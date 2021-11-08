College football schedule: TV selections for Nov. 20, 2021

College football schedule TV selections for the weekend of November 20, 2021 (Week 12) will be made today. Selections will be made by the five power conferences, while some Group of Five games will also be set.

Some games were held under the six-day option. Those game times and/or TV will be finalized on Sunday, Nov. 14. Selections will be updated below as they are announced.

Week 12 TV Schedule Selections

All times Eastern

ACC

Louisville at Duke – 7:30pm, ESPN (Thu.)

Florida State at Boston College – 12pm, ACCN

Wake Forest at Clemson – 12pm, ESPN

Wofford at North Carolina – 12pm, RSN/ESPN3

Georgia Tech at Notre Dame – 2:30pm, NBC

Syracuse at NC State – TBA 11/14

Virginia at Pitt – TBA 11/14

Virginia Tech at Miami FL – TBA 11/14

Off: None

American

Memphis at Houston – 9pm, ESPN2 (Fri.)

USF at Tulane – 12pm, ESPN+

East Carolina at Navy – 3:30pm, CBSSN

UConn at UCF – 4pm, ESPN+

Temple at Tulsa – 4pm, ESPN+

SMU at Cincinnati – 3:30 or 7:30pm, TV TBA

Off: None

Big 12

Iowa State at Oklahoma – 12pm, FOX

Texas at West Virginia – 12pm, ESPN2

Kansas at TCU – 4pm, ESPN+

Baylor at Kansas State – 5:30pm, FS1

Oklahoma State at Texas Tech – 8pm, FOX

Off: None

Big Ten

Michigan State at Ohio State – 12pm, ABC

Purdue at Northwestern – 12pm, BTN

Rutgers at Penn State – 12pm, BTN

Illinois at Iowa – 2pm, FS1

Michigan at Maryland – 3:30pm, BTN

Minnesota at Indiana – 3:30pm, BTN

Nebraska at Wisconsin – 3:30pm, ABC or ESPN

Off: None

Conference USA

Southern Miss at LA Tech – 8pm, CBSSN (Fri.)

Florida Atlantic at WKU – 12pm, Stadium

Marshall at Charlotte – 3:30pm, Stadium

ODU at MTSU – 3:30pm, ESPN+

UAB at UTSA – 3:30pm, ESPN+

Rice at UTEP – 4pm, ESPN+

North Texas at FIU – 7pm, ESPN3

Off: None

Independents

UMass at Army – 12pm, CBSSN

Georgia Tech at Notre Dame – 2:30pm, NBC

BYU at Georgia Southern – 4pm, TV TBA

Louisiana at Liberty – 4pm, ESPNU

UConn at UCF – 4pm, ESPN+

New Mexico State at Kentucky – TBA

Off: None

MAC



Tuesday, Nov. 16

BGSU at Miami OH – 7:30 or 8pm ESPN2/U/ESPN+

Toledo at Ohio – 7:30 or 8pm, ESPN2/U/ESPN+

WMU at EMU – 7:30 or 8pm, ESPN2/U/ESPN+

Wednesday, Nov. 17

CMU at Ball State – 7pm, ESPN2/ESPNU

NIU at Buffalo – 7pm, ESPN2/ESPNU

Saturday, Nov. 20

Kent State at Akron – 12pm, ESPN+

Off: None

Mountain West

Air Force at Nevada – 9pm, FS1

San Diego State at UNLV – 11:30pm, CBSSN

Wyoming at Utah State – 8pm, CBSSN

Colorado St. at Hawaii – 11pm, Spectrum PPV

New Mexico at Boise St. – TBA, FOX/FS1/FS2

Off: Fresno State, San Jose State

Pac-12

Arizona at Washington St. – 9pm, P12N (Fri.)

Washington at Colorado – 3pm, P12N

California at Stanford – 7pm, P12N

Arizona St. at Oregon St. – 10:30pm, ESPN

Oregon at Utah – TBA 11/14

UCLA at USC – TBA 11/14

Off: None

SEC

CSU at Georgia – 12pm, SECN+/ESPN+

New Mexico State at Kentucky – 12pm, SECN

PVAMU at TAMU – 12pm, SECN+/ESPN+

Tenn. St. at Miss. St. – 12pm, SECN+/ESPN+

Arkansas at Alabama – 3:30pm, CBS

Florida at Missouri – 4pm, SECN

Auburn at South Carolina – 7pm, ESPN

S. Alabama at Tennessee – 7:30pm, ESPNU

Vanderbilt at Ole Miss – 7:30pm, SECN

ULM at LSU – 9pm, ESPN2

Off: None

Sun Belt

Texas State at CCU – 1pm, ESPN+

Arkansas St. at Georgia St. – 2pm, ESPN3

App State at Troy – 3:30pm, ESPN+

BYU at Georgia Southern – 4pm, ESPN+

Louisiana at Liberty – 4pm, ESPNU

S. Alabama at Tennessee – 7:30pm, ESPNU

ULM at LSU – 9pm, ESPN2

Off: None