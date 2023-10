College football schedule 2023: Week 7 games, kickoff times, TV channels

We’ve reached Week 7 of the 2023 college football schedule, and it features three ranked vs. ranked gridiron matchups.

Here’s a look at a few of the top matchups this weekend, which includes a Friday night contest featuring Coach Prime and the Colorado Buffaloes:

FRIDAY, OCT. 13, 2023

Tulane at Memphis

7:00pm ET | ESPN

Stanford at Colorado

10:00pm ET | ESPN

SATURDAY, OCT. 14, 2023

Arkansas at (11) Alabama

Noon ET | ESPN

Syracuse at (4) Florida State

Noon ET | ABC/ESPN3

Ga. Southern at James Madison

Noon ET | ESPN2

(8) Oregon at (7) Washington

3:30pm ET | ABC/ESPN3

Texas A&M at (19) Tennessee

3:30pm ET | CBS

Auburn at (22) LSU

7:00pm ET | ESPN

Kansas State at Texas Tech

7:00pm ET | FS1

(10) USC at (21) Notre Dame

7:30pm ET | NBC/Peacock

(25) Miami at (12) North Carolina

7:30pm ET | ABC/ESPN3

NC State at (17) Duke

8:00pm ET | ACCN

Below is the complete list of Week 7 matchups with kickoff times and TV channels and/or streaming. Week 7 kicked off on Tuesday night with three games. Two games were played on both Wednesday and Thursday, and Friday night features three games.

College football schedule 2023: Week 7

*All times Eastern.

Friday, Oct. 13

Tulane at Memphis – 7pm, ESPN

Fresno State at Utah State – 8pm, CBSSN

Stanford at Colorado – 10pm, ESPN

Saturday, Oct. 14

Arkansas at (11) Alabama – 12pm, ESPN

Syracuse at (4) Florida State – 12pm, ABC

Temple at North Texas – 12pm, ESPNU

Georgia Southern at JMU – 12pm, ESPN2

Iowa State at Cincinnati – 12pm, FS1

Kent State at EMU – 12pm, CBSSN

(3) Ohio State at Purdue – 12pm, Peacock

Michigan State at Rutgers – 12pm, BTN

Indiana at (2) Michigan – 12pm, FOX

(1) Georgia at Vanderbilt – 12pm, CBS

Navy at Charlotte – 2pm, ESPN+

Toledo at Ball State – 2pm, ESPN+

California at (16) Utah – 3pm, P12N

Wake Forest at Virginia Tech – 3:30pm, ACCN

Miami (Ohio) at WMU – 3:30pm, ESPN+

Bowling Green at Buffalo – 3:30pm, ESPN+

Akron at Central Michigan – 3:30pm, ESPN+

Florida Atlantic at USF – 3:30pm, ESPN2

Kansas at Oklahoma State – 3:30pm, FS1

BYU at TCU – 3:30pm, ESPN

(8) Oregon at (7) Washington – 3:30pm, ABC

UMass at (6) Penn State – 3:30pm, BTN

Troy at Army – 3:30pm, CBSSN

Texas A&M at (19) Tennessee – 3:30pm, CBS

Illinois at Maryland – 3:30pm, NBC/Peacock

Florida at South Carolina – 3:30pm, SECN

Iowa at Wisconsin – 4pm, FOX

Ohio at NIU – 4pm, ESPNU

UNLV at Nevada – 5pm, NSN/SSSEN/MWN

San Jose State at New Mexico – 6pm, MWN

(14) Louisville at Pitt – 6:30pm, The CW

Auburn at (22) LSU – 7pm, ESPN

Arizona at (19) Washington State – 7pm, P12N

Kansas State at Texas Tech – 7pm, FS1

Marshall at Georgia State – 7pm, ESPN2

ULM at Texas State – 7pm, ESPN+

Wyoming at Air Force – 7pm, CBSSN

Missouri at (24) Kentucky – 7:30pm, SECN

(10) USC at (21) Notre Dame – 7:30pm, NBC/Peacock

(25) Miami FL at (12) UNC – 7:30pm, ABC

UAB at UTSA – 8pm, ESPNU

UCLA at (15) Oregon State – 8pm, FOX

NC State at (17) Duke – 8pm, ACCN

Boise State at Colorado State – 9:45pm, FS1

San Diego State at Hawaii – 11pm, CBSSN

