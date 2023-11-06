College football schedule TV selections for the weekend of November 18, 2023 will be made today. Selections will be made by the five power conferences, while some Group of Five games will also be set.

Several games were held under the six-day option. Those TV selections will be finalized and announced late on Saturday, Nov. 11 or, at the latest, on Sunday, Nov. 12.

College football schedule: TV selections for November 18, 2023

*All times Eastern.

ACC



Thursday, Nov. 16

Boston College at Pitt – 7pm, ESPN

Saturday, Nov. 18

Louisville at Miami (FL) – 12pm, ABC or ESPN

Duke at Virginia – 3pm, The CW

NC State at Virginia Tech – 3:30pm, ACCN

UNC at Clemson – 3:30pm, ABC or ESPN

Wake at Notre Dame – 3:30pm, NBC/Peacock

North Alabama at FSU – 6:30pm, The CW

Syracuse at Georgia Tech – 8pm, ACCN

Off: None

AMERICAN

Friday, Nov. 17

USF at UTSA – 9pm, ESPN2

Saturday, Nov. 18

ECU at Navy – 12pm, ESPNews/ESPN+

SMU at Memphis – 12pm, ESPN2

Tulane at Florida Atlantic – 12pm, ESPN+

Rice at Charlotte – 2pm, ESPN+

North Texas at Tulsa – 3pm, ESPN+

Temple at UAB – 3pm, ESPN+

Off: None

BIG 12

Saturday, Nov. 18

Texas at Iowa State – 8pm, FOX

Baylor at TCU – TBA 11/12

Cincinnati at West Virginia – TBA 11/12

Kansas State at Kansas – TBA 11/12

Oklahoma at BYU – TBA 11/12

Oklahoma State at Houston – TBA 11/12

UCF at Texas Tech – TBA 11/12

Off: None

BIG TEN

Saturday, Nov. 18

Rutgers at Penn State – 12pm, FOX or FS1

Illinois at Iowa – 12/3:30/4pm, FOX or FS1

Michigan at Maryland – 12/3:30/4pm, FOX or FS1

Michigan St. at Indiana – 12/3:30/4pm, BTN

Minnesota at Ohio State – 12/3:30/4pm, BTN

Purdue at Northwestern – 12/3:30/4pm, BTN

Nebraska at Wisconsin – 7:30pm, NBC/Peacock

Off: None

CONFERENCE USA

Saturday, Nov. 18

UMass at Liberty – 1pm, ESPN+

LA Tech at Jax State – 2pm, ESPN+

UTEP at MTSU – 2pm, ESPN+

Sam Houston at WKU – 3:30pm, ESPN+

NM State at Auburn – 4pm, SECN

FIU at Arkansas – 7:30pm, ESPNU

Off: None

INDEPENDENTS

Saturday, Nov. 18

Coastal Carolina at Army – 12pm, CBSSN

Sacred Heart at UConn – 12pm, WFSB

UMass at Liberty – 1pm, ESPN+

Wake Forest at Notre Dame – 3:30pm, NBC/Peacock

Off: None

MAC

Tuesday, Nov. 14

Akron at EMU – 7pm, ESPN2/U/CBSSN

Toledo at BGSU – 7pm, ESPN2/U/CBSSN

WMU at NIU – 7pm, ESPN2/U/CBSSN

Wednesday, Nov. 15

Buffalo at Miami (OH) – 7pm, ESPN2 or ESPNU

CMU at Ohio – 7pm, ESPN2 or ESPNU

Saturday, Nov. 18

Kent State at Ball State – TBA

Off: None

MOUNTAIN WEST

Saturday, Nov. 18

Hawaii at Wyoming – 2pm, Spectrum PPV

Nevada at Colorado State – 3pm, TV TBA

UNLV at Air Force – 3:30pm, CBSSN

New Mexico at Fresno St. – 5 or 10:30pm, FS2 or FS1

Boise State at Utah State – 7pm, CBSSN

SDSU at SJSU – 10:30pm, CBSSN

Off: None

PAC-12

Friday, Nov. 17

Colorado at Washington State – 10:30pm, FS1

Saturday, Nov. 18

California at Stanford – 6:30pm, P12N

Washington at Oregon State – 7:30pm, ABC

Oregon at Arizona State – TBA 11/12

UCLA at USC – TBA 11/12

Utah at Arizona – TBA 11/12

Off: None

SEC

Saturday, Nov. 18

ACU at Texas A&M – 12pm, SECN+/ESPN+

Chattanooga at Alabama – 12pm, SECN+/ESPN+

ULM at Ole Miss – 12pm, SECN

USM at Mississippi St. – 12pm, SECN+/ESPN+

Georgia at Tennessee – 3:30pm, CBS

NM State at Auburn – 4pm, SECN

FIU at Arkansas – 7:30pm, ESPNU

Florida at Missouri – 7:30pm, ESPN

Kentucky at South Carolina – 7:30pm, SECN

Georgia State at LSU – 8pm, ESPN2

Off: Vanderbilt

SUN BELT

Saturday, Nov. 18

Coastal Carolina at Army – 12pm, CBSSN

ULM at Ole Miss – 12pm, SECN

USM at Mississippi St. – 12pm, SECN+/ESPN+

App State at James Madison – 2pm, ESPN+

Louisiana at Troy – 3:30pm, NFLN

Texas State at Arkansas State – 3pm, ESPN+

Marshall at South Alabama – 5pm, ESPN+

ODU at Georgia Southern – 6pm, ESPN+

Georgia State at LSU – 8pm, ESPN2

Off: None

2023 College Football Schedule