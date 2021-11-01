College football schedule: TV selections for Nov. 13, 2021

College football schedule TV selections for the weekend of November 13, 2021 (Week 11) will be made today. Selections will be made by the five power conferences, while some Group of Five games will also be set.

Some games could be held under the six-day option. If held, those game times and/or TV will be finalized on Sunday, Nov. 7. Selections will be updated below as they are announced.

Week 11 TV Schedule Selections

All times Eastern

ACC

North Carolina at Pitt – 7:30pm, ESPN (Thu.)

Syracuse at Louisville – 12pm, RSN/ESPN3

UConn at Clemson – 12pm, ACCN

Boston College at Ga. Tech – 3:30pm, RSN/ESPN3

Duke at Virginia Tech – 3:30pm, ACCN

Miami (FL) at Florida State – TBA 11/7

Notre Dame at Virginia – TBA 11/7

NC State at Wake Forest – TBA 11/7

Off: None

American

Cincinnati at USF – 6pm, ESPN2 (Fri.)

UCF at SMU – 12pm, ESPNU

East Carolina at Memphis – 12pm, ESPN+

Houston at Temple – 12pm, ESPN+

Tulsa at Tulane – 4pm, ESPNU

Off: Navy

Big 12

West Virginia at Kansas State – 12pm, FS1

Oklahoma at Baylor – 12 or 8pm, FOX

Iowa State at Texas Tech – TBA 11/7

Kansas at Texas – TBA 11/7

TCU at Oklahoma State – TBA 11/7

Off: None

Big Ten

Michigan at Penn State – TBA 11/7

Minnesota at Iowa – TBA 11/7, BTN

Maryland at Michigan State – TBA 11/7

Northwestern at Wisconsin – TBA 11/7, ESPN2

Purdue at Ohio State – TBA 11/7

Rutgers at Indiana – TBA 11/7, BTN

Off: Illinois, Nebraska

Conference USA

WKU at Rice – 2pm, ESPN+

Charlotte at LA Tech – 3:30pm, Stadium

FIU at MTSU – 3:30pm, ESPN3

Florida Atlantic at ODU – 3:30pm, ESPN+

Southern Miss at UTSA – 3:30pm, ESPN+

UAB at Marshall – 3:30pm, CBSSN

UTEP at North Texas – 4pm, ESPN+

Off: None

Independents

Bucknell at Army – 12pm, CBSSN

Maine at UMass – 12pm, FloFootball/NESN+

NM State at Alabama – 12pm, SECN

UConn at Clemson – 12pm, ACCN

Notre Dame at Virginia – TBA 11/7

Off: BYU, Liberty

MAC



Tuesday, Nov. 9

Akron at WMU – 7 or 8pm, ESPN2/U/CBSSN

Buffalo at Miami (Ohio) – 7 or 8pm, ESPN2/U/CBSSN

Ohio at EMU – 7 or 8pm, ESPN2/U/CBSSN

Wednesday, Nov. 10

Ball State at NIU – 7 or 8pm, ESPN2/U/CBSSN

Kent State at CMU – 7 or 8pm, ESPN2/U/CBSSN

Toledo at BGSU – 7 or 8pm, ESPN2/U/CBSSN

Off: None

Mountain West

Wyoming at Boise State – 9pm, FS1 (Fri.)

Hawaii at UNLV – 4pm, Spectrum PPV

Air Force at Colorado State – 7pm, CBSSN

New Mexico at Fresno State – 7pm, Stadium

Nevada at San Diego State – 10:30pm, CBSSN

Utah St. at San Jose St. – 10:30pm, FS1

Off: None

Pac-12

Utah at Arizona – 2pm, P12N

USC at California – 3:30pm, FS1

Stanford at Oregon State – 5:30pm, P12N

Arizona State at Washington – 7pm, FS1

Colorado at UCLA – 9pm, P12N

Washington State at Oregon – 10:30pm, ESPN

Off: None

SEC

Mississippi State at Auburn – 12pm, ESPN

NM State at Alabama – 12pm, SECN

Samford at Florida – 12pm, SECN+/ESPN+

Georgia at Tennessee – 3:30pm, CBS

South Carolina at Missouri – 4pm, SECN

Kentucky at Vanderbilt – 7pm, ESPN2

Texas A&M at Ole Miss – 7pm, ESPN

Arkansas at LSU – 7:30pm, SECN

Off: None

Sun Belt

Ga. State at Coastal Carolina – 2pm, ESPN+

South Alabama at App State – 2:30pm, ESPN+

Ga. Southern at Texas State 3pm, ESPN+

Louisiana at Troy – 3:30pm, ESPN+

Arkansas State at ULM – 5pm, ESPN+

Off: None