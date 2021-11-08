College football schedule: TV selections for Nov. 20, 2021

College football schedule TV selections for the weekend of November 20, 2021 (Week 12) will be made today. Selections will be made by the five power conferences, while some Group of Five games will also be set.
Some games were held under the six-day option. Those game times and/or TV will be finalized on Sunday, Nov. 14. Selections will be updated below as they are announced.
Week 12 TV Schedule Selections
All times Eastern
ACC
Louisville at Duke – 7:30pm, ESPN (Thu.)
Florida State at Boston College – 12pm, ACCN
Wake Forest at Clemson – 12pm, ESPN
Wofford at North Carolina – 12pm, RSN/ESPN3
Georgia Tech at Notre Dame – 2:30pm, NBC
Syracuse at NC State – TBA 11/14
Virginia at Pitt – TBA 11/14
Virginia Tech at Miami FL – TBA 11/14
Off: None
American
Memphis at Houston – 9pm, ESPN2 (Fri.)
USF at Tulane – 12pm, ESPN+
East Carolina at Navy – 3:30pm, CBSSN
UConn at UCF – 4pm, ESPN+
Temple at Tulsa – 4pm, ESPN+
SMU at Cincinnati – 3:30 or 7:30pm, TV TBA
Off: None
Big 12
Iowa State at Oklahoma – 12pm, FOX
Texas at West Virginia – 12pm, ESPN2
Kansas at TCU – 4pm, ESPN+
Baylor at Kansas State – 5:30pm, FS1
Oklahoma State at Texas Tech – 8pm, FOX
Off: None
Big Ten
Michigan State at Ohio State – 12pm, ABC
Purdue at Northwestern – 12pm, BTN
Rutgers at Penn State – 12pm, BTN
Illinois at Iowa – 2pm, FS1
Michigan at Maryland – 3:30pm, BTN
Minnesota at Indiana – 3:30pm, BTN
Nebraska at Wisconsin – 3:30pm, ABC or ESPN
Off: None
Conference USA
Southern Miss at LA Tech – 8pm, CBSSN (Fri.)
Florida Atlantic at WKU – 12pm, Stadium
Marshall at Charlotte – 3:30pm, Stadium
ODU at MTSU – 3:30pm, ESPN+
UAB at UTSA – 3:30pm, ESPN+
Rice at UTEP – 4pm, ESPN+
North Texas at FIU – 7pm, ESPN3
Off: None
Independents
UMass at Army – 12pm, CBSSN
BYU at Georgia Southern – 4pm, TV TBA
Louisiana at Liberty – 4pm, ESPNU
New Mexico State at Kentucky – TBA
Off: None
MAC
Tuesday, Nov. 16
BGSU at Miami OH – 7:30 or 8pm ESPN2/U/ESPN+
Toledo at Ohio – 7:30 or 8pm, ESPN2/U/ESPN+
WMU at EMU – 7:30 or 8pm, ESPN2/U/ESPN+
Wednesday, Nov. 17
CMU at Ball State – 7pm, ESPN2/ESPNU
NIU at Buffalo – 7pm, ESPN2/ESPNU
Saturday, Nov. 20
Kent State at Akron – 12pm, ESPN+
Off: None
Mountain West
Air Force at Nevada – 9pm, FS1
San Diego State at UNLV – 11:30pm, CBSSN
Wyoming at Utah State – 8pm, CBSSN
Colorado St. at Hawaii – 11pm, Spectrum PPV
New Mexico at Boise St. – TBA, FOX/FS1/FS2
Off: Fresno State, San Jose State
Pac-12
Arizona at Washington St. – 9pm, P12N (Fri.)
Washington at Colorado – 3pm, P12N
California at Stanford – 7pm, P12N
Arizona St. at Oregon St. – 10:30pm, ESPN
Oregon at Utah – TBA 11/14
UCLA at USC – TBA 11/14
Off: None
SEC
CSU at Georgia – 12pm, SECN+/ESPN+
New Mexico State at Kentucky – 12pm, SECN
PVAMU at TAMU – 12pm, SECN+/ESPN+
Tenn. St. at Miss. St. – 12pm, SECN+/ESPN+
Arkansas at Alabama – 3:30pm, CBS
Florida at Missouri – 4pm, SECN
Auburn at South Carolina – 7pm, ESPN
S. Alabama at Tennessee – 7:30pm, ESPNU
Vanderbilt at Ole Miss – 7:30pm, SECN
ULM at LSU – 9pm, ESPN2
Off: None
Sun Belt
Texas State at CCU – 1pm, ESPN+
Arkansas St. at Georgia St. – 2pm, ESPN3
App State at Troy – 3:30pm, ESPN+
BYU at Georgia Southern – 4pm, ESPN+
Off: None