College football schedule: TV selections for Nov. 27, 2021

College football schedule TV selections for the weekend of November 27, 2021 (Week 13) will be made today. Selections will be made by the five power conferences, while some Group of Five games will also be set.

Some games could be held under the six-day option. If held, those game times and/or TV will be finalized on Sunday, Nov. 21. Selections will be updated below as they are announced.

Week 13 TV Schedule Selections

All times Eastern

ACC

UNC at NC State – 7pm, ESPN (Fri.)

Florida State at Florida – 12pm, ESPN

Georgia at Georgia Tech – 12pm, ABC

Miami (FL) at Duke – 12:30pm, RSN/ESPN3

Clemson at South Carolina – 7:30pm, SECN

Virginia Tech at Virginia – TBA 11/21

Kentucky at Louisville – TBA 11/21

Pitt at Syracuse – TBA 11/21

Wake Forest at Boston College – TBA 11/21

Off: None

American

Cincinnati at ECU – 3:30pm, ABC (Fri.)

USF at UCF – 3:30pm, ESPN (Fri.)

Houston at UConn – 12pm, CBSSN

Navy at Temple – 12pm, ESPNU

Tulsa at SMU – 4pm, ESPN2

Tulane at Memphis – 7:30pm, ESPNU

Off: None

Big 12

Kansas State at Texas – 12pm, FOX (Fri.)

TCU at Iowa State – 4:30pm FS1 (Fri.)

Texas Tech at Baylor – 12pm, FS1

West Virginia at Kansas – 7pm, FS1

Oklahoma at Oklahoma St. – 7:30pm, ABC

Off: None

Big Ten

Iowa at Nebraska – 1:30pm, BTN (Fri.)

Ohio State at Michigan – 12pm, FOX

Maryland at Rutgers – 12pm, BTN

Indiana at Purdue – 3:30pm, FS1

Northwestern at Illinois – 3:30pm, BTN

Penn State at Michigan State – TBA 11/21

Wisconsin at Minnesota – TBA 11/21

Off: None

Conference USA

UTEP at UAB – 2pm, ESPN+ (Fri.)

Louisiana Tech at Rice – 1pm, ESPN+

Charlotte at Old Dominion – 2pm, ESPN+

UTSA at North Texas – 2pm, ESPN+

FIU at Southern Miss – 3pm, ESPN+

WKU at Marshall – 3:30pm, CBSSN

MTSU at Florida Atlantic – 7pm, Stadium

Off: None

Independents

Army at Liberty – 12pm, ESPN+

Houston at UConn – 12pm, CBSSN

UMass at NM State – 3pm, FloFootball/CW El Paso

BYU at USC – 10:30pm, ESPN

Notre Dame at Stanford – TBA 11/21

Off: None

MAC

Buffalo at Ball State – 7pm, ESPN+ (Tue.)

Western Michigan at NIU – 7pm, ESPNU (Tue.)

EMU at CMU – 12pm, ESPNU (Fri.)

Ohio at Bowling Green – 12pm, CBSSN (Fri.)

Akron at Toledo – 12pm, ESPN+

Miami (Ohio) at Kent State – 12pm, ESPN+

Off: None

Mountain West

Fresno St. at San Jose St. – 3:30pm FS1 (Thu.)

Boise St. at San Diego St. – 12pm, CBS (Fri.)

Utah St. at New Mexico – 1pm, FS1 (Fri.)

UNLV at Air Force – 3:30pm, CBSSN (Fri.)

Hawaii at Wyoming – 3pm, Spectrum PPV

Nevada at Colorado St. – 9pm, CBSSN

Off:

Pac-12

Colorado at Utah – 4pm, FOX (Fri.)

Washington St. at Washington – 8pm, FS1 (Fri.)

Arizona at Arizona State – 4pm, P12N

BYU at USC – 10:30pm, ESPN

California at UCLA – 10:30pm, FS1

Notre Dame at Stanford – TBA 11/21

Oregon State at Oregon – TBA 11/21

Off: None

SEC

Ole Miss at Mississippi St. – 7:30pm, ESPN (Thu.)

Missouri at Arkansas – 3:30pm, CBS (Fri.)

Florida State at Florida – 12pm, ESPN

Georgia at Georgia Tech – 12pm, ABC

Alabama at Auburn – 3:30pm, CBS

Vanderbilt at Tennessee – 3:45pm, SECN

Texas A&M at LSU – 7pm, ESPN

Clemson at South Carolina – 7:30pm, SECN

Kentucky at Louisville – TBA 11/21

Off: None

Sun Belt

CCU at South Alabama – 3:30pm, ESPN+ (Fri.)

Texas State at Arkansas State – 2pm, ESPN+

Troy at Georgia State – 2pm, ESPN+

Ga. Southern at App State – 2:30pm, ESPN+

ULM at Louisiana – 4pm, ESPNU

Off: None