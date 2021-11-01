College football schedule: TV selections for Nov. 13, 2021

College football schedule TV selections for the weekend of November 13, 2021 (Week 11) will be made today. Selections will be made by the five power conferences, while some Group of Five games will also be set.
Some games could be held under the six-day option. If held, those game times and/or TV will be finalized on Sunday, Nov. 7. Selections will be updated below as they are announced.
Week 11 TV Schedule Selections
All times Eastern
ACC
North Carolina at Pitt – 7:30pm, ESPN (Thu.)
Syracuse at Louisville – 12pm, RSN/ESPN3
UConn at Clemson – 12pm, ACCN
Boston College at Ga. Tech – 3:30pm, RSN/ESPN3
Duke at Virginia Tech – 3:30pm, ACCN
Miami (FL) at Florida State – TBA 11/7
Notre Dame at Virginia – TBA 11/7
NC State at Wake Forest – TBA 11/7
Off: None
American
Cincinnati at USF – 6pm, ESPN2 (Fri.)
UCF at SMU – 12pm, ESPNU
East Carolina at Memphis – 12pm, ESPN+
Houston at Temple – 12pm, ESPN+
Tulsa at Tulane – 4pm, ESPNU
Off: Navy
Big 12
West Virginia at Kansas State – 12pm, FS1
Oklahoma at Baylor – 12 or 8pm, FOX
Iowa State at Texas Tech – TBA 11/7
Kansas at Texas – TBA 11/7
TCU at Oklahoma State – TBA 11/7
Off: None
Big Ten
Michigan at Penn State – TBA 11/7
Minnesota at Iowa – TBA 11/7, BTN
Maryland at Michigan State – TBA 11/7
Northwestern at Wisconsin – TBA 11/7, ESPN2
Purdue at Ohio State – TBA 11/7
Rutgers at Indiana – TBA 11/7, BTN
Off: Illinois, Nebraska
Conference USA
WKU at Rice – 2pm, ESPN+
Charlotte at LA Tech – 3:30pm, Stadium
FIU at MTSU – 3:30pm, ESPN3
Florida Atlantic at ODU – 3:30pm, ESPN+
Southern Miss at UTSA – 3:30pm, ESPN+
UAB at Marshall – 3:30pm, CBSSN
UTEP at North Texas – 4pm, ESPN+
Off: None
Independents
Bucknell at Army – 12pm, CBSSN
Maine at UMass – 12pm, FloFootball/NESN+
NM State at Alabama – 12pm, SECN
UConn at Clemson – 12pm, ACCN
Notre Dame at Virginia – TBA 11/7
Off: BYU, Liberty
MAC
Tuesday, Nov. 9
Akron at WMU – 7 or 8pm, ESPN2/U/CBSSN
Buffalo at Miami (Ohio) – 7 or 8pm, ESPN2/U/CBSSN
Ohio at EMU – 7 or 8pm, ESPN2/U/CBSSN
Wednesday, Nov. 10
Ball State at NIU – 7 or 8pm, ESPN2/U/CBSSN
Kent State at CMU – 7 or 8pm, ESPN2/U/CBSSN
Toledo at BGSU – 7 or 8pm, ESPN2/U/CBSSN
Off: None
Mountain West
Wyoming at Boise State – 9pm, FS1 (Fri.)
Hawaii at UNLV – 4pm, Spectrum PPV
Air Force at Colorado State – 7pm, CBSSN
New Mexico at Fresno State – 7pm, Stadium
Nevada at San Diego State – 10:30pm, CBSSN
Utah St. at San Jose St. – 10:30pm, FS1
Off: None
Pac-12
Utah at Arizona – 2pm, P12N
USC at California – 3:30pm, FS1
Stanford at Oregon State – 5:30pm, P12N
Arizona State at Washington – 7pm, FS1
Colorado at UCLA – 9pm, P12N
Washington State at Oregon – 10:30pm, ESPN
Off: None
SEC
Mississippi State at Auburn – 12pm, ESPN
NM State at Alabama – 12pm, SECN
Samford at Florida – 12pm, SECN+/ESPN+
Georgia at Tennessee – 3:30pm, CBS
South Carolina at Missouri – 4pm, SECN
Kentucky at Vanderbilt – 7pm, ESPN2
Texas A&M at Ole Miss – 7pm, ESPN
Arkansas at LSU – 7:30pm, SECN
Off: None
Sun Belt
Ga. State at Coastal Carolina – 2pm, ESPN+
South Alabama at App State – 2:30pm, ESPN+
Ga. Southern at Texas State 3pm, ESPN+
Louisiana at Troy – 3:30pm, ESPN+
Arkansas State at ULM – 5pm, ESPN+
Off: None