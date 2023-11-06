College football schedule TV selections for the weekend of November 18, 2023 will be made today. Selections will be made by the five power conferences, while some Group of Five games will also be set.
Several games were held under the six-day option. Those TV selections will be finalized and announced late on Saturday, Nov. 11 or, at the latest, on Sunday, Nov. 12.
College football schedule: TV selections for November 18, 2023
*All times Eastern.
ACC
Thursday, Nov. 16
Boston College at Pitt – 7pm, ESPN
Saturday, Nov. 18
Louisville at Miami (FL) – 12pm, ABC or ESPN
Duke at Virginia – 3pm, The CW
NC State at Virginia Tech – 3:30pm, ACCN
UNC at Clemson – 3:30pm, ABC or ESPN
Wake at Notre Dame – 3:30pm, NBC/Peacock
North Alabama at FSU – 6:30pm, The CW
Syracuse at Georgia Tech – 8pm, ACCN
Off: None
AMERICAN
Friday, Nov. 17
USF at UTSA – 9pm, ESPN2
Saturday, Nov. 18
ECU at Navy – 12pm, ESPNews/ESPN+
SMU at Memphis – 12pm, ESPN2
Tulane at Florida Atlantic – 12pm, ESPN+
Rice at Charlotte – 2pm, ESPN+
North Texas at Tulsa – 3pm, ESPN+
Temple at UAB – 3pm, ESPN+
Off: None
BIG 12
Saturday, Nov. 18
Texas at Iowa State – 8pm, FOX
Baylor at TCU – TBA 11/12
Cincinnati at West Virginia – TBA 11/12
Kansas State at Kansas – TBA 11/12
Oklahoma at BYU – TBA 11/12
Oklahoma State at Houston – TBA 11/12
UCF at Texas Tech – TBA 11/12
Off: None
BIG TEN
Saturday, Nov. 18
Rutgers at Penn State – 12pm, FOX or FS1
Illinois at Iowa – 12/3:30/4pm, FOX or FS1
Michigan at Maryland – 12/3:30/4pm, FOX or FS1
Michigan St. at Indiana – 12/3:30/4pm, BTN
Minnesota at Ohio State – 12/3:30/4pm, BTN
Purdue at Northwestern – 12/3:30/4pm, BTN
Nebraska at Wisconsin – 7:30pm, NBC/Peacock
Off: None
CONFERENCE USA
Saturday, Nov. 18
UMass at Liberty – 1pm, ESPN+
LA Tech at Jax State – 2pm, ESPN+
UTEP at MTSU – 2pm, ESPN+
Sam Houston at WKU – 3:30pm, ESPN+
NM State at Auburn – 4pm, SECN
FIU at Arkansas – 7:30pm, ESPNU
Off: None
INDEPENDENTS
Saturday, Nov. 18
Coastal Carolina at Army – 12pm, CBSSN
Sacred Heart at UConn – 12pm, WFSB
UMass at Liberty – 1pm, ESPN+
Wake Forest at Notre Dame – 3:30pm, NBC/Peacock
Off: None
MAC
Tuesday, Nov. 14
Akron at EMU – 7pm, ESPN2/U/CBSSN
Toledo at BGSU – 7pm, ESPN2/U/CBSSN
WMU at NIU – 7pm, ESPN2/U/CBSSN
Wednesday, Nov. 15
Buffalo at Miami (OH) – 7pm, ESPN2 or ESPNU
CMU at Ohio – 7pm, ESPN2 or ESPNU
Saturday, Nov. 18
Kent State at Ball State – TBA
Off: None
MOUNTAIN WEST
Saturday, Nov. 18
Hawaii at Wyoming – 2pm, Spectrum PPV
Nevada at Colorado State – 3pm, TV TBA
UNLV at Air Force – 3:30pm, CBSSN
New Mexico at Fresno St. – 5 or 10:30pm, FS2 or FS1
Boise State at Utah State – 7pm, CBSSN
SDSU at SJSU – 10:30pm, CBSSN
Off: None
PAC-12
Friday, Nov. 17
Colorado at Washington State – 10:30pm, FS1
Saturday, Nov. 18
California at Stanford – 6:30pm, P12N
Washington at Oregon State – 7:30pm, ABC
Oregon at Arizona State – TBA 11/12
UCLA at USC – TBA 11/12
Utah at Arizona – TBA 11/12
Off: None
SEC
Saturday, Nov. 18
ACU at Texas A&M – 12pm, SECN+/ESPN+
Chattanooga at Alabama – 12pm, SECN+/ESPN+
ULM at Ole Miss – 12pm, SECN
USM at Mississippi St. – 12pm, SECN+/ESPN+
Georgia at Tennessee – 3:30pm, CBS
NM State at Auburn – 4pm, SECN
FIU at Arkansas – 7:30pm, ESPNU
Florida at Missouri – 7:30pm, ESPN
Kentucky at South Carolina – 7:30pm, SECN
Georgia State at LSU – 8pm, ESPN2
Off: Vanderbilt
SUN BELT
Saturday, Nov. 18
Coastal Carolina at Army – 12pm, CBSSN
ULM at Ole Miss – 12pm, SECN
USM at Mississippi St. – 12pm, SECN+/ESPN+
App State at James Madison – 2pm, ESPN+
Louisiana at Troy – 3:30pm, NFLN
Texas State at Arkansas State – 3pm, ESPN+
Marshall at South Alabama – 5pm, ESPN+
ODU at Georgia Southern – 6pm, ESPN+
Georgia State at LSU – 8pm, ESPN2
Off: None
2023 College Football Schedule