College football schedule: TV selections for Nov. 27, 2021

College football schedule TV selections for the weekend of November 27, 2021 (Week 13) will be made today. Selections will be made by the five power conferences, while some Group of Five games will also be set.
Some games could be held under the six-day option. If held, those game times and/or TV will be finalized on Sunday, Nov. 21. Selections will be updated below as they are announced.
Week 13 TV Schedule Selections
All times Eastern
ACC
UNC at NC State – 7pm, ESPN (Fri.)
Florida State at Florida – 12pm, ESPN
Georgia at Georgia Tech – 12pm, ABC
Miami (FL) at Duke – 12:30pm, RSN/ESPN3
Clemson at South Carolina – 7:30pm, SECN
Virginia Tech at Virginia – TBA 11/21
Kentucky at Louisville – TBA 11/21
Pitt at Syracuse – TBA 11/21
Wake Forest at Boston College – TBA 11/21
Off: None
American
Cincinnati at ECU – 3:30pm, ABC (Fri.)
USF at UCF – 3:30pm, ESPN (Fri.)
Houston at UConn – 12pm, CBSSN
Navy at Temple – 12pm, ESPNU
Tulsa at SMU – 4pm, ESPN2
Tulane at Memphis – 7:30pm, ESPNU
Off: None
Big 12
Kansas State at Texas – 12pm, FOX (Fri.)
TCU at Iowa State – 4:30pm FS1 (Fri.)
Texas Tech at Baylor – 12pm, FS1
West Virginia at Kansas – 7pm, FS1
Oklahoma at Oklahoma St. – 7:30pm, ABC
Off: None
Big Ten
Iowa at Nebraska – 1:30pm, BTN (Fri.)
Ohio State at Michigan – 12pm, FOX
Maryland at Rutgers – 12pm, BTN
Indiana at Purdue – 3:30pm, FS1
Northwestern at Illinois – 3:30pm, BTN
Penn State at Michigan State – TBA 11/21
Wisconsin at Minnesota – TBA 11/21
Off: None
Conference USA
UTEP at UAB – 2pm, ESPN+ (Fri.)
Louisiana Tech at Rice – 1pm, ESPN+
Charlotte at Old Dominion – 2pm, ESPN+
UTSA at North Texas – 2pm, ESPN+
FIU at Southern Miss – 3pm, ESPN+
WKU at Marshall – 3:30pm, CBSSN
MTSU at Florida Atlantic – 7pm, Stadium
Off: None
Independents
Army at Liberty – 12pm, ESPN+
Houston at UConn – 12pm, CBSSN
UMass at NM State – 3pm, FloFootball/CW El Paso
BYU at USC – 10:30pm, ESPN
Notre Dame at Stanford – TBA 11/21
Off: None
MAC
Buffalo at Ball State – 7pm, ESPN+ (Tue.)
Western Michigan at NIU – 7pm, ESPNU (Tue.)
EMU at CMU – 12pm, ESPNU (Fri.)
Ohio at Bowling Green – 12pm, CBSSN (Fri.)
Akron at Toledo – 12pm, ESPN+
Miami (Ohio) at Kent State – 12pm, ESPN+
Off: None
Mountain West
Fresno St. at San Jose St. – 3:30pm FS1 (Thu.)
Boise St. at San Diego St. – 12pm, CBS (Fri.)
Utah St. at New Mexico – 1pm, FS1 (Fri.)
UNLV at Air Force – 3:30pm, CBSSN (Fri.)
Hawaii at Wyoming – 3pm, Spectrum PPV
Nevada at Colorado St. – 9pm, CBSSN
Off:
Pac-12
Colorado at Utah – 4pm, FOX (Fri.)
Washington St. at Washington – 8pm, FS1 (Fri.)
Arizona at Arizona State – 4pm, P12N
BYU at USC – 10:30pm, ESPN
California at UCLA – 10:30pm, FS1
Notre Dame at Stanford – TBA 11/21
Oregon State at Oregon – TBA 11/21
Off: None
SEC
Ole Miss at Mississippi St. – 7:30pm, ESPN (Thu.)
Missouri at Arkansas – 3:30pm, CBS (Fri.)
Florida State at Florida – 12pm, ESPN
Georgia at Georgia Tech – 12pm, ABC
Alabama at Auburn – 3:30pm, CBS
Vanderbilt at Tennessee – 3:45pm, SECN
Texas A&M at LSU – 7pm, ESPN
Clemson at South Carolina – 7:30pm, SECN
Kentucky at Louisville – TBA 11/21
Off: None
Sun Belt
CCU at South Alabama – 3:30pm, ESPN+ (Fri.)
Texas State at Arkansas State – 2pm, ESPN+
Troy at Georgia State – 2pm, ESPN+
Ga. Southern at App State – 2:30pm, ESPN+
ULM at Louisiana – 4pm, ESPNU
Off: None
When do they announce the networks assigned to a majority of these games?
Usually between 11am ET and 1pm ET.
Thanks, I see them now. I jumped the gun a bit, my bad.
Starting next year, UM-OSU should be at night. It’s not so much about the ratings as it is that a night game has a much more magical atmosphere.