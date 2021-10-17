College football rankings: Week 8, 2021

College football rankings for week 8 of the 2021 season have been released. Georgia remained in first, while Cincinnati moved up to second.

The Georgia Bulldogs (7-0) remained the top-ranked team in the nation following their 30-13 home victory over the 11th-ranked Kentucky Wildcats. The loss dropped Kentucky to 15th in the AP Poll and 14th in the Coaches Poll.

The Cincinnati Bearcats (6-0) climbed one spot in the AP Poll to second following their 56-21 blowout victory over the UCF Knights. Cincinnati also moved up a spot in the Coaches Poll to No. 3 behind the second-ranked Oklahoma Sooners.

The top five in the AP Poll is now (1) Georgia, (2) Cincinnati, (3) Oklahoma, (4) Alabama, and (5) Ohio State while the top five in the Coaches Poll is (1) Georgia, (2) Oklahoma, (3) Cincinnati, (4) Alabama, and (5) Ohio State.

Arizona State, Arkansas, BYU, and Florida dropped out of both polls, while Texas dropped out of the AP Poll following losses this weekend.

Below is the full AP Poll and USA TODAY Sports AFCA Coaches Poll for Week 8 of the 2021 season (first-place votes in parentheses). The STATS Perform FCS Top 25 and FCS Coaches Poll will be announced on Monday.

AP Poll – Week 8

1. Georgia (63)

2. Cincinnati

3. Oklahoma

4. Alabama

5. Ohio State

6. Michigan

7. Penn State

8. Oklahoma State

9. Michigan State

10. Oregon

11. Iowa

12. Ole Miss

13. Notre Dame

14. Coastal Carolina

15. Kentucky

16. Wake Forest

17. Texas A&M

18. NC State

19. Auburn

20. Baylor

21. SMU

22. San Diego State

23. Pitt

24. UTSA

25. Purdue

Others receiving votes: Clemson 64, Utah 43, Arkansas 29, BYU 21, Air Force 19, Iowa State 14, Louisiana 13, Florida 7, Arizona State 7, Texas 5, UCLA 4, Houston 2, LSU 2, Virginia 1

Dropped from rankings: Arkansas 17, Arizona State 18, BYU 19, Florida 20, Texas 25

AFCA Coaches Poll – Week 8

1. Georgia (65)

2. Oklahoma

3. Cincinnati

4. Alabama

5. Ohio State

6. Michigan

7. Michigan State

8. Penn State

9. Oklahoma State

10. Oregon

11. Iowa

12. Ole Miss

13. Notre Dame

14. Kentucky

15. Wake Forest

16. Coastal Carolina

17. Texas A&M

18. NC State

19. SMU

20. Baylor

21. San Diego State

22. Auburn

23. Pitt

24. Clemson

25. UTSA

Others receiving votes: Iowa State 38, Utah 35, Arkansas 31, BYU 23, Florida 23, Air Force 20, Louisiana 18, Arizona State 18, Purdue 16, Houston 11, Virginia 6, Texas 4, LSU 2, Fresno State 1

Dropped from rankings: Florida 17, Arkansas 19, BYU 20, Arizona State 22

STATS FCS Poll – Week 8

To be released Monday, Oct. 18.

FCS Coaches Poll – Week 8

To be released Monday, Oct. 18.