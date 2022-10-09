College football rankings: Week 7, 2022

College football rankings for week 7 of the 2022 season have been released, which features seven new teams in the polls. There is also a team in its first-ever Top 25.
James Madison, who is in its first year of FBS play and off to a 5-0 start, entered the AP Poll at the 25th spot following a 42-20 victory over Arkansas State Saturday. The Dukes finished just shy of qualifying for the Coaches Poll, receiving 70 votes.
The 6-0 Georgia Bulldogs reclaimed the top spot in the AP Poll after defeating the Auburn Tigers, 42-10, in Sanford Stadium. Meanwhile, the Alabama Crimson Tide dropped from No. 1 to No. 3 in the AP Poll after surviving a final-seconds passing attempt by the Texas A&M Aggies, 24-20, in Tuscaloosa. The Crimson Tide kept the top spot in the Coaches Poll, however, claiming 35 first-place votes.
The UCLA Bruins vaulted seven spots to 11th in the AP Poll after a 42-32 decision over now-20th Utah. The Bruins made a similar seven-spot climb in the Coaches Poll to reach No. 12.
Mississippi State also leapt seven notches in the AP Poll after a 40-17 blowout of Arkansas in Starkville. The Texas Longhorns re-entered both polls off a 49-0 drubbing of Oklahoma in the Red River Shootout, reaching the 22nd spot in the AP Poll and No. 24 in the Coaches Poll.
BYU and Washington fell out of both polls this week. Additionally, LSU dropped from the AP Poll and Arkansas exited the Coaches Poll.
Below are the full AP and FBS Coaches polls for Week 7 of the 2022 season (first-place votes in parentheses):
AP Poll – Week 7
1. Georgia (32)
2. Ohio State (20)
3. Alabama (11)
4. Clemson
5. Michigan
6. Tennessee
7. USC
8. Oklahoma State
9. Ole Miss
10. Penn State
11. UCLA
12. Oregon
13. TCU
14. Wake Forest
15. NC State
16. Mississippi State
17. Kansas State
18. Syracuse
19. Kansas
20. Utah
21. Cincinnati
22. Kentucky
23. Texas
24. Illinois
25. James Madison
Others receiving votes: North Carolina 98, Baylor 91, Coastal Carolina 61, BYU 61, Notre Dame 58, Florida 56, Tulane 42, Purdue 34, Florida State 18, South Carolina 12, Washington State 10, Minnesota 5, Maryland 4, LSU 4, San Jose State 1
Dropped from rankings: BYU 16, Washington 21, LSU 25
FBS COACHES POLL – WEEK 7
1. Alabama (35)
2. Georgia (18)
3. Ohio State (10)
4. Michigan
5. Clemson
6. USC
7. Oklahoma State
8. Tennessee
9. Ole Miss
10. Penn State
11. Oregon
12. UCLA
13. NC State
14. Wake Forest
15. TCU
16. Kansas State
17. Mississippi State
18. Syracuse
19. Utah
20. Kansas
21. Cincinnati
22. Kentucky
23. Baylor
24. Texas
25. North Carolina
Others receiving votes: BYU 82, Illinois 77, James Madison 70, Coastal Carolina 55, Florida 52, Tulane 32, South Carolina 21, Minnesota 14, Notre Dame 13, UCF 10, Maryland 8, Washington State 7, Washington 7, Texas A&M 7, Purdue 7, Louisiana State 5, Liberty 5, Florida State 4, Pitt 2, San Jose State 1
Dropped from rankings: BYU 16, Washington 24, Arkansas 25
