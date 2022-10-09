College football rankings: Week 7, 2022

College football rankings for week 7 of the 2022 season have been released, which features seven new teams in the polls. There is also a team in its first-ever Top 25.

James Madison, who is in its first year of FBS play and off to a 5-0 start, entered the AP Poll at the 25th spot following a 42-20 victory over Arkansas State Saturday. The Dukes finished just shy of qualifying for the Coaches Poll, receiving 70 votes.

The 6-0 Georgia Bulldogs reclaimed the top spot in the AP Poll after defeating the Auburn Tigers, 42-10, in Sanford Stadium. Meanwhile, the Alabama Crimson Tide dropped from No. 1 to No. 3 in the AP Poll after surviving a final-seconds passing attempt by the Texas A&M Aggies, 24-20, in Tuscaloosa. The Crimson Tide kept the top spot in the Coaches Poll, however, claiming 35 first-place votes.

The UCLA Bruins vaulted seven spots to 11th in the AP Poll after a 42-32 decision over now-20th Utah. The Bruins made a similar seven-spot climb in the Coaches Poll to reach No. 12.

Mississippi State also leapt seven notches in the AP Poll after a 40-17 blowout of Arkansas in Starkville. The Texas Longhorns re-entered both polls off a 49-0 drubbing of Oklahoma in the Red River Shootout, reaching the 22nd spot in the AP Poll and No. 24 in the Coaches Poll.

BYU and Washington fell out of both polls this week. Additionally, LSU dropped from the AP Poll and Arkansas exited the Coaches Poll.

Below are the full AP and FBS Coaches polls for Week 7 of the 2022 season (first-place votes in parentheses):

AP Poll – Week 7

1. Georgia (32)

2. Ohio State (20)

3. Alabama (11)

4. Clemson

5. Michigan

6. Tennessee

7. USC

8. Oklahoma State

9. Ole Miss

10. Penn State

11. UCLA

12. Oregon

13. TCU

14. Wake Forest

15. NC State

16. Mississippi State

17. Kansas State

18. Syracuse

19. Kansas

20. Utah

21. Cincinnati

22. Kentucky

23. Texas

24. Illinois

25. James Madison

Others receiving votes: North Carolina 98, Baylor 91, Coastal Carolina 61, BYU 61, Notre Dame 58, Florida 56, Tulane 42, Purdue 34, Florida State 18, South Carolina 12, Washington State 10, Minnesota 5, Maryland 4, LSU 4, San Jose State 1

Dropped from rankings: BYU 16, Washington 21, LSU 25

FBS COACHES POLL – WEEK 7

1. Alabama (35)

2. Georgia (18)

3. Ohio State (10)

4. Michigan

5. Clemson

6. USC

7. Oklahoma State

8. Tennessee

9. Ole Miss

10. Penn State

11. Oregon

12. UCLA

13. NC State

14. Wake Forest

15. TCU

16. Kansas State

17. Mississippi State

18. Syracuse

19. Utah

20. Kansas

21. Cincinnati

22. Kentucky

23. Baylor

24. Texas

25. North Carolina

Others receiving votes: BYU 82, Illinois 77, James Madison 70, Coastal Carolina 55, Florida 52, Tulane 32, South Carolina 21, Minnesota 14, Notre Dame 13, UCF 10, Maryland 8, Washington State 7, Washington 7, Texas A&M 7, Purdue 7, Louisiana State 5, Liberty 5, Florida State 4, Pitt 2, San Jose State 1

Dropped from rankings: BYU 16, Washington 24, Arkansas 25

Stats Perform FCS Top 25 – Week 7

To be released on Monday.

FCS Coaches Poll – Week 7

To be released on Monday.