN+
UAB at North Texas – 2pm, ESPN+
Charlotte at USF – 7:30pm, ESPNU
Off: None
BIG 12
Friday, Nov. 24
TCU at Oklahoma – 12pm, FOX
Texas Tech at Texas – 7:30pm, ABC/ESPN3
Saturday, Nov. 25
BYU at Oklahoma State – TBA 11/19
Houston at UCF – TBA 11/19
Iowa State at Kansas State – TBA 11/19
Kansas at Cincinnati – TBA 11/19
West Virginia at Baylor – TBA 11/19
Off: None
BIG TEN
Friday, Nov. 24
Iowa at Nebraska – 12pm, CBS/Paramount+
Penn St. vs. Michigan St. (in Detroit) – 7:30pm, NBC
Saturday, Nov. 25
Ohio State at Michigan – 12pm, FOX
Indiana at Purdue – 12pm, BTN
Maryland at Rutgers – 3:30pm, BTN
Northwestern at Illinois – 3:30pm, BTN
Wisconsin at Minnesota – 3:30pm, FS1
Off: None
CONFERENCE USA
Saturday, Nov. 25
MTSU at Sam Houston – 12pm, ESPN+
WKU at FIU – 3pm, ESPN+
Liberty at UTEP – 3:30pm CBSSN
Jax State at NM State – 4pm, ESPN+
Off: Louisiana Tech
INDEPENDENTS
Saturday, Nov. 25
UConn at UMass – 12pm, TV TBA
Notre Dame at Stanford – 7pm, P12N
Off: Army
MAC
Tuesday, Nov. 21
BGSU at WMU – TBA, ESPN2 or ESPNU
EMU at Buffalo – TBA, ESPN2 or ESPNU
Friday, Nov. 24
Ohio at Akron – 12pm, ESPNU or CBSSN
Toledo at CMU – 12pm, ESPNU or CBSSN
Saturday, Nov. 25
Miami (Ohio) at Ball State – TBA
NIU at Kent State – TBA
Off: None
MOUNTAIN WEST
Friday, Nov. 24
Utah State at New Mexico – 3:30pm, CBSSN
Air Force at Boise State – 4pm, FS1
Saturday, Nov. 25
San Jose State at UNLV – 3pm, SSSEN/MWN
Wyoming at Nevada – 9pm, CBSSN
Fresno St. at San Diego St. – 10:30pm, FS1
Colorado St. at Hawaii – 11pm, Spectrum PPV
Off: None
PAC-12
Friday, Nov. 24
Oregon State at Oregon – 8:30pm, FOX
Saturday, Nov. 25
Washington St. at Washington – 4pm, FOX
Notre Dame at Stanford – 7pm, P12N
California at UCLA – 10:30pm, ESPN
Arizona at Arizona State – TBA 11/19
Colorado at Utah – TBA 11/19
Off: USC
SEC
Thursday, Nov. 23
Ole Miss at Mississippi St – 7:30pm, ESPN
Friday, Nov. 24
Missouri at Arkansas – 4pm, CBS/Paramount+
Saturday, Nov. 25
Texas A&M at LSU – 12pm, ESPN
Alabama at Auburn – 3:30pm, CBS
Vanderbilt at Tennessee – 3:30pm, SECN
Florida State at Florida – 7pm, ESPN
Clemson at South Carolina – 7:30pm, SECN
Georgia at Georgia Tech – 7:30pm, ABC
Kentucky at Louisville – TBA 11/19
Off: None
SUN BELT
Saturday, Nov. 25
Troy at Southern Miss – 12pm, ESPNU
GA State at Old Dominion – 2pm, ESPN+
ULM at Louisiana – 3pm, ESPN+
Arkansas State at Marshall – 3:30pm, ESPN+
GA Southern at App State – 3:30pm, ESPNU
James Madison at CCU – 3:30pm, ESPN2
South Alabama at Texas State – 7pm, NFLN
Off: None
UM-OSU needs to be at night on NBC starting next year.
Anyone who doesn’t want that isn’t a real fan of UM, OSU, or CFB in general depending on where their loyalty lies.
Or maybe they just don’t want to freeze their asses off…
Cold weather football is real football though.
Real football is real football, there is no temperature requirement or standard. It’s only a personal preference.
Z-Man that game will be at night as soon as the Red River Rivalry is scheduled at night during the State Fair of Texas
It’s time for the Big Ten to fall in line with other conferences and allow on-campus night games on Thanksgiving weekend.
The MAC which is in a similar footprint plays night games all November long the fact that most are on weeknights notwithstanding.
What is “real football?”
Because if we’re talking the original version of the game, there better be no lights (day games only), rugby-style helmets, no field turf (grass only), and no forward passes.
Also, if realignment has taught us anything, it’s that traditions are allowed to fall by the wayside. If we’re going to accept major rivalries ending through realignment, then we can accept UM-OSU, traditionally played in the early afternoon, moving to primetime, which is the time UM and OSU meet in many other sports most often, notably basketball.
The noon window on Fox is typically the highest rated window on Saturday across all networks. There is no reason to expect them to move a high value property out of a high value window.
ND @ Stanford on Pac-12 Network is the most hilarious thing.