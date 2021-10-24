College football rankings: Week 9, 2021

College football rankings for Week 9 of the 2021 season have been released. Georgia and Cincinnati continue to rule the top two spots in both polls.

The 7-0 Bearcats held on to 2nd in both the AP Poll and Coaches Poll after a nail-biter victory over Navy. They continue to look up at Georgia, who maintained its top spot through a bye week.

The Oklahoma Sooners (8-0) and Alabama Crimson Tide (7-1) flipped spots in the AP poll. The Crimson Tide climbed back to the third spot after a 52-24 victory over the Tennessee Volunteers. The Sooners fell one notch despite a 35-23 result against Kansas.

Georgia and Cincinnati are ranked first and second in both polls, respectively. Alabama (3), Oklahoma (4), and Ohio State (5) round out the top five in both polls.

NC State fell from the AP Poll following a 31-30 defeat to Miami (FL) on Saturday. Additionally, the Clemson Tigers lost their spot in the Coaches Poll after a 27-17 loss to Pitt.

Below is the full AP Poll and USA TODAY Sports AFCA Coaches Poll for Week 9 of the 2021 season (first-place votes in parentheses). The STATS Perform FCS Top 25 and FCS Coaches Poll will be announced on Monday.

AP Poll – Week 9

1. Georgia (63)

2. Cincinnati

3. Alabama

4. Oklahoma

5. Ohio State

6. Michigan

7. Oregon

8. Michigan State

9. Iowa

10. Ole Miss

11. Notre Dame

12. Kentucky

13. Wake Forest

14. Texas A&M

15. Oklahoma State

16. Baylor

17. Pitt

18. Auburn

19. SMU

20. Penn State

21. San Diego State

22. Iowa State

23. UTSA

24. Coastal Carolina

25. BYU

Others receiving votes: Arkansas 36, Louisiana-Lafayette 32, NC State 28, Houston 12, Virginia 9, Oregon State 7, Arizona State 7, Texas 6, Appalachian State 5, Florida 3, Minnesota 1, UCLA 1

Dropped from rankings: NC State 18

AFCA Coaches Poll – Week 9

1. Georgia (64)

2. Cincinnati

3. Alabama

4. Oklahoma

5. Ohio State

6. Michigan

7. Michigan State

8. Oregon

9. Ole Miss

10. Iowa

11. Notre Dame

12. Kentucky

13. Wake Forest

14. Texas A&M

15. Oklahoma State

16. SMU

17. Penn State

18. Baylor

19. Pitt

20. San Diego State

21. Auburn

22. UTSA

23. Iowa State

24. Coastal Carolina

25. NC State

Others receiving votes: Iowa State 38, Utah 35, Arkansas 31, BYU 23, Florida 23, Air Force 20, Louisiana 18, Arizona State 18, Purdue 16, Houston 11, Virginia 6, Texas 4, LSU 2, Fresno State 1

Dropped from rankings: Florida 17, Arkansas 19, BYU 20, Arizona State 22

Stats Perform FCS Top 25 – Week 9

To be released on Monday, Oct. 25.

FCS Coaches Poll – Week 9

To be released on Monday, Oct. 25.