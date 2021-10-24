College football rankings: Week 9, 2021

College football rankings for Week 9 of the 2021 season have been released. Georgia and Cincinnati continue to rule the top two spots in both polls.
The 7-0 Bearcats held on to 2nd in both the AP Poll and Coaches Poll after a nail-biter victory over Navy. They continue to look up at Georgia, who maintained its top spot through a bye week.
The Oklahoma Sooners (8-0) and Alabama Crimson Tide (7-1) flipped spots in the AP poll. The Crimson Tide climbed back to the third spot after a 52-24 victory over the Tennessee Volunteers. The Sooners fell one notch despite a 35-23 result against Kansas.
NC State fell from the AP Poll following a 31-30 defeat to Miami (FL) on Saturday. Additionally, the Clemson Tigers lost their spot in the Coaches Poll after a 27-17 loss to Pitt.
Below is the full AP Poll and USA TODAY Sports AFCA Coaches Poll for Week 9 of the 2021 season (first-place votes in parentheses). The STATS Perform FCS Top 25 and FCS Coaches Poll will be announced on Monday.
AP Poll – Week 9
1. Georgia (63)
2. Cincinnati
3. Alabama
4. Oklahoma
5. Ohio State
6. Michigan
7. Oregon
8. Michigan State
9. Iowa
10. Ole Miss
11. Notre Dame
12. Kentucky
13. Wake Forest
14. Texas A&M
15. Oklahoma State
16. Baylor
17. Pitt
18. Auburn
19. SMU
20. Penn State
21. San Diego State
22. Iowa State
23. UTSA
24. Coastal Carolina
25. BYU
Others receiving votes: Arkansas 36, Louisiana-Lafayette 32, NC State 28, Houston 12, Virginia 9, Oregon State 7, Arizona State 7, Texas 6, Appalachian State 5, Florida 3, Minnesota 1, UCLA 1
Dropped from rankings: NC State 18
AFCA Coaches Poll – Week 9
1. Georgia (64)
2. Cincinnati
3. Alabama
4. Oklahoma
5. Ohio State
6. Michigan
7. Michigan State
8. Oregon
9. Ole Miss
10. Iowa
11. Notre Dame
12. Kentucky
13. Wake Forest
14. Texas A&M
15. Oklahoma State
16. SMU
17. Penn State
18. Baylor
19. Pitt
20. San Diego State
21. Auburn
22. UTSA
23. Iowa State
24. Coastal Carolina
25. NC State
Others receiving votes: Iowa State 38, Utah 35, Arkansas 31, BYU 23, Florida 23, Air Force 20, Louisiana 18, Arizona State 18, Purdue 16, Houston 11, Virginia 6, Texas 4, LSU 2, Fresno State 1
Dropped from rankings: Florida 17, Arkansas 19, BYU 20, Arizona State 22
Stats Perform FCS Top 25 – Week 9
To be released on Monday, Oct. 25.
FCS Coaches Poll – Week 9
To be released on Monday, Oct. 25.